CRANBERRY TWP — Fire departments from Butler, Allegheny and Beaver counties fought a kitchen fire at 133 Parkwood Drive that sparked around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, night. The fire started in one of the middle units of an apartment complex. A roof crew on scene made a hole in the roof, which evacuated smoke and heat from the building, but no fire was visible, according to officials.

