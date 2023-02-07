Read full article on original website
cranberryeagle.com
Firefighters battle kitchen fire at Cranberry townhouse
CRANBERRY TWP — Fire departments from Butler, Allegheny and Beaver counties fought a kitchen fire at 133 Parkwood Drive that sparked around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, night. The fire started in one of the middle units of an apartment complex. A roof crew on scene made a hole in the roof, which evacuated smoke and heat from the building, but no fire was visible, according to officials.
cranberryeagle.com
Driver identified in Wednesday Route 28 crash
An Oklahoma man was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital Wednesday after he struck a tree on Route 28 in Buffalo Township, state police said. Tommy S. Copeland, 50, of Sand Springs, Okla., suffered serious injuries to the head and chest from the crash. According to a crash report, Copeland was...
cranberryeagle.com
41st Home & Garden show set for March 3 to 12
The 41st Annual Pittsburgh Home & Garden Show will run from March 3 to 12 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center, 1000 Ft. Duquesne Blvd. in downtown Pittsburgh. There are hundreds of show exhibitors and thousands of home improvement items, services and ideas. For more information, visit pghhome.com. STORIES...
cranberryeagle.com
Early Learning Center sets open house
Cranberry Township’s Early Learning Center will welcome parents of preschool-age children to an open house from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, inside the township municipal center, 2525 Rochester Road. Families considering enrolling their children are welcome to attend and tour the state-of-the-art facility. The center includes an...
cranberryeagle.com
Butler County to host broadband summit
The state of broadband across a 10-county region in southwestern Pennsylvania, including Butler County, will be the topic of an event Thursday in Cranberry Township. The Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission (SPC) is hosting a Regional Broadband Summit from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Regional Learning Alliance Learning and Conference Center, 850 Cranberry Woods Dr.
cranberryeagle.com
New Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop coming to Cranberry Township
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop, an national franchised restaurant chain, is bringing its 47-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house to Cranberry Township. The restaurant, which opens Thursday, is located at 10 St. Francis Way in Cranberry Township. The Cranberry Capriotti’s — which features handcrafted cheese steaks, turkey subs and...
cranberryeagle.com
Local school, district receive state safety grants
Slippery Rock Area School District and Butler County Area Vocational-Technical School are among 166 schools and districts statewide that will share $8 million in Safe Schools Targeted grants. The grants, announced by Gov. Josh Shapiro on Friday, Feb. 10, are designed to improve school safety. Slippery Rock Area School District...
cranberryeagle.com
Charges dismissed against man accused of theft more than 7 years ago
CRANBERRY TWP — Theft charges were dismissed Friday during the preliminary hearing of a man who was previously accused of stealing thousands from Lowe’s eight years ago. Timothy P. Brown Jr., 42, of Rochester, was charged on Oct. 6, 2015, with felonies of conspiracy, theft and device fraud for multiple incidents in 2014 and 2015.
cranberryeagle.com
Scialabba shows off new office
State Rep. Stephanie Scialabba, R-12th, held an open house Friday at her office in the Cranberry Township Municipal Center.
cranberryeagle.com
DA appealing judge’s ruling in 2021 Evans City shooting case
A county judge said Friday that a Mercer County woman who was found guilty of firing a handgun toward a man in Evans City in 2021 made a “stupid, terrible mistake,” but declined to add time to the seven-day prison sentence he ordered. The district attorney’s office plans...
cranberryeagle.com
Mars students selected for jazz festival
Five Mars Area High School students have been selected for the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association’s District Jazz Band Festival, Feb. 17 to 18 at Slippery Rock University. Students, who were chosen by solo auditions, include senior Alex Vedernikov, trumpet; junior Jennifer Morrison, trumpet; sophomore Carson Mahan, trombone; sophomore Jace...
