Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Fantasy News: Fans steel themselves to play ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ as ‘Lord of the Rings’ fans reject a severely unpopular opinion
The fantasy world is overrun with Hogwarts Legacy discourse, as early access to the game officially opens up. Despite the ongoing debate surrounding creator J.K. Rowling and the Wizarding World at large, gamers are flocking to the highly-reviewed latest entry into the library of Harry Potter games. They’re focusing on the work done by the development team and, for what its worth, it seems that Avalanche has done everything in its power to distance itself from the author. It even goes so far as to include the option to be transgender in the game, which can’t help but feel like a clear dismissal of Rowling’s TERF viewpoints.
Collider
Lord of the Rings: Every Member of the Fellowship Sorted into Their Hogwarts House
Two of the biggest fantasy franchises are Lord of the Rings and Harry Potter, although both feature a group of heroes on a quest to destroy evil, only one group had to undergo the trial of being sorted into their Hogwarts house. While the members of the Fellowship dealt with...
The Verge
Lego returns to The Lord of the Rings with a $500 Rivendell set
Frodo, Samwise, Merry, Pippin, Gandalf, Legolas, Gimli, Boromir, Aragon, plus Elrond, Arwen, Bilbo, and more — there’s room in Lego’s just-announced 6,167-piece elven sanctuary Rivendell for the entire Fellowship to debate The One Ring, and the shards of a particularly noteworthy sword. Not a lot of room,...
Digital Trends
Hogwarts Legacy review: uninspired Harry Potter game is deathly hollow
“Hogwarts Legacy will likely please die-hard Harry Potter fans, but its tired open-world design lacks imagination.”. Despite being a 30-something who grew up during the golden age of Harry Potter, Hogwarts Legacy managed to be my first real exposure to the Wizarding World. Though if I’m being honest, it’s not quite the magical first introduction I always pictured it would be.
wegotthiscovered.com
A bloodthirsty fantasy horror that lives up to its grisly title and then some decapitates the streaming charts
Unless it’s a sequel, reboot, or adaptation of a known property, the title of a movie can often be the deciding factor in whether or not audiences are willing to give the project in question a shot. As chance would have it, 2018’s The Head Hunter is indeed about somebody hunting heads, but the action-packed fantasy horror is so much more than that.
Why Does Hermione Obliviate Her Parents in 'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows'? What to Know
To this day, fans of the Harry Potter franchise believe that leaving home to hunt and destroy Horcruxes was the hardest for our favorite courageous witch, Hermione Granger (Emma Watson). Her best friends, Harry (Daniel Radcliffe) and Ron (Rupert Grint), came from families that understood everything going on in the wizarding world; meanwhile, Hermione's parents were muggle dentists who hadn't a clue about magic.
NPR
'Dead Space' Review: A new voice for a recurring nightmare
Imagine a haunted house attraction you first visited fifteen years ago. The wallpaper is peeling, the paint cracking, the animatronic ghosts jerky and faded. Then imagine someone knocks it down and rebuilds it brick-by-brick. They plaster the walls, haul in spookier ghouls, add frightening new pictures to the frames. You...
wegotthiscovered.com
How to enjoy ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ if you’re not a fan of J. K. Rowling
Let’s not beat around the bush — the Harry Potter franchise has been tainted by J.K. Rowling‘s problematic opinions about trans people that have raised many eyebrows. In fact, mine are dangerously close to disappearing in my hairline as she continues the “tradition” with a fresh comment every few days. While the decades-old adoration for the Boy Who Lived saved the books and films from getting a collective boycott, anything new in the Wizarding World universe is game for any and all vitriol that comes its way thanks to the author. And that brings us to the giant squid in the room — how to play Hogwarts Legacy without feeling as if you are supporting Rowling or something?
‘The Ark’: A Sci-Fi Series About Disaster That’s a Travesty Itself
Dean Devlin has made a career out of larger-than-life sci-fi spectacles, producing frequent partner Roland Emmerich’s Stargate, Independence Day, and Godzilla, and helming the more recent Geostorm. Thus, even though it’s debuting on Syfy rather than in theaters, The Ark fits comfortably into his body of work, insofar as it’s another tale of apocalyptic planetary threats and humanity’s desperate mission to stave off extinction.Unfortunately, it’s also a calamity-oriented show that itself is a disaster.The Ark is set in an unspecified future in which Earth is on the verge of becoming uninhabitable. In response, mankind has built a collection of enormous...
Collider
'Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey' Director Wants to Develop a Shared Universe With Other Classic Children's Tales
Rhys Frake-Waterfield, the director of the upcoming Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, is interested in developing a shared universe of terrifying reinventions of classic children's tales, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The film, which already found success at the Mexican box office over the weekend, finds Pooh (Craig David Dowsett) and Piglet (Chris Cordell) as feral and bloodthirsty murderers who embark on a violent rampage. The pair terrorize a group of college students and an adult version of Christopher Robin (Nikolai Leon), who they hate for leaving them behind after growing up and not returning to the Hundred Acre Wood.
thedigitalfix.com
Titanic is secretly a time travel movie and we have the proof
Titanic is in theatres, Leonardo DiCaprio’s love life is back in the tabloids, and James Cameron is the biggest filmmaker in the world right now. No, you haven’t been transported back to the ’90s, but we do have a theory that suggests Titanic is secretly a time travel movie and we won’t be convinced otherwise now.
Talking With Tami
Wardrobe Breakdown: Evangeline Lilly At ‘Ant-Man And The Wasp Quantumania’ World Premiere
Actress Evangeline Lilly attended the Ant-Man and The Wasp Quantumania world premiere at Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, California last night! Was she working the red carpet or what, glam, bam thank you mam lol!. I remember having the pleasure of meeting Evangeline here in ATL on set of Ant...
Make the great Lord Sauron himself jealous with this LOTR keyboard
Servants of Mordor can now prove their undying allegiance to the Dark Lord with this Lord of the Rings gaming keyboard.
Collider
'Harley Quinn's Himbo Version of Bane Explained by Series Producers
Harley Quinn's Valentine’s Day Special, out today on HBO Max, was a wild ride thanks to the giant Bane! The series has given us the most unlikely version of the character from Batman’s rogue gallery. While the comic character is quite a menacing figure with high cerebral prowess, the HBO Max series gives us a loser, who’s not respected by the Legions of Doom—and he's come to be one of the most adorable characters on the show. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, voice actor James Adomian and executive producers Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker talk about how the character came to be.
Collider
'Lockwood & Co': What Is Bickerstaff's Mysterious Bone Glass?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 1 of Lockwood & Co.Netflix’s Lockwood & Co, based on the book series by Jonathan Stroud and adapted for television by Joe Cornish, follows Lucy Carlyle (Ruby Stokes), Anthony Lockwood (Cameron Chapman), and George Karim (Ali Hadji-Heshmati) as they try to create a name for themselves as London’s premiere ghost-hunting agency without any adult supervision.
55 Years Ago: ‘Planet of the Apes’ Reveals Its Stinking Paws
Most film franchises start at a place that not only shapes their box-office future but also their expanded universes. Without the original Frankenstein in 1931, would the doctor's stitched-together creation ever have met the Wolf Man and tangled with other Universal monsters in the '40s? Without Honey Ryder, would James Bond have had the opportunity to jump in bed with Pussy Galore and Dr. Holly Goodhead? And where would Jar Jar be without Ponda Baba, Kardue'sai'Malloc and other Mos Eisley cantina patrons to pave the way?
Collider
'You' Season 4 Cast and Character Guide: Who Are the New Additions to the Netflix Series
"Hey, you!" Netflix's top serial killer is at it again in You Season 4. Everywhere Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) goes the body count doubles. After his partner in crime, Love (Victoria Pedretti), was killed at the end of Season 3, nothing can prevent him from pursuing a new target. This means that he must repeat the cycle by moving to a new location, fabricating a new identity, and doing whatever it takes to attract his newfound romantic interest (even if things don't end well). Yet, different from the previous seasons, we have already met Joe's latest obsession. His co-worker at the library in Season 3, Marienne Bellamy (Tati Gabrielle), remains on the protagonist's radar. Given that she has fled with her daughter to Europe by the end of the previous season, Joe will make his utmost priority to hunt her down. With another setting as the backdrop to this insane storyline, there comes the need for fresh faces that will be a part of the serial killer's social circle in that location. Since there are a few additions to the cast in You Season 4, here is a guide to who plays who in the next chapter of the popular Netflix drama.
Collider
Where Are All Those Scrubbed Paramount+ Shows Streaming Now?
It seems like everywhere you turn, streaming services, once considered the bastion for the "Golden Age of TV," are striking down shows left and right. In some cases, they'll even remove shows that have been a part of their catalog for years. The latest streamer to engage in a catalog cull is Paramount+. In the wake of its merger with Showtime, several Paramount+ originals, including the Jordan Peele-hosted revival of The Twilight Zone have been removed from the service. While this is baffling, especially considering that most of these series were complete, the shows may find new life elsewhere.
theclipfunny.com
Classic Sci-Fi and RTS Themes Combine in the Thoroughly Modern Chaotic Era
It’s common for games to invoke the late-20th century history of the medium while building something new, but how often do those efforts result in an unqualified success, something truly brilliant and engaging? It’s often the indie circuit taking the most vibrant swings at that ball, and Chaotic Era is hoping to hit a homerun. I was at a church friend’s birthday party, barely in double digits, the first time I played Dune 2000 and Command & Conquer: Red Alert. I’ve played 4x and grand strategy games since then, your Civs and your Crusader Kings, but that resource-gathering-and-base-building version of real-time strategy is etched into my brain as the basis of what strategy games should be. Chaotic Era works from that template and draws from other 20th century science fiction to depict humanity teetering on the edge of existence, reaching out into the stars seeking hope and finding darkness.
Comments / 0