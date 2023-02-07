ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crown Point, IN

laportecounty.life

Northwest Health – La Porte Receives Geriatric Emergency Department Accreditation

The Northwest Health – La Porte Emergency Department (ED) is now the first and only Accredited Senior-Friendly ED in Northwest and North Central Indiana. The hospital received the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) Geriatric Emergency Department Accreditation (GEDA) in January. The accreditation is part of an effort to improve and standardize emergency care for older patients.
LA PORTE, IN
nwi.life

St. Catherine Hospital begins Innovative Lymphedema Prevention Program for Cancer Survivors

St. Catherine Hospital now offers an innovative program shown to prevent chronic lymphedema in 92% of cancer survivors through three years. It is estimated that 1 in 3 at-risk cancer patients will develop lymphedema. Cancer survivors were not previously routinely monitored. Now SOZO®, a new digital health platform from Impedimed, aids in the early detection of lymphedema as a point-of-care assessment tool to guide clinical decision-making and maximize patient health.
beckersasc.com

Duly Health surgery center completes 1,000th DaVinci robotic surgery

Downers Grove, Ill.-based Duly Health and Care's surgery center in Lombard, Ill., has performed its 1,000th da Vinci Xi robotic surgery. Duly first acquired the technology in 2021, according to a news release shared with Becker's. The procedures have all been performed at the facility, a freestanding ambulatory surgery center, by Greg Grant, MD.
LOMBARD, IL
nwi.life

#1StudentNWI: Coloring careers with the cosmetology class at the Hammond Area Career Center

Students from the Hammond Area Career Center (ACC) competed at Regionals for SkillsUSA this past weekend. The ACC students were sent all over the Region to compete in different competitions. Students went anywhere from Elkhart to Merrillville for their specific competition. They competed in events for life skills such as mock job interviews, speeches, welding, video making, crime scene investigation, and cooking.
HAMMOND, IN
The Crusader Newspaper

Nationally renowned pastor and social justice activist Rev. Dr. William Joseph Barber II, to speak at Benedictine University – Febuary 10 at 2 PM

As part of its Black History Month celebration, and in keeping with its mission to provide a transformative and integrative educational experience grounded in Benedictine values, Benedictine University will host acclaimed pastor and social justice activist Rev. Dr. William Barber II on February 10, from 2 to 3 p.m. Rev....
LISLE, IL
nwi.life

The City of La Porte welcomes countless new businesses and celebrates a growing community

During Mayor Tom Dermody’s last State of the City speech, he shared his goal of raising the City of La Porte’s population to 30,000 people by 2030. In the past, the easiest way to grow a city was to create new jobs, but things aren’t that simple anymore. People like to raise their families in communities with all kinds of opportunities--not just work-related ones.
LA PORTE, IN
ARTnews

Indiana School Proposes Sale of $15 M. Georgia O’Keeffe Painting, Triggering Bitter Pushback

An Indiana university revealed plans this week to sell three artworks worth more than $20 million from its museum’s collection, spurring vigorous opposition from members of the art world. Valparaiso University, a school with around 3,000 students, announced in an email sent Wednesday that it planned to sell works by Georgia O’Keeffe, Frederic Edwin Church, and Childe Hassam from the university’s Brauer Museum of Art, , according to the Valpo Post. The O’Keeffe painting, an image of overlaid peaks titled Rust Red Hills (1930), was the second work the institution ever acquired. The university said it was worth about $15 million,...
VALPARAISO, IN
WTWO/WAWV

5 Indiana locations among latest Bed Bath & Beyond closures

INDIANAPOLIS – As struggling Bed Bath & Beyond announces plans to close more stores, five Indiana locations are among the casualties. Stores in Bloomington, Ft. Wayne, Lafayette, Noblesville and Valparaiso are scheduled to shut their doors. Here are the addresses: The New Jersey-based retailer warned in January that it was considering its options, including filing […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
tourcounsel.com

Randhurst Village | Mall in Mount Prospect, Illinois

Randhurst Village, previously known as Randhurst Mall and Randhurst Center or simply Randhurst, is a shopping mall located at the corner of Rand Road (U.S. Route 12) and Elmhurst Road (Illinois Route 83) in Mount Prospect, Illinois. The mall took its name from combining the names of these two roads.
MOUNT PROSPECT, IL
nwi.life

Hammond Mayor Thomas M. McDermott Jr. holds an open, honest conversation during Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce’s Annual State of the City Luncheon

Every year, the Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce holds a luncheon in the City of Hammond and invites Mayor Thomas M. McDermott Jr. to share recent happenings and upcoming goals for the City. On Wednesday, February 8, the chamber held its largest luncheon yet. Over 300 people including chamber members, elected officials, city council members, and Mayor McDermott himself gathered to celebrate all the good happening in Hammond, both now and in the future.
HAMMOND, IN
nwi.life

#1StudentNWI: Loving the helpfulness at Kouts High School

The Junior Class of 2024 at Kouts High School (KHS) just wrapped up their Valentine’s fundraiser. Every year, the junior class sells carnations for only $1 each. This year was the first time lollipops were also available as a substitute for the flowers. What’s special about this fundraiser is...
KOUTS, IN
The Crusader Newspaper

Indiana University Northwest violated academic freedom and tenure in report

MARK MCPHAIL, Ph.D., former IU Northwest Executive Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs. (Photo credit: IUN) AAUP report concludes university has unwelcoming racial climate. The American Association of University Professors (AAUP) published an investigative report on the summary suspension and dismissal of Dr. Mark McPhail, a tenured professor of communications at Indiana University Northwest in Gary, Indiana, who had previously served as the institution’s chief academic officer.
GARY, IN
wkvi.com

City of Knox Park and Recreation Department to Hold Planning Session

The City of Knox Park & Recreation Department is currently working on the department’s five year plan. The Parks and Recreation Department is now asking the community for input. They want to know what the community wants to see in Knox’s parks. A planning session has been scheduled...
KNOX, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

School Corporation Addresses Schreiber Field

(La Porte, IN) - The La Porte Community School Corporation says tearing down or relocating Schreiber Field has not been raised in discussions related to facilities. In a statement released today, the school corporation responded to public interest generated recently by a story based on remarks from La Porte School Board President Jim Arnold.
LA PORTE, IN

