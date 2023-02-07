Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mentally Disabled Woman Vanishes With Her 2-Year-Old Nephew And Police Fail To Tell Family Of Possible SightingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHammond, IN
RICHTON PARK Issues Apology To Boy Wrongfully Shot By Police After $12Mil. SettlementSouth Suburban NewsRichton Park, IL
Reducing Crime At Gas Stations And Grocery Stores Subject Of Legislation Introduced By State Rep. Thaddeus JonesSouth Suburban NewsChicago, IL
Supply Chain Destruction: Massive Fire Demolishes U.S. Manufacturing Plant After 100+ Food Plants ExplodeEden ReportsChicago, IL
‘Peace out!’ Preborn baby flashes her parents the peace sign on ultrasoundLive Action NewsEast Chicago, IN
Related
laportecounty.life
Northwest Health – La Porte Receives Geriatric Emergency Department Accreditation
The Northwest Health – La Porte Emergency Department (ED) is now the first and only Accredited Senior-Friendly ED in Northwest and North Central Indiana. The hospital received the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) Geriatric Emergency Department Accreditation (GEDA) in January. The accreditation is part of an effort to improve and standardize emergency care for older patients.
nwi.life
St. Catherine Hospital begins Innovative Lymphedema Prevention Program for Cancer Survivors
St. Catherine Hospital now offers an innovative program shown to prevent chronic lymphedema in 92% of cancer survivors through three years. It is estimated that 1 in 3 at-risk cancer patients will develop lymphedema. Cancer survivors were not previously routinely monitored. Now SOZO®, a new digital health platform from Impedimed, aids in the early detection of lymphedema as a point-of-care assessment tool to guide clinical decision-making and maximize patient health.
nwi.life
Senior University and Adult Education non-credit courses offered at IU Northwest through the Center for Urban and Regional Excellence
Indiana University Northwest’s Center for Urban and Regional Excellence (CURE) is offering a variety of non-credit courses and educational programs that aim to assist people of all ages gain skills and enrich their lives as we face today’s challenges and prepare for tomorrow’s opportunities. CURE offers a...
beckersasc.com
Duly Health surgery center completes 1,000th DaVinci robotic surgery
Downers Grove, Ill.-based Duly Health and Care's surgery center in Lombard, Ill., has performed its 1,000th da Vinci Xi robotic surgery. Duly first acquired the technology in 2021, according to a news release shared with Becker's. The procedures have all been performed at the facility, a freestanding ambulatory surgery center, by Greg Grant, MD.
nwi.life
Northwest Indiana to receive more than $272,000 in federal funds to support local emergency food and housing programs
Northwest Indiana has been awarded more than $272,000 by the Federal Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP) to support local food pantry, homeless shelters and basic needs services. The award was made by the EFSP National Board, chaired by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and...
nwi.life
#1StudentNWI: Coloring careers with the cosmetology class at the Hammond Area Career Center
Students from the Hammond Area Career Center (ACC) competed at Regionals for SkillsUSA this past weekend. The ACC students were sent all over the Region to compete in different competitions. Students went anywhere from Elkhart to Merrillville for their specific competition. They competed in events for life skills such as mock job interviews, speeches, welding, video making, crime scene investigation, and cooking.
Nationally renowned pastor and social justice activist Rev. Dr. William Joseph Barber II, to speak at Benedictine University – Febuary 10 at 2 PM
As part of its Black History Month celebration, and in keeping with its mission to provide a transformative and integrative educational experience grounded in Benedictine values, Benedictine University will host acclaimed pastor and social justice activist Rev. Dr. William Barber II on February 10, from 2 to 3 p.m. Rev....
nwi.life
The City of La Porte welcomes countless new businesses and celebrates a growing community
During Mayor Tom Dermody’s last State of the City speech, he shared his goal of raising the City of La Porte’s population to 30,000 people by 2030. In the past, the easiest way to grow a city was to create new jobs, but things aren’t that simple anymore. People like to raise their families in communities with all kinds of opportunities--not just work-related ones.
Indiana School Proposes Sale of $15 M. Georgia O’Keeffe Painting, Triggering Bitter Pushback
An Indiana university revealed plans this week to sell three artworks worth more than $20 million from its museum’s collection, spurring vigorous opposition from members of the art world. Valparaiso University, a school with around 3,000 students, announced in an email sent Wednesday that it planned to sell works by Georgia O’Keeffe, Frederic Edwin Church, and Childe Hassam from the university’s Brauer Museum of Art, , according to the Valpo Post. The O’Keeffe painting, an image of overlaid peaks titled Rust Red Hills (1930), was the second work the institution ever acquired. The university said it was worth about $15 million,...
5 Indiana locations among latest Bed Bath & Beyond closures
INDIANAPOLIS – As struggling Bed Bath & Beyond announces plans to close more stores, five Indiana locations are among the casualties. Stores in Bloomington, Ft. Wayne, Lafayette, Noblesville and Valparaiso are scheduled to shut their doors. Here are the addresses: The New Jersey-based retailer warned in January that it was considering its options, including filing […]
tourcounsel.com
Randhurst Village | Mall in Mount Prospect, Illinois
Randhurst Village, previously known as Randhurst Mall and Randhurst Center or simply Randhurst, is a shopping mall located at the corner of Rand Road (U.S. Route 12) and Elmhurst Road (Illinois Route 83) in Mount Prospect, Illinois. The mall took its name from combining the names of these two roads.
nwi.life
Hammond Mayor Thomas M. McDermott Jr. holds an open, honest conversation during Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce’s Annual State of the City Luncheon
Every year, the Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce holds a luncheon in the City of Hammond and invites Mayor Thomas M. McDermott Jr. to share recent happenings and upcoming goals for the City. On Wednesday, February 8, the chamber held its largest luncheon yet. Over 300 people including chamber members, elected officials, city council members, and Mayor McDermott himself gathered to celebrate all the good happening in Hammond, both now and in the future.
nwi.life
#1StudentNWI: Loving the helpfulness at Kouts High School
The Junior Class of 2024 at Kouts High School (KHS) just wrapped up their Valentine’s fundraiser. Every year, the junior class sells carnations for only $1 each. This year was the first time lollipops were also available as a substitute for the flowers. What’s special about this fundraiser is...
Indiana University Northwest violated academic freedom and tenure in report
MARK MCPHAIL, Ph.D., former IU Northwest Executive Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs. (Photo credit: IUN) AAUP report concludes university has unwelcoming racial climate. The American Association of University Professors (AAUP) published an investigative report on the summary suspension and dismissal of Dr. Mark McPhail, a tenured professor of communications at Indiana University Northwest in Gary, Indiana, who had previously served as the institution’s chief academic officer.
Valparaiso Bed Bath & Beyond store to close
Bed Bath & Beyond announced it is closing its Valparaiso location at 91 Silhavy Road. The post Valparaiso Bed Bath & Beyond store to close appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine.
wkvi.com
City of Knox Park and Recreation Department to Hold Planning Session
The City of Knox Park & Recreation Department is currently working on the department’s five year plan. The Parks and Recreation Department is now asking the community for input. They want to know what the community wants to see in Knox’s parks. A planning session has been scheduled...
hometownnewsnow.com
School Corporation Addresses Schreiber Field
(La Porte, IN) - The La Porte Community School Corporation says tearing down or relocating Schreiber Field has not been raised in discussions related to facilities. In a statement released today, the school corporation responded to public interest generated recently by a story based on remarks from La Porte School Board President Jim Arnold.
City awarding another round of direct cash payouts through aid program
The city is opening another round of direct cash payouts. Applications are open again for the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0, which gives a financial boost to residents who didn’t get a COVID-19 stimulus.
NWI housing market cooling, says real estate group
A report by the Greater Northwest Indiana Association of Realtors shows the Region's housing market cooled last year. The post NWI housing market cooling, says real estate group appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine.
South Suburban Forest Preserve Transformed Into Vital Refuge for Endangered Birds, Now Orland Grassland Faces Its Own Threats
At the southwestern edge of Cook County, near the junction of Interstate 80 and La Grange Road, sits an unpretentious 960-acre field. From the window of a passing car, it could easily be mistaken as the future home of yet another nondescript strip mall instead of the globally significant habitat it is.
Comments / 0