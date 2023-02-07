Read full article on original website
Related
Kathy Bates Is Coming To TV To Reboot A Classic Series, And I’m Already Sold
A legendary legal crusader is coming back to TV, with Kathy Bates playing a new version of an old favorite.
ComicBook
Hulu Cancels Fan-Favorite Reboot After One Season
Reboot won't be getting a second chance at Hulu: the streamer has canceled the meta-comedy series after a single eight-episode season. But the show-within-a-show — about the dysfunctional cast of an early 2000s sitcom who must face their unresolved issues when they reunite for a modern-era reboot on Hulu — could see a second season on another platform. According to Deadline, series creator Steve Levitan (Modern Family) and Disney's 20th Television are looking to shop the Hulu original elsewhere. The outlet reports another streamer has already requested to read scripts from the planned season 2.
thedigitalfix.com
Frasier reboot just added a character from the TV series finale
The Frasier reboot is gearing up to bring back the beloved comedy series, and more classic characters are being added. In the latest round of casting announcements, someone who only featured in the finale of the original TV series is confirmed to return. Variety reports that Anders Keith is now...
"The last of US" the new HBO series
The last of Us was previously a successful video game, which exceeded its sales in 2013. After seven years a sequel was expected, in that same year (2020) HBO revealed a television transformation.
Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim
Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
Popular NBC Show Announces Final Season
A popular NBC show is coming to an end after ten seasons on the network, as "The Blacklist" is coming to a conclusion, the network announced this week. "The Blacklist," season 10, which premieres on February 26th, will also feature the series 200th episode. It first debuted in 2013, starring James Spader alongside Diego Klattenhoff, Hisham Tawfiq, Anya Banerjee, and Harry Lennix.
Who Died In The ‘A Million Little Things’ Season 5 Premiere?
The fifth and final season of A Million Little Things premiered on ABC Wednesday, February 8, and within minutes of the episode, our beloved Boston friend group gathered at Sophie and Danny’s house to…host a funeral. If you have yet to watch the farewell season premiere and want to avoid spoilers, consider this your chance to stop reading. But if you need to know who died in the A Million Little Things Season 5 premiere, we have the answer. Creator DJ Nash told Variety that multiple people die in the final season, and the premiere’s episode description confirmed an early death by...
Dexter: New Blood Season 2 Is Dead as Showtime Eyes Prequel Series Centered on Young Dexter
Dexter: New Blood is dead. Long live… Dexter: The Early Years? Multiple sources confirm to TVLine exclusively that Showtime will not be moving forward with a second season of its phenomenally successful revival, Dexter: New Blood. However, the network is far from done with the Dexter franchise (more on that in a moment.) The follow-up to Dexter: New Blood — which had been in development — would’ve found Harrison (played by The Good Lord Bird‘s Jack Alcott) picking up where his late father (Michael C. Hall) left off. (In the Jan. 2022 finale, Harrison killed his dear ol’ dad after discovering that he had...
Matlock Series Starring Kathy Bates Lands Pilot Order at CBS
Matlock is coming back to TV… but she’ll look a little different this time. (Yes, we said “she.”) Oscar winner Kathy Bates will play the title character in a new version of Matlock, which has earned a pilot order at CBS, TVLine has learned. Andy Griffith starred as the folksy lawyer on the original Matlock, which ran for six seasons on NBC and then another three seasons on ABC. “After achieving success in her younger years, the brilliant septuagenarian Madeline Matlock (Kathy Bates) rejoins the work force at a prestigious law firm where she uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to...
A.V. Club
Michael Jackson's estate moves to sell a piece of his music catalog for nearly $1 billion
In the last year, Sony has been involved in high-dollar purchases regarding the publishing rights and recorded-music catalogs of prominent artists, including the record-making price tag for Bruce Springsteen’s work. Now, the company is looking to pen the largest deal yet for an artist’s catalog, with a $800-900 million dollar offer reportedly made to Michael Jackson’s estate.
Popculture
FX Cancels Another Show
Dana's journeys through time are coming to an abrupt end. FX has canceled its freshman science fiction series Kindred, which ran exclusively on Hulu, after just one, eight-episode season, sources told The Hollywood Reporter. Neither FX nor Hulu have formally announced the cancellation, which follows news that Mayans M.C. will end with Season 5.
‘Ginny and Georgia’ Mocked by ‘SNL,’ but Season 2 Enters Netflix’s All-Time English Series Chart
Right on the heels of being poked fun at by “Saturday Night Live,” “Ginny & Georgia” has entered the top echelon of Netflix viewership. Season 2 of the mother-daughter series has reached Netflix’s Top 10 list of English TV seasons at No. 10. Season 2 of the series, which premiered all eight episodes on January 5, has reached a total of 504.77 million hours watched in its fifth week of availability, according to numbers provided by Netflix. The streamer additionally estimates that 56 million households watched the season, although that’s based on its total hours viewed divided by its roughly 9...
A.V. Club
You season 4 review:A muddled British whodunit
Anyone who’s watched You knows that Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) can’t help but attract murderous drama. The man is drawn to it, whether he’s living in a New York City walkup, an affluent Los Angeles suburb with his family, or a spacious London loft by himself. He’ll always find someone to spy on, stalk, save, and slash while narrating his incredulous thoughts in a deep voice. It’s the show’s amusing selling point but also its repetitive downfall. Season four, which is divided into two parts, kicks off with five episodes that, while overstuffed, are engaging because of Badgley’s committed performance and the script’s dark humor.
Cancelled Showtime Series Finds New Home at Starz
Television cancellations have been happening across a wide array of networks and streaming services as of late -- but it looks like once recent casualty might ultimately have a happy ending. On Tuesday, a report from The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Starz will be picking up the upcoming television adaptation of Three Women, a week ...
‘Happy Valley’ Season Finale Snags 7.5 Million Viewers, 41% Audience Share for BBC
The season finale of BAFTA-winning crime drama “Happy Valley” racked up 7.5 million viewers for the BBC on Sunday evening, the broadcaster has revealed. The extended episode also scored a 41.6% audience share. “This is the highest ever overnight figure for ‘Happy Valley,’ and the largest overnight rating for a drama on U.K. television since May 2021, when the ‘Line of Duty’ series six finale aired,” the BBC said in a statement. The series is created by Sally Wainwright. The third and final season saw Sarah Lancashire return as Sergeant Catherine Cawood – on the cusp of her retirement – and...
HBO Releasing the Next The Last of Us Episode Early So You Won't Miss the Super Bowl
This weekend, TV fans can have their The Last of Us and watch the Super Bowl too. To avoid scheduling conflicts, HBO announced that Episode 5 of its apocalyptic hit will premiere early on HBO Max and HBO On Demand on Friday at 9:00 PM ET ahead of airing at its usual time on Sunday at 9:00 PM ET. The Last of Us will return to its Sunday night schedule after this week.
Super Bowl Commercials 2023: Watch Ads With Melissa McCarthy, Adam Driver, Bryan Cranston, Natasha Lyonne, John Travolta And More – Update
UPDATED with more commercials. Super Sunday is upon us — and with it, Madison Avenue’s annual spending spree, which has seen the Big Game’s Hollywood quotient rise noticeably in recent years. Celebrity product pitches date back to the days of leather helmets, of course, but in the increasingly rare air of the Super Bowl they have started to overtake the left-field breakouts of the past by the likes of Puppy Monkey Baby or beer-loving frogs. With Fox’s telecast commanding a peak level of more than $7 million for 30-second spots, producers and brands again are banking on stars in a big...
A.V. Club
My Dad The Bounty Hunter review: A sci-fi joyride of a kids' show
My Dad The Bounty Hunter, the newest addition to Netflix’s growing slate of kids’ programming, is one more example of the intergenerational appeal of high-quality animation. Complete with nods and callbacks to classic sci-fi films that test the strength of familial bonds, the new sci-fi series is an action-packed joyride and offers a fresh, all-ages-friendly take on the double-life trope.
webnewsobserver.com
‘Somebody Feed Phil’ renewed for Season 7 by Netflix
Phil Rosenthal will be back with his delicious foodie travel docuseries! Continue reading to learn more about Season 7. Attention readers! The good news has arrived early for the fans, as, “Somebody Feed Phil,” one of its longest-running docuseries created and hosted by Emmy winner Phil Rosenthal, will definitely return to the screen! So, if you’re looking for more information on the upcoming season, then you’ve come to the right place. As we’ve compiled all of the relevant details due to the high level of interest shown by the viewers since the sixth season aired back on October 18, 2022. Here is everything we know about Netflix’s Somebody Feed Phil Season 7.
A.V. Club
Spider-Man Noir is getting his own television show
Not to be outdone by the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s ever-expanding roster of Disney+ shows or DC Studios’ new plan for film and television synergy, Sony is forging ahead with its own TV plans. Sony is the owner of Spider-Man and his friends and foes, otherwise known as the SSU (Sony Spider-Man Universe, apparently). But while the blockbuster Peter Parker continues to have one foot in the SSU and one in the MCU, a different version of Spider-Man is set to storm the small screen over at Prime Video.
