FOX Sports

Sweden weighs up whether to bid for 2030 Winter Olympics

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Sweden’s Olympic leaders are weighing up whether to bid for the Winter Games in 2030. The Nordic country’s potential entry into the race to stage the 2030 Games comes at a time when the International Olympic Committee has delayed the process and is searching around for more contenders to host the event.
NBC Sports

Christian Coleman, the world’s fastest man for years, returns to spotlight at Millrose Games

So after Coleman placed sixth in defense of his 100m title at last July’s world championships, his first global outdoor meet in three years, he was reflective. “The last 100 meters I ran competitively was in Doha in 2019. I was 23 years old. The next 100 meters I ran competitively I was 26,” said Coleman, who won the 2019 World title in a personal-best 9.76 seconds, then ran 10.01 for sixth at the 2022 Worlds. “So I knew this season was going to be a grind, just getting my feet back underneath me, just getting my race pattern down. Just getting back into the groove of competing at a high level.”
swimswam.com

Campbell Sisters Sighting At Australian Training Camp

Australian Event Camps kicked off this weekend and both Cate and Bronte Campbell were seen on deck after taking most of 2022 off of racing. Archive photo via Jack Spitser. As we reported just days ago, a large contingent of 90 Australian swimmers has descended upon the Gold Coast for the annual National Event Camp from February 5th through February 11th.
NBC Sports

Diana Taurasi says 2024 Paris Olympics ‘on my radar’

It’s still on her mind 17 months out of the 2024 Paris Olympics. “It’s something that it’s on my radar,” Taurasi told The Associated Press in a phone interview Tuesday after the first day of a USA Basketball training camp in Minnesota, her first national team activity since Tokyo. “I’m still competitive, still driven, still want to play, I still love being a part of USA Basketball.”
The Comeback

Brittney Griner makes decision on Team USA future

WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is back on American soil and preparing for her upcoming season with the Phoenix Mercury. And while Griner hasn’t yet ruled out a return to action with the USA women’s national basketball team, that day has yet to come. The women’s national team is currently hosting a minicamp in preparation for Read more... The post Brittney Griner makes decision on Team USA future appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBC Sports

Jack Crawford of Canada stuns super-G favorites at Alpine skiing worlds

NBC Sports

World aquatics championships head to Singapore in 2025, replacing Russia

Singapore will hold the world aquatics championships in 2025, replacing the originally awarded host of Kazan, Russia, and bringing the event to Southeast Asia for the first time. It will mark an unprecedented fourth consecutive year to have a world aquatics championships after Budapest (2022), Fukuoka, Japan (2023) and Doha...
The Independent

Chelsea’s eyes are on the big European prize, says Sophie Ingle

Sophie Ingle says Chelsea are determined to turn domestic dominance into European silverware.Chelsea and Arsenal are among the seeded teams for Friday’s Champions League quarter-final draw in Switzerland after topping their qualifying groups before Christmas.Emma Hayes’ Women’s Super League champions breezed through their group, winning five and drawing once and beating two-time finalists Paris St Germain home and away.Chelsea can play Lyon, the reigning holders and eight-time champions, Roma or Bayern Munich at the quarter-final stage with the second leg guaranteed to be at home.“Champions League is the next aim for us as a club,” said midfielder Ingle, 31, part...
Post Register

Rare home win for Marseille against rival PSG in French Cup

Marseille celebrated its first home win against Paris Saint-Germain in more than a decade to reach the quarterfinals of the French Cup, beating its bitter rival 2-1 on Wednesday. Cheered on by buoyant fans at a packed Stade Velodrome, Marseille had rarely looked so dominant against PSG since the Paris...
WVNews

Lens beats Lorient to reach French Cup quarterfinals

LORIENT, France (AP) — Facundo Medina converted the final spot kick to send Lens to the French Cup quarterfinals in a 4-2 penalty shootout win over Lorient after the teams were tied 1-1 in regulation time Thursday. The visitors took the lead in the 21st minute when Angelo Fulgini...
ice365.com

Luís Figo pays a visit to ICE London

Footballing legend and Digitain Brand Ambassador Luís Figo paid a visit to ICE London yesterday. The former Barcelona, Real Madrid and Internazionale star drew a crowd as he signed autographs and posed for selfies at the Digitain stand at S4-150. Figo is the Brand Ambassador for the global iGaming...

