msn.com
Diana Taurasi already looking ahead to 2024 Olympics in Paris, a record sixth gold medal
Diana Taurasi sounds like she never wants to retire. Taurasi, ahead of what will be her 19th WNBA season this summer, is already looking forward to the 2024 Olympics in Paris. While that’s still 17 months away, and Taurasi would be 42 by the time those Games kick off, Taurasi isn’t ruling it out.
FOX Sports
Sweden weighs up whether to bid for 2030 Winter Olympics
STOCKHOLM (AP) — Sweden’s Olympic leaders are weighing up whether to bid for the Winter Games in 2030. The Nordic country’s potential entry into the race to stage the 2030 Games comes at a time when the International Olympic Committee has delayed the process and is searching around for more contenders to host the event.
NBC Sports
Christian Coleman, the world’s fastest man for years, returns to spotlight at Millrose Games
So after Coleman placed sixth in defense of his 100m title at last July’s world championships, his first global outdoor meet in three years, he was reflective. “The last 100 meters I ran competitively was in Doha in 2019. I was 23 years old. The next 100 meters I ran competitively I was 26,” said Coleman, who won the 2019 World title in a personal-best 9.76 seconds, then ran 10.01 for sixth at the 2022 Worlds. “So I knew this season was going to be a grind, just getting my feet back underneath me, just getting my race pattern down. Just getting back into the groove of competing at a high level.”
Italian ski team mourns Fanchini after 2 golds at worlds
MERIBEL, France (AP) — One moment, Marta Bassino was getting a gold medal draped around her neck. The next, she was being told that former teammate Elena Fanchini had died at the age of 37 from a tumor. It’s been quite a swing in emotions for the Italian ski...
swimswam.com
Campbell Sisters Sighting At Australian Training Camp
Australian Event Camps kicked off this weekend and both Cate and Bronte Campbell were seen on deck after taking most of 2022 off of racing. Archive photo via Jack Spitser. As we reported just days ago, a large contingent of 90 Australian swimmers has descended upon the Gold Coast for the annual National Event Camp from February 5th through February 11th.
NBC Sports
Diana Taurasi says 2024 Paris Olympics ‘on my radar’
It’s still on her mind 17 months out of the 2024 Paris Olympics. “It’s something that it’s on my radar,” Taurasi told The Associated Press in a phone interview Tuesday after the first day of a USA Basketball training camp in Minnesota, her first national team activity since Tokyo. “I’m still competitive, still driven, still want to play, I still love being a part of USA Basketball.”
Brittney Griner makes decision on Team USA future
WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is back on American soil and preparing for her upcoming season with the Phoenix Mercury. And while Griner hasn’t yet ruled out a return to action with the USA women’s national basketball team, that day has yet to come. The women’s national team is currently hosting a minicamp in preparation for Read more... The post Brittney Griner makes decision on Team USA future appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Elena Fanchini, Italian skier and world silver medalist, dies aged 37
Italian skier Elena Fanchini, whose career was cut short by a tumor, has died. She was 37. Fanchini passed away Wednesday at her home in Solato, near Brescia, the Italian Winter Sports Federation announced. Fanchini died on the same day that fellow Italian Marta Bassino won the super-G at the...
BBC
European Track Championships: Great Britain men and women win team sprint silver in Switzerland
Great Britain made a winning start to the UEC European Track Championships by securing two medals on the opening day. The women's team of Katy Marchant, Emma Finucane and Lauren Bell pushed Germany all the way in sprint final but had to settle for silver. Ali Fielding, Hamish Turnbull and...
NBC Sports
Jack Crawford of Canada stuns super-G favorites at Alpine skiing worlds
NBC Sports
World aquatics championships head to Singapore in 2025, replacing Russia
Singapore will hold the world aquatics championships in 2025, replacing the originally awarded host of Kazan, Russia, and bringing the event to Southeast Asia for the first time. It will mark an unprecedented fourth consecutive year to have a world aquatics championships after Budapest (2022), Fukuoka, Japan (2023) and Doha...
Chelsea’s eyes are on the big European prize, says Sophie Ingle
Sophie Ingle says Chelsea are determined to turn domestic dominance into European silverware.Chelsea and Arsenal are among the seeded teams for Friday’s Champions League quarter-final draw in Switzerland after topping their qualifying groups before Christmas.Emma Hayes’ Women’s Super League champions breezed through their group, winning five and drawing once and beating two-time finalists Paris St Germain home and away.Chelsea can play Lyon, the reigning holders and eight-time champions, Roma or Bayern Munich at the quarter-final stage with the second leg guaranteed to be at home.“Champions League is the next aim for us as a club,” said midfielder Ingle, 31, part...
Post Register
Rare home win for Marseille against rival PSG in French Cup
Marseille celebrated its first home win against Paris Saint-Germain in more than a decade to reach the quarterfinals of the French Cup, beating its bitter rival 2-1 on Wednesday. Cheered on by buoyant fans at a packed Stade Velodrome, Marseille had rarely looked so dominant against PSG since the Paris...
WVNews
Lens beats Lorient to reach French Cup quarterfinals
LORIENT, France (AP) — Facundo Medina converted the final spot kick to send Lens to the French Cup quarterfinals in a 4-2 penalty shootout win over Lorient after the teams were tied 1-1 in regulation time Thursday. The visitors took the lead in the 21st minute when Angelo Fulgini...
ice365.com
Luís Figo pays a visit to ICE London
Footballing legend and Digitain Brand Ambassador Luís Figo paid a visit to ICE London yesterday. The former Barcelona, Real Madrid and Internazionale star drew a crowd as he signed autographs and posed for selfies at the Digitain stand at S4-150. Figo is the Brand Ambassador for the global iGaming...
