ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Black caucus sees State of the Union as an important chance to push for police reform

By Barbara Sprunt
WEKU
WEKU
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KP71P_0kfZVdKj00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36VcyJ_0kfZVdKj00

Members of the Congressional Black Caucus are calling on President Biden to use the power of the bully pulpit to push for police reform in the wake of the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols, a Black 29-year-old father, at the hands of Memphis police.

"It may have been Tyre Nichols yesterday, but it could be any one of us today and tomorrow," CBC Chairman Steven Horsford, D-Nev., said during a Tuesday morning press conference ahead of the State of the Union.

Nichols died in a hospital three days after being pulled over for what police said was reckless driving. Five officers who beat Nichols were indicted and jailed on charges including second-degree murder. Other officers have been relieved of duty pending an investigation.

"He was a son. He was a father. He was a man, a Black man who had a passion for skateboarding, and photography and sunsets. We all want to be safe," Horsford said. "There's no one who cares more about public safety than the people who are impacted every single day by the fear, the anxiety, the trauma, and yes, even the loss, because of encounters that we have historically faced as Black people in America."

The Nevada Democrat referenced a meeting last week he and his colleagues had with Biden and Vice President Harris to discuss police reform.

"Legislative action, executive action and community-based solutions — that's what we're calling for," he told reporters. "That's what we spoke to the president and the vice president about. That's what we expect to hear at the State of the Union tonight."

Horsford previously told NPR that while Congress has the uphill battle of passing legislation in divided government, he believes Biden himself has a meaningful role to play.

"I believe the president has the ability to bring us together in a very unique way," he said, pointing out the president's role in passing gun safety legislation and the bipartisan infrastructure legislation. "We expect the president to be involved in helping us reach consensus in a bipartisan way on comprehensive police accountability and justice reform."

Rep. Shontel Brown, D-Ohio, said Biden's speech "needs to address the unnecessary deaths of innocent people at the hands of those sworn to protect and serve us."

"The American police brutality epidemic is unsustainable and police reform innovated through community-driven solutions must be one of our president's top priorities for every mom, for every dad, son, daughter, and brother in our nation, grieving the loss of their loved ones at the hands of those sworn to protect us," she said during Tuesday's press conference.

Brown invited Samaria Rice to be her guest at the State of the Union. Rice's 12-year-old son Tamir was killed by police in Cleveland in 2014.

Calls to revive the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act

President Biden has already called on Congress to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, legislation that previously passed in the House but faced steep Republican opposition in the Senate.

The legislation sought to ban chokeholds and no-knock warrants in certain cases, mandate data collection on police encounters and alter qualified immunity for law enforcement.

Bipartisan talks on the legislation between then-Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif., and Sens. Cory Booker, D-N.J., and Tim Scott, R-S.C, broke down after months of negotiations in 2021.

Those negotiations will be even tougher now with a Republican-led House and a narrowly divided Senate.

Still, Biden recently said he spoke to Nichols' mother and pledged he would make "the case to Congress" to pass that legislation.

"I can only do so much at the executive order, at the federal level," he told reporters. The White House says Biden intends to raise the issue in his address Tuesday night.

RowVaughn Wells, Tyre Nichols' mother, will attend the speech as a guest of the White House.

"I hope today that we can get Congress to see that we need to pass this bill because this should never happen," she said.

"We really need to do something to get this resolved," she said. "We can't have another child dying at the hands of the police officers."

Comments / 5

Dan Donovan
2d ago

The lack of law enforcement always gives rise to vigilante justice, always. It's going to get worse before it gets better. Criminals do not fear police, courts or prison. They must learn to fear their victims.

Reply
5
Eric Nunn
2d ago

State of the union is that we need a president that is of age and sanity to do the job. Biden should have retired before running for office. he has done nothing to help protect the people and can't lead his own administration

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Breaking LIVE

Democrats Trying To Add New State

D.C. statehood has been a topic of controversy for several years in American politics, as Democrats have continued to try and put forward the measure, arguing that the nearly 700,000 people that life there are entitled to a voice in Congress, whereas Republicans argue that the move to add the District of Columbia as a state is only to add another blue vote to the table.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Hill

Here are some of the states that won big in the new House GOP

A handful of states are emerging as big winners in the new House Republican majority as their representatives head to prominent roles on key panels. Republicans from states including Texas, Florida, Mississippi and Kentucky are chairing or sitting on some of the highest-profile committees. These assignments offer lawmakers the opportunities to address issues in their…
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

State of the Union shouting: What lawmakers yelled out

As President Biden delivered his second State of the Union address on Tuesday night, a number of lawmakers made their thoughts known with shouts and heckles.  Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), after warning his members to not interrupt the president, visibly tried to quiet Republicans who yelled out in the middle of the address. ‘Close the…
CBS News

A look at some of the symbols worn by members of Congress at the SOTU

President Biden was the only scheduled speaker during the president's annual State of the Union address, and while some lawmakers were vocal throughout Mr. Biden's speech, many silent statements while in the audience. Some wore crayon pins and many displayed Ukrainian flags – here are some of the symbols spotted in the House chamber.Crayon pinsSeveral Democrats were spotted wearing pins on their lapels shaped like crayons. Sen. Patty Murray explained the significance of the pin on Twitter: "Did you see the crayon I'm wearing to #SOTU today?" she wrote. "Great—now that I have your attention, I want to talk about...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Independent

Arkansas Gov. Sanders to offer State of the Union rebuttal

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, once a White House press secretary for President Donald Trump, is set to return to the national stage when she delivers the GOP response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address.Sanders, 40, is giving the speech Tuesday night less than a month after being sworn in as the first female governor of Arkansas. The daughter of former Gov. Mike Huckabee, she is also the first Arkansan to deliver the response to a president's State of the Union since Bill Clinton as governor in 1985.With her speech, GOP leaders are giving a platform...
ARKANSAS STATE
Washington Examiner

State of the Union 2023: Progressive response pushes immigration liberalization

Rep. Delia Ramirez (D-IL) focused on immigration reform as she delivered the progressive response to the State of the Union address late Tuesday night. Ramirez, a first-term Democrat, gave a speech intended to be a response not only to President Joe Biden's State of the Union address but to the Republican rebuttal to by Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders.
ARKANSAS STATE
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
163K+
Followers
17K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

WEKU is a trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy