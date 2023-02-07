Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to make rom-coms: Report

After sharing their love story in the docuseries Harry & Meghan , the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly planning to make rom-coms for Netflix. The couple, who signed a multi-year deal with the streamer back in 2020, are said to be “moving away from content about themselves and have several ‘fun’ television series in the pipeline,” according to The Telegraph .

Getty Images Meghan and Harry signed a multiyear deal with Netflix in 2020

“There will be more of a heavy focus on fictional, scripted content,” a source told the outlet. “It will be rom coms, feel good and light-hearted programmes.”

The Telegraph noted that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle do not plan on appearing onscreen. The former Suits actress spoke about wanting a “good old-fashioned rom-com” in an interview with Variety last year.

While discussing ideal projects for Archewell, the Duchess told Variety , “So much of how my husband and I see things is through our love story. I think that’s what people around the world connected to, especially with our wedding. People love love. I’m not excluded in that sentiment. And our definition of love is really expansive: Partner love, self-love, the love of community and family. We use that as the baseline of the kind of shows and documentaries we want out there.”

“For my husband, the Invictus Games have been such a huge piece of his life and his work, having been in the army for 10 years and working for the rehabilitation of wounded vets and their families. We talk about emotional injuries that come from those types of experiences. Those are love stories. For scripted, we want to think about how we can evolve from that same space and do something fun! It doesn’t always have to be so serious. Like a good rom-com. Don’t we miss them? I miss them so much,” she continued. “I’ve probably watched ‘When Harry Met Sally’ a million times. And all the Julia Roberts rom-coms. We need to see those again.”

When Meghan and Harry’s deal with Netflix was reported in 2020, the couple said in a statement to The New York Times , “Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope,” adding, “As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us.” Archewell Productions announced its first Netflix series, Heart of Invictus , in April of 2021 . Per The Telegraph , the docuseries is due for release this summer. The couple’s documentary series Harry & Meghan premiered in December 2022, followed by Live to Lead , which they executive produced, later that month.