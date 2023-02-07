ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

columbiapaper.com

Apartment fire forces residents from homes

HUDSON—Several families were forced from their apartments by an electrical fire at 726 Warren Street, the evening of February 4. Columbia County Control summoned City of Hudson firefighters and the Greenport Rescue Squad to the multi-story building for an indoor smoke investigation at 9:10 p.m. According to a report...
HUDSON, NY
Saratogian

Saratoga Chowderfest winners announced

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — After a well-attended 24th annual Saratoga Chowderfest with more than 111,000 bowls of chowder served, the competition champions have been announced. People’s Choice winners in eight different categories based on the quantity of samples served were celebrated on Saturday evening following the all-day event at...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WNYT

The Red Cross assists victims of New Lebanon fire

The American Red Cross is also helping two people after a house fire in Columbia County. The fire broke out at a home on route 20 in New Lebanon. We’re told the house is destroyed. There was heavy smoke billowing from the two-story house and you can see flames...
NEW LEBANON, NY
WNYT

Saratoga National Park road closures

We’ve got an important update for anyone planning to visit the Saratoga National Historical Park. The park will be doing tree work along the park entrance road – so that means some closures. The road between the visitor center parking lot and Lohnes Road will be closed Monday...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
beckerspayer.com

Ellis Medicine, Empire BlueCross to split May 1

Empire BlueCross and Ellis Medicine will split May 1 unless the two sides can agree to a new contract, the Times Union reported Feb. 10. The Schenectady, N.Y.-based health system said it will terminate its contract with the payer March 1 if the organizations cannot agree on a new contract.
WNYT

Five people displaced after Scotia fire

The Red Cross is helping five people, after a fire tore through their home in Schenectady County. The fire happened Saturday night on Sacandaga Road in Scotia. It was a two-family home. Three adults and two children lived there. They are being provided shelter, food and clothing. The cause of...
SCOTIA, NY
tourcounsel.com

Aviation Mall | Shopping mall in Queensbury, New York

Aviation Mall is a major regional shopping mall in Glens Falls North, New York. It serves the extreme northern portion of the Capital District (Albany Metropolitan Area) as well as the Glens Falls/Lake George area. The mall has a gross leasable area of 630,000 square feet (59,000 m2). It is owned and managed by The Pyramid Companies.
QUEENSBURY, NY
WNYT

Amsterdam WinterFest cancelled due to warmth

Amsterdam’s WinterFest – which was postponed last week because it was too cold – is now off completely because it’s too warm. The event was supposed to have skating, music, free food and much more. The city is now looking forward to the upcoming St. Patty’s...
AMSTERDAM, NY

