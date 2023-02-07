Read full article on original website
Apartment fire forces residents from homes
HUDSON—Several families were forced from their apartments by an electrical fire at 726 Warren Street, the evening of February 4. Columbia County Control summoned City of Hudson firefighters and the Greenport Rescue Squad to the multi-story building for an indoor smoke investigation at 9:10 p.m. According to a report...
Car strikes telephone pole after crash in Colonie
One person has been injured after striking a telephone pole in Colonie. The Colonie Police Department said the two-car crash happened on February 10.
Saratoga Chowderfest winners announced
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — After a well-attended 24th annual Saratoga Chowderfest with more than 111,000 bowls of chowder served, the competition champions have been announced. People’s Choice winners in eight different categories based on the quantity of samples served were celebrated on Saturday evening following the all-day event at...
The Red Cross assists victims of New Lebanon fire
The American Red Cross is also helping two people after a house fire in Columbia County. The fire broke out at a home on route 20 in New Lebanon. We’re told the house is destroyed. There was heavy smoke billowing from the two-story house and you can see flames...
Albany man arrested, accused of forcible touching
An Albany man has been charged after he allegedly inappropriately touched two people. New York State Police said Cassius Fields, 34, was arrested on February 7.
Saratoga National Park road closures
We’ve got an important update for anyone planning to visit the Saratoga National Historical Park. The park will be doing tree work along the park entrance road – so that means some closures. The road between the visitor center parking lot and Lohnes Road will be closed Monday...
Local agency offers solutions to Saratoga homeless concerns
A local agency has solutions to the ongoing concerns of homelessness in Saratoga Springs.
Ellis Medicine, Empire BlueCross to split May 1
Empire BlueCross and Ellis Medicine will split May 1 unless the two sides can agree to a new contract, the Times Union reported Feb. 10. The Schenectady, N.Y.-based health system said it will terminate its contract with the payer March 1 if the organizations cannot agree on a new contract.
Five people displaced after Scotia fire
The Red Cross is helping five people, after a fire tore through their home in Schenectady County. The fire happened Saturday night on Sacandaga Road in Scotia. It was a two-family home. Three adults and two children lived there. They are being provided shelter, food and clothing. The cause of...
Things to do in the Capital Region this weekend: Feb. 10-12
The weekend is almost here! From plays to concerts to Saratoga Chowderfest, there are quite a few things happening on February 10, 11, and 12.
Red Cross provides aid following building collapse in Warrensburg
Financial assistance for necessities such as shelter, food, and clothing was provided.
Aviation Mall | Shopping mall in Queensbury, New York
Aviation Mall is a major regional shopping mall in Glens Falls North, New York. It serves the extreme northern portion of the Capital District (Albany Metropolitan Area) as well as the Glens Falls/Lake George area. The mall has a gross leasable area of 630,000 square feet (59,000 m2). It is owned and managed by The Pyramid Companies.
Missing! New York State Police Seek Your Help Locating These 2 Individuals
Have you ever had a friend or family member go missing? At first you think they will pop up at any moment. Then you start to get worried that something is wrong. As time passes panic can begin to set in and you start reaching out for help locating your loved one.
Amsterdam WinterFest cancelled due to warmth
Amsterdam’s WinterFest – which was postponed last week because it was too cold – is now off completely because it’s too warm. The event was supposed to have skating, music, free food and much more. The city is now looking forward to the upcoming St. Patty’s...
Latham farm stand closes amid frustrations with town
Forts Ferry Farm has closed its farm stand at 185 Forts Ferry Road in Latham. Owners John Barker and Emma Hearst made the announcement in a Facebook post on January 24.
New pizza, burger joint opens in Albany
Fatty’s Uptown has opened in the former Pastina building at 11 Colvin Avenue in Albany. The restaurant is open for takeout and dine-in.
Police investigate shooting in Troy
Police say the victim would not provide them any details about the incident.
Rotterdam bakery, pizzeria relocating to Colonie
Oh Sugar Bakery and All in the Family Pizzeria are permanently merging and relocating to Colonie. Both are currently located at 7 Old Mariaville Road in Rotterdam.
Schenectady cafe reopening as new concept
Puzzles Bakery & Café closed in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, in 2023, owner Sara Mae Pratt has announced that she's reopening with a new concept at 515 State Street in Schenectady.
‘Light the World’ event for Samantha Humphrey
A "Light the World" event will be held for Samantha Humphrey on Wednesday, her 15th birthday. Humphrey was reported missing out of Schenectady in late November 2022.
