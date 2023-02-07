Fans Think Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine Broke Up After She Allegedly Unfollowed Him on Instagram

The Offset vs. J. Prince drama continues. On Wednesday, the Rap-A-Lot Records boss shared a lengthy Instagram post in which he referred to Offset as a liar and a “snake.”. “This clown Offset suffering from being a fake motherfucker disease,” J. Prince said in a voiceover. “He wanna play victim now, but he was a volunteer when he spoke threats about me and my family name in his mouth about what he gonna do. ‘Why you didn’t call me to talk?’ is the twist he wanna use. Tell lies in your woman’s ear, n***a. I don’t have time to listen to weak shit. Now you wanna fake in front of a camera, trying to hide behind Takeoff’s mother when I’ve shown nothing but respect for her and her family. See, boy, you acting like you’re a part of a family that don’t really fuck with you because you’re a snake.”

