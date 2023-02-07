Read full article on original website
Katy
1d ago
What made her think the guy know her schedule or that she lived alone?? Seemed to be more of a random thing I would guess.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Accused Idaho murderer Bryan Kohberger allegedly posted cryptic SoundCloud rap 11 years agoJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
A search warrant has been released in the murder investigation of two Idaho college students.Sherif SaadMoscow, ID
Stained bedding, hair, and glove found by police in Idaho Killer's apartment during searchJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Experts say that Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger may have killed beforeJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger could have had access to crime lab with live camera streamJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Deputies end Wednesday Standoff in Clarkston With no Shots Fired
CLARKSTON- Asotin County Deputies were dispatched to a reported domestic dispute in the 1600 block of 9th Ave in Clarkston on Wednesday. Deputies, with the assistance of Clarkston Police, contacted the female involved in the domestic dispute outside the residence. According to a press release, deputies were then advised the male subject was in the residence and armed with an "AR style pistol." Efforts were made to communicate with the male subject, identified as 41-year-old Daniel Christianson of Clarkston.
Pullman police investigating possible attempted abduction of WSU PhD student
PULLMAN, Wash. — Recent events on the Palouse over the last few months have understandably put the Pullman community on edge. And now there's even more concern after someone tried to force their way into a WSU student's apartment Friday night. "Oh my gosh that's scary because that's like...
KHQ Right Now
Pullman police seeking info about potential prowler around College Hill
PULLMAN, Wash. - Pullman police are asking for information after a report was made of a suspicious male looking into residences around College Hill. Officers are investigating the situation. In their Facebook post, they clarified this incident is not thought to be related to a similar report at an apartment in Pullman on Feb. 3.
KXLY
Moscow police say shooting threat report at Moscow High School is false
MOSCOW, ID -- Moscow Police have determined there was shooting threat at Moscow High School following a false report Wednesday morning. The Moscow Police Department responded to the high school around 10:00a.m. They conducted a sweep of the campus and found no threat.
BREAKING: Nez Perce County K9 Officer Fired, Files Notice of Tort Claim
LEWISTON, ID - A Nez Perce County Sheriff's K9 Deputy who was fired from the agency in January has filed a tort claim notice against approximately 25 people - including county officials, law enforcement officers (Nez Perce County and Nez Perce Tribal Police), and two Nez Perce Tribal members. A notice must be filed by those wishing to file a claim of damages against any state agency.
pullmanradio.com
20 Year Old UI Student Arrested For Allegedly Leading Moscow PD On Car Chase
A 20-year-old University of Idaho student has been arrested for allegedly leading Moscow Police on a weekend car chase. The incident began early Saturday morning around 3:00 when Pullman Police radioed ahead to Moscow Officers about a suspected drunk driver heading into town. According to court documents, a Moscow Officer saw the vehicle speeding into town on Pullman Road. The driver allegedly failed to pull over and led law enforcement on a car chase in and around East Moscow. The chase went through the Palouse Mall parking lot when the driver reportedly reached speeds of nearly 60 MPH. The pursuit ended at the state line when the driver was seen heading back into Washington at nearly 100 MPH.
q13fox.com
Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger prosecutor files new documents in secretive proceedings
MOSCOW, Idaho - The Idaho prosecutor handling the murder case against student stabbings suspect Bryan Kohberger filed new documents Wednesday in the Latah County Magistrate court. Court information in the case, which has been removed from Idaho's online portal for unspecified security concerns, is updated daily in a PDF document...
uwpexponent.com
Idaho Murder Suspect Caught Weeks Later
Six weeks after the deaths of four University of Idaho students, police have arrested Bryan Kohberger, 28. Kohberger was a student at Washington State University and was seeking a PhD in criminology. After intensive detective and forensic science work, Kohberger is the suspected for the murder of Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Ethan Chapin, 20, and Xana Kernodle, 20, that occurred on Nov. 13.
fox29.com
Idaho murders: How does criminology student leave crime scene with blood-dripping knife?
MOSCOW, Idaho - The Idaho student murders suspect may not have forgotten the Ka-Bar knife sheath found in a bed with two of the four victims – it may have been planted there in an effort to mislead investigators, according to a criminal profiler who has been following the case.
Police: Intoxicated man runs over woman who was trying to prevent him from drinking and driving
LEWISTON — Officers arrested a man suspected of running over a woman who was trying to prevent him from drinking and driving, according to a release from the Lewiston Police Department on Sunday. Jonathan Evans, 36, of Lewiston, is accused of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol, a felony. Officers responded to a call at about 10:50 p.m. on Saturday near the 1900 block of Ninth Avenue. Evans was leaving a party at the location after allegedly instigating a fight, police said. A 41-year-old woman told Evans he was too intoxicated to drive and tried to prevent him from leaving in his pickup truck. Evans ran the woman over as he was driving through the parking lot. She was transported to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center with serious injuries, police said.
nwpb.org
Students still dealing with trauma after Coffee House Apartments shooting
PULLMAN, Wash. (Murrow News 8) – After coming back from winter break, many WSU students are excited to get back to their independent lives and homes, but not all of them share this feeling. “Coming back made me anxious and scared,” said WSU student, Jazlyn. Santiaguel. Santiaguel is...
University of Idaho Theatre Arts Department Raises $1,900 to Help Co-Worker Find Housing Following Apartment Fire
MOSCOW, ID - Members of the University of Idaho Theatre Arts Department have raised nearly $1,900 to help one of their co-workers find new housing after she and her kids lost their place to live following an apartment fire Sunday evening. Crews with the Moscow Volunteer Fire Department responded to...
koze.com
Federal Wrongful Death Lawsuit Filed Against Gritman, Alleges Overprescribing Caused 2022 Overdose Death of Whitman County Woman (Listen)
SPOKANE, WA – A Whitman County man has filed a federal negligence and wrongful death lawsuit against a Palouse hospital, one of its clinics, and two of its employees for what he claims was the overprescribing of medication for his wife of nearly 27 years. Susan Cox, who was 54-years-old at the time of her death last August, allegedly died after being found unconscious following an overdose. (Read the complaint below)
Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger's arrest resurrects cold cases in region
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger's arrest has given cold case investigators a number of details to explore as they seek potential clues in their own cases.
Orofino Woman Charged with Felony Grand Theft After Allegedly Stealing Funds from Orofino Youth Soccer
OROFINO, ID - Late last week, Orofino Police Department filed felony charges against an Orofino woman who allegedly stole funds from the Orofino Youth Soccer program, an Idaho non-profit corporation. Charges were filed against Cordi L McKinzie Romero, of Orofino, on February 2, 2023, according to the Orofino Police Department....
Lansing Daily
Idaho Murder Weapon Will Be Found in One of Two Ways: Ex-FBI Agent
There are two likely scenarios that will lead to the discovery of the murder weapon used in the University of Idaho murders case, according to former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer. Last month, 28-year-old suspect Bryan Kohberger was arrested at his parents’ house in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania, on four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary in the stabbings of … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
kmvt
Family of U of I murder victim files motion to challenge gag order
MOSCOW, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A lawyer for the family of one of the University of Idaho murder victims is challenging the case’s gag order. An attorney representing the family of Kaylee Goncalves has filed a motion challenging the gag order, issued in the case against Bryan Kohberger. Kohberger...
Lansing Daily
Bryan Kohberger’s Hyundai Elantra Could Prove Key to Deciding Idaho Verdict
Investigators said they honed in on the suspect in the slayings of four University of Idaho students through a white sedan that was spotted near the scene of the crime. Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, were found stabbed to death in a rental home in Moscow, Idaho, on … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
Construction Resumes on US-95 South of Moscow
MOSCOW, ID - The Idaho Transportation Department has resumed construction on U.S. Highway 95 south of Moscow, ID. The work to expand approximately 6.5 miles of the highway to four lanes is anticipated to be complete by the fall of 2024. The new alignment will tie in at Reisenauer Hill,...
nwpb.org
Lewiston inpatient rehabilitation unit to open in late June
Construction is underway for a new Acute Rehabilitation Unit at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston, Idaho. Traffic is being detoured on 6th Street, between Fifth and Fourth Avenue. The hospital also is working to install a new linear accelerator in its Radiation Oncology Center and a PET CT...
