(NEW YORK) -- The parents and sister of Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer killed in the "Rust" on-set shooting, have filed a new lawsuit against Alec Baldwin and the film's producers, according to the family's attorney. The lawsuit, filed Thursday in Los Angeles County Superior Court, alleges negligence, battery, intentional affliction of emotional distress and loss of consortium, their attorney, Gloria Allred, said. "Halyna was the light in their lives," Allred said during a press event Thursday, noting that in filing the lawsuit they hope to "find the truth and hold accountable those who are responsible." The Ukrainian-born Hutchins was working as a cinematographer on the Western when Baldwin accidentally shot and killed her while he was practicing using a handgun on the New Mexico set in October 2021. Director Joel Souza was also injured in the shooting.

