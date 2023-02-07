Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Kearney High boosters Higgins and Peck receive state-level honors
KEARNEY, Neb. - The Nebraska State Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association has awarded Outstanding Service Awards to Tim & Sue Higgins and Mike Peck. The Higgins and Peck are active and longtime members of the Kearney High School Booster Club. “Invested volunteers like Mr. and Mrs. Higgins and Mr. Peck give...
KSNB Local4
Adams Central’s Rachel Goodon signs to Hastings College
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Adams Central High hosted a National Signing Day ceremony for star athlete Rachel Goodon on Tuesday. Goodon signed to play basketball for Hastings College. “It’s been a big decision between me and my family, it’s always something that I have wanted to do, so I am...
News Channel Nebraska
Lexington softball record holder heading to college level
Jordyn Jeffries of Lexington High School committed to Dakota State University in Madison, South Dakota to continue her softball career. Jeffries holds the Lexington school record for career hits with 129 and carried a .392 batting average over her four years as a starter. "To play Softball at the collegiate...
News Channel Nebraska
Wayne, Fremont, Grand Island pick up more state champions; McCool Junction's Hansen claims crown
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A day after picking up team state bowling championships, Wayne, Fremont and Grand Island notched individual titles, while McCool Junction's Garrett Hansen added a little variety to the mix. Wayne, which claimed its third straight girls state bowling championship on Tuesday, added an individual champion to the...
News Channel Nebraska
Auburn football star commits to playing at the college level
Tate Hug of Auburn High School has committed to playing football at Hastings College in Hastings, NE. He made his commitment official on National Signing Day Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. In his decorated high school career, Hug was named team MVP, team Captain, and ECNC 1st Team All-Conference. He also...
News Channel Nebraska
UNK cuts ribbon on renovated Martin Hall, new home for five fraternities
KEARNEY, NE — A nearly 70-year-old building on the University of Nebraska-Kearney’s campus is getting new life and new residents. Martin Hall opened in 1954 as a women’s dorm and closed in 2014. On Wednesday, university leaders and students cut the ribbon for the new home for UNK fraternities.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burgers places that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
NebraskaTV
"Bear sighting" in central Nebraska not what it seems
HOWARD COUNTY, Neb. — Reports of a bear wandering around the Ashton and St. Paul areas over the weekend have been debunked. The Nebraska Game and Parks said law enforcement has looked into concerns of a bear sighting, and have concluded that it's a large pig.
News Channel Nebraska
Game and Parks expands central Nebraska recreation area
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is taking steps toward the possibility of expanding a recreation area. The Nebraska Department of Transportation transferred 145 acres to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission to be included as an addition to Mormon Island State Recreation Area. The park...
klkntv.com
Nebraska troopers arrest Wisconsin man after high-speed chase on I-80
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Wisconsin man was taken into custody after a 29-mile chase in central Nebraska. The pursuit began Monday morning near Lexington after a trooper spotted an eastbound Honda Civic speeding on Interstate 80. After fleeing the stop, the car hit speeds over 100 mph while...
News Channel Nebraska
Aurora Cooperative CEO looks to future during annual meeting
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- The Aurora Cooperative’s Summit and Annual Meeting is looking towards the future. The event took place at the Pinnacle Bank Expo Center at Fonner Park. Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Kip Tom and Nebraska Volleyball Coach John Cook were among those who attended.
News Channel Nebraska
Grand Island Bed Bath & Beyond is closing
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- For the second time in two weeks another big store is closing in Grand Island. According to a Bed, Bath & Beyond news release, the company is reducing their store's locations from 760 to about 360. Over the months Bed, Bath & Beyond has been in...
klkntv.com
Man crashes into Grand Island home, threatens family with machete, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man used a machete to threaten a Grand Island family after crashing into their home Tuesday night, police say. Around 7 p.m., Reynier Faez crashed his vehicle into the home near Lincoln Highway and South Plum Street. He then threatened to kill a family...
News Channel Nebraska
Grand Island man arrested after threatening family
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A man is in jail after allegedly driving into a house and reportedly attempting to run over a family with his car. The Grand Island Police Department was called Tuesday to a residence with the report that a man was threatening to kill a family of six.
News Channel Nebraska
Grand Island man threatens ex-girlfriend, kids
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- Police say a man was arrested after breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s house, and threatening her and her children. According to the Grand Island Police Department, they were called around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday to the 400 block of E 13th St. The GIPD said Erick Vicente-Vicente...
foxnebraska.com
Grand Island man takes plea deal in livestock cruelty case
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Grand Island man charged after numerous dead or injured livestock were found on his farm following a fire last year has taken a plea deal. Grant Edwardson, 43, pleaded no contest to three felony counts of cruelty to livestock resulting in death and two misdemeanor counts of cruelty to livestock. In exchange for his plea, prosecutors dismissed 30 additional felony counts of cruelty to livestock resulting in death and one additional misdemeanor count of cruelty to livestock.
KSNB Local4
Electrical fires are a big concern for fire officials
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It’s one of the biggest fears for business owners, that a fire has burned the place they worked so hard to build. That happened to the owners of Hajny Auto Sales this past weekend. Fire officials said it could have been prevented. After crews put...
