ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stevens Point, WI

Comments / 0

Related
stevenspoint.news

Hornets can’t hold off late Wildcat push

ROSHOLT – The Rosholt girls’ basketball team will finish the regular season on its home floor for three of the last four games. The matchup with the Wild Rose Wildcats (7-2) on Feb. 7 was one of those times. The Hornets battled point for point most of the...
ROSHOLT, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Another case of chronic wasting disease found in northern Wisconsin

WOLF RIVER, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has confirmed another case of chronic wasting disease (CWD) in northern Wisconsin. According to a release, the deer was hunter-harvested in the Town of Wolf River, Langlade County. It is the first confirmed wild deer CWD-positive detected in Langlade County.
LANGLADE COUNTY, WI
tourcounsel.com

Fox River Mall | Shopping center in Wisconsin

Fox River Mall is an enclosed super-regional shopping center located in Grand Chute, Wisconsin, United States, which serves the Appleton, Wisconsin metropolitan area. It is a major driver of the local economy and its construction helped spur the growth of the Grand Chute shopping district, which is today known as the "shopping capital of Wisconsin". At 1.21 million square feet, it is the largest mall in the state.
GRAND CHUTE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Neenah community mourns the loss of a beloved restaurant owner

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Neenah community is mourning the loss of a popular restaurant owner. Mary Lou Hernandez had been a motherly figure in the Neenah community since the 90s when she and her family opened the restaurant Zacatecas. Even though a family friend, Heidi Wenberg, purchased the business in 2009, Hernandez had been working at the restaurant until she passed away last week.
NEENAH, WI
cwbradio.com

Stratford Man Involved in the Death of a Marshfield Man Sentenced

A Stratford man involved in the death of a Marshfield man was sentenced in Marathon County Court on Monday. At the end of December 2020, a fur trapper found the body of 20-year-old Christian Schauer in a wooded area of the McMillian Marsh. Shawn Carl and his son Jared Carl were arrested in February of 2021 after Schauer’s vehicle was found on their property.
MARSHFIELD, WI
news8000.com

Details released in death of Tomah woman

TOMAH, Wis. (WKBT) -- The Monroe County Sheriff's Office released further information Tuesday in the death investigation of a Tomah woman. On January 2, the family of Felicia Wanna asked for a welfare check, as they had not seen or heard from her since December 29. Attempts to contact her were met with no success.
TOMAH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Authorities investigating shooting in central Wisconsin, suspect still at-large

WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in central Wisconsin are investigating a shooting that took place over the weekend in the Town of Wausau. According to a release from the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting took place during the late evening hours of Saturday, February 4, 2023, on Mcintosh Road, where a 38-year-old man was shot multiple times before driving himself to a local hospital.
WAUSAU, WI
stevenspoint.news

Inspiring youth through art

STEVENS POINT – The Berard Center is now home to a mural designed to provide further inspiration to the youth it supports. The Boys & Girls Club of Portage County partnered with CREATE Portage County’s Paint the County program to add color and energy to an interior wall of the Berard Center.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Warrant issued for Wausau-area attempted homicide suspect after weekend shooting

A 29-year-old Schofield man is wanted on attempted homicide charges after allegedly shooting a man multiple times late Saturday in Weston. The alleged victim, who was shot in the stomach, torso and extremities, managed to drive himself to Marshfield Medical Center in Weston before collapsing at the front desk of the emergency department. Court documents say the man was shot by an acquaintance before 10 p.m. Feb. 4 at the intersection of Canyon Road and McIntosh Street who then fled toward Camp Phillips Road.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Silver Alert canceled for Waupaca County man reported missing

WAUPACA, Wis. (WSAW) - The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a man reported missing on Wednesday evening has been located. Patrick Joseph Nugent, 74, reportedly left his residence near Waupaca at 6:50 p.m. for an overnight medical appointment in Waushara County. His family was later contacted by that facility and told that he had not arrived.
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Missing Ho-Chunk Nation woman died of hypothermia, officials report

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An investigation into the search for and death of a missing Ho-Chunk nation tribal member concluded that she died as a result of hypothermia, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office stated Tuesday. Investigators learned through video surveillance cameras that the woman, later identified as Felicia Wanna,...
MADISON, WI
WausauPilot

Former Wausau man sentenced in major drug distribution scheme

A former Wausau man will spend 12 years in federal prison for distributing at least 500 grams of methamphetamine in the area, part of a major drug conspiracy. Victor Pennington, 27, will also spend five year on extended supervision when he is released from his prison term. Pennington now lists a Tomah address but was living in Wausau when he was indicted on the charges. He was sentenced last week by U.S. District Judge William Conley. The mandatory minimum for the crime is 10 years.
WAUSAU, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Man charged with domestic abuse in 3 Wisconsin counties in a 9-month span

(WFRV) – A northern Wisconsin man has been charged with 15 counts related to domestic abuse and battery, in three different counties within a nine-month period. A release provided by the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) on Thursday announced that Frank Schuman, a 29-year-old from Lac Du Flambeau is facing charges in Oneida County, Vilas County, and Outagamie County.
ONEIDA COUNTY, WI
thecitypages.com

Marathon County Sheriff’s Office says they’re investigating weekend shooting

Marathon County Sheriff’s Office officials say they are investigating a shooting that occurred in the town of Wausau over the weekend. Investigators say suspect 29-year-old Desmond Mayo shot 38-year-old several times in the late evening hours of Saturday. The victim, who police did not identify, drove himself to the hospital to be treated for the wounds.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WNCY

Going To Pot, In Winnebago County

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A Winnebago County board supervisor is pushing an ordinance that would reduce simple marijuana possession to a $1 fine. The county’s Judiciary and Public Safety Committee considered the measure Monday night. Prior to Monday’s meeting, Winnebago County Supervisor for District Six, Brian Defferding...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy