Each week we shine a spotlight on animals at local shelters that are looking for their forever home. This weeks Big Country Pets of the Week are: Rabbit and Freddy. Rabbit. He is waiting to meet his new family at the Humane Society of the Palouse. Rabbit is an 11 lb, 4 year old, will be neutered soon, all black DSH (domestic short hair). Described by shelter staff as affectionate, playful, talkative, demanding (of attention), sleepy, clumsy, and adorable. Rabbit would love a home where he can receive love and attention whenever he asks for it, but will have his boundaries respected when he decides he’s done. We don't know how he gets along with dogs or other cats, but each adoption comes with a seven-day foster period to ensure a good fit!

MOSCOW, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO