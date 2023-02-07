Brittany Snow Ready To Wrap Up Divorce, Serves Estranged Husband ‘Selling The OC’ Star Tyler Stanaland With Legal Papers

mega;netflix

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Snow, 36, informed the court she officially served the Selling The OC star, which is the first step to moving the case forward .

Snow and her legal team are moving quickly showing she’s ready to be single.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last month, Snow filed for divorce in Los Angeles Superior Court after 3 years of marriage.

She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split . Snow said they had a prenuptial agreement and wants it enforced.

In addition, she wants each party to pay their own attorney fees .

Back in September, “After time and consideration, Tyler and I have made the difficult decision to separate,” Snow wrote on her Instagram

“This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another. We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives,” she wrote at the time,” Snow added.

“We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie,” she continued.

“We sincerely appreciate your support and ask for privacy as we navigate this new chapter,” she ended.

The couple’s marriage came to end shortly after Stanaland started appearing on the Netflix reality show, a spin-off of Selling Sunset . Alex Hall has no regrets about flirting with

“Everyone who knows Tyler and Brittany knows she wasn’t comfortable with the show,” a source told Page Six . “That’s why he did his best to keep his marriage and the show separate, but it only backfired.”

One of Stanaland’s co-stars Kayla Cardona admitted that she tried to kiss him during production. Other cast members flirted with him on camera.

Stanaland has yet to respond to Snow’s divorce petition in court.