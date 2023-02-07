ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Brittany Snow Ready To Wrap Up Divorce, Serves Estranged Husband ‘Selling The OC’ Star Tyler Stanaland With Legal Papers

By Ryan Naumann
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fGs57_0kfZRMNe00
mega;netflix

Actress Brittany Snow wants out of her marriage ASAP and has served her estranged husband Tyler Stanaland with the divorce papers only weeks after filing, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Snow, 36, informed the court she officially served the Selling The OC star, which is the first step to moving the case forward .

Snow and her legal team are moving quickly showing she’s ready to be single.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last month, Snow filed for divorce in Los Angeles Superior Court after 3 years of marriage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YEM9S_0kfZRMNe00
mega

She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split . Snow said they had a prenuptial agreement and wants it enforced.

In addition, she wants each party to pay their own attorney fees .

Back in September, “After time and consideration, Tyler and I have made the difficult decision to separate,” Snow wrote on her Instagram

“This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another. We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives,” she wrote at the time,” Snow added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r99ld_0kfZRMNe00
mega

“We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie,” she continued.

“We sincerely appreciate your support and ask for privacy as we navigate this new chapter,” she ended.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NCeVD_0kfZRMNe00
netlfix

The couple’s marriage came to end shortly after Stanaland started appearing on the Netflix reality show, a spin-off of Selling Sunset . Alex Hall has no regrets about flirting with

“Everyone who knows Tyler and Brittany knows she wasn’t comfortable with the show,” a source told Page Six . “That’s why he did his best to keep his marriage and the show separate, but it only backfired.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KBUuO_0kfZRMNe00
netflix

One of Stanaland’s co-stars Kayla Cardona admitted that she tried to kiss him during production. Other cast members flirted with him on camera.

Stanaland has yet to respond to Snow’s divorce petition in court.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RadarOnline

Divorce Turns Nasty: Ne-Yo Shares First Photos Of 'Love Child' He Fathered During Marriage To Crystal

Recording artist Ne-Yo gave fans the first glimpse of the son he allegedly fathered during his marriage to estranged wife Crystal Smith, RadarOnline.com has learned."I am BLESSED," the Sexy Love hitmaker wrote via his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, January 10, after sharing multiple photos of his kids after the new year. "Thank you GOD for my beautiful children and the people that help me raise them. I love you all."The singer shares three children with Smith, Isabella Rose, Shaffer Chimere Jr., and Alexander-Raj. He also has two children with ex-fiancée Monyetta Shaw, daughter Madilyn Grace, and son Mason Evan, in...
GEORGIA STATE
RadarOnline

'She's Not In A Hurry': Jen Garner Puts Wedding Plans To John Miller On Hold, Not Pausing On Relationship

After keeping her romance with John Miller close to her chest, Jennifer Garner was finally ready to go public with their alleged secret engagement, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources claimed the businessman had popped the question on the actress' 50th birthday last April."They were going to formally announce their secret engagement," an insider claimed, adding they "were even getting ready to send out wedding invitations." Then Garner had a sudden change of heart."Jennifer gave it some thought and realized she's not in a hurry to rush down the aisle and marry John just yet," explained the source.The Yes Day actress and...
RadarOnline

Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim

Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
RadarOnline

Don Lemon Flees New York City With Husband Tim Malone After CNN Meltdown

Don Lemon and his partner, Tim Malone, paid a visit to the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles, Calif., only one day after Radar learned the CNN anchor allegedly "lost his mind" on staff members."California Dreamin’ on such a winter’s day…" Malone captioned a carousel of Instagram snapshots of the duo enjoying a sunny, February day in the Golden State.In one of the photos, Lemon and Malone — who got engaged in 2019 — were all smiles as they stood in front of the famed hotel. The series of snaps also included a picture of the popular "Bienvenidos Amigos" script...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

’GMA’s Michael Strahan Snaps Rare Pic With Girlfriend at Special Event in His Honor

Michael Strahan and his longtime girlfriend, Kayla Quick, made a rare public appearance together during Strahan’s Hollywood Walk of Fame honoring. The couple has been linked for over seven years. But despite the former GMA host’s celebrity status, they’ve managed to stay out of the public eye. However, Quick decided to make an exception when her beau earned a star on the LA landmark.
NEW YORK STATE
RadarOnline

Miley Cyrus Reached Out To Liam Hemsworth Before ‘Flowers’ Release, Ex-Husband Shut Down Attempts To Talk: Sources

Miley Cyrus reached out to her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth to have a conversation before she released her song Flowers — which many take as a dig at the Australian actor — but was shut down, RadarOnline.com has learned. This month, Cyrus released her new pop song which many believe to be about her ex. On the track, she sings about how she “didn’t want to leave” but eventually realized that she can “buy myself flowers” instead of needing a partner. In another line, Miley sings, “We were right 'til we weren't. Built a home and watched it burn. Miley and...
Page Six

Regina King posts touching tribute to late son: I’m ‘still’ processing his death

Regina King says she’s “still” processing her son Ian Alexander Jr.’s death nearly one year later. The actress posted an Instagram video of an orange sky lantern drifting through the air on Friday, marking her first social media upload since the 26-year-old’s suicide in January 2022. “January 19th is Ian’s Worthday,” King, 52, wrote, referencing what would have been her son’s 27th birthday. “As we still process his physical absence, we celebrate his presence. “We are all in different places on the planet…so is Ian. His spirit is the thread that connects us. Of course orange is your favorite color…Its the fire and...
Page Six

Amy Robach jets out of NYC after news of another alleged T.J. Holmes affair

She’s getting out of Dodge. Amy Robach was spotted arriving at JFK Airport on Tuesday to catch a flight out of New York City after reportedly getting blindsided by yet another T.J. Holmes affair. The ABC News reporter, 49, was photographed putting on a brave face as she smirked at the paparazzi while entering the airport. At the time, she wheeled a light blue carry-on suitcase while dressed in black leggings, a hoodie, boots and a tan coat with her hair pulled back. Earlier this week, a source claimed to the US Sun that Robach felt like “collateral damage” due to the “scope of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
In Touch Weekly

Who Is Elijah Scott? Meet ‘Teen Mom’ Alum Kailyn Lowry’s Boyfriend: His Job, Children and More

Getting serious. Teen Mom 2 alum Kailyn Lowry documented her life for more than a decade on MTV, including the birth of her first son Isaac Elliot Rivera on 16 & Pregnant in 2010. However, since leaving reality TV in May 2022, the Pennsylvania native has kept parts of her life private, including her relationship with boyfriend Elijah Scott. But who is Elijah? Keep reading for everything we know about Kail’s boyfriend.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
People

Jennifer Garner Smiles and Holds Hands on Walk with CEO Boyfriend John Miller

Jennifer Garner and John Miller first became romantically linked back in 2018 after her divorce from Ben Affleck was finalized Jennifer Garner is spending quality time with boyfriend John Miller. On Saturday, the couple was photographed holding hands and smiling while on a walk together in Santa Barbara, Calif. They both sported blue flannels for the sunny outing. The couple first began dating back in 2018, with a source telling PEOPLE at the time it was "not serious, but she enjoys his company." Miller, who is chairman and CEO of Cali Group, owner of the CaliBurger...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
People

Gisele Bündchen Makes Sexy Return to Set in Plunging Look as She Focuses on Career Post-Tom Brady Divorce

Bündchen has made a return to modeling after finalizing her divorce from Brady, having also kicked off 2023 with a new campaign for Louis Vuitton Gisele Bündchen is getting back to work and showing off her supermodel posing skills in the process. The fashion industry star and entrepreneur, 42, was spotted near Miami doing a photo shoot wearing a plunging, metallic purple Versace one-piece with a hood. In several shots, Bündchen can be seen posing in a sexy stance while looking up and over at the camera and...
FLORIDA STATE
People

MAFS: Kirsten and Shaq's Marriage Off to Bumpy Start After He Delays Honeymoon for a Research Conference

"We have to go to the research presentation first while all the other couples are in Jamaica having the time of their life," Kirsten says in an exclusive sneak peek of Married at First Sight There is already trouble for Kirsten and Shaq before they make it to paradise. In PEOPLE's exclusive preview of Wednesday's episode of Married at First Sight, Kirsten is upset to find out that her husband has delayed their honeymoon in order to attend a research conference. "I'm still in school and I have a research conference this week...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
People

Lori Harvey Holds Hands with Boyfriend Damson Idris After Star-Studded Birthday Bash

Lori Harvey went Instagram official with boyfriend Damson Idris on Friday Lori Harvey stepped out to celebrate her birthday in style with her man by her side. The model and daughter of Steve Harvey was spotted arriving at the Lavo Ristorante in West Hollywood, California for her star-studded 26th birthday bash over the weekend with boyfriend Damson Idris. Harvey was photographed in The Attico"Sam" Black Midi Dress ($1,250), which featured two slanted peekaboo slashes. She paired the dress with Saint Laurent Gloria Sandals that had a rhinestone strap detail...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
People

Michael B. Jordan Speaks About Lori Harvey Split on SNL: It Was 'My Very First Public Breakup'

Michael B. Jordan said during his Saturday Night Live opening monologue that he is on the dating app Raya following his split from Lori Harvey Live from Studio 8H, it's Michael B. Jordan! The actor, 35, hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time over the weekend, where he was joined by Lil Baby, who served as the evening's musical guest. During his opening monologue, Jordan detailed how he "went through my very first public breakup," referring to his split from Lori Harvey in June 2022 after more than a year of dating. "Most people...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RadarOnline

Twice-Divorced Robert De Niro, 79, Preparing To Pop The Question To Young Girlfriend Tiffany Chen, Sources Reveal

Workaholic Robert De Niro will do anything to keep his longtime girlfriend Tiffany Chen happy — even if it means throttling back on his career and taking a third stab at marriage, RadarOnline.com has learned. “He wants to rethink his very busy work schedule and make more room for the loved ones in his life, Tiffany most of all,” an insider revealed. The twice-divorced screen tough guy, 79, has been seen dating the martial arts instructor since they met on the set of The Intern in 2015. Though he has yet to publicly address the May-December romance, they’ve certainly looked...
HollywoodLife

Joan Collins, 89, Glows On Dinner Date With Husband Percy Gibson, 47, In West Hollywood: Photos

Bow down to the queen! Joan Collins gave onlookers quite the buzz when she arrived in Hollywood looking like royalty for a romantic dinner with her husband Percy Gibson. The iconic British actress, who is a spritely 89, was spotted at the celeb hotspot Craigs on Friday night, January 20. Rocking a fur-trimmed black jacket and a frilly tunic, Joan stole the spotlight alongside her 47-year-old beau.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

208K+
Followers
5K+
Post
103M+
Views
ABOUT

Gossip too good to wait for. We follow the stars so you don't have to.

 https://radaronline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy