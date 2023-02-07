Read full article on original website
Fox 59
Where is Sherman? The Chicken Inn
Winner, winner, chicken dinner! You asked Sherman to make a visit and he’s granting your request! He visited Shelbyville favorite, the Chicken Inn. Winner, winner, chicken dinner! You asked Sherman to make a visit and he’s granting your request! He visited Shelbyville favorite, the Chicken Inn. Biden discusses...
Martha the Mop Lady Maggie Kinabrew: 'It's By Far the Largest Crowd I Ever Sung For'
Jacobs School of Music opera singer Maggie Kinabrew sang as the iconic Martha the Mop Lady for the Indiana, Ohio State basketball game on Jan. 28. This performer has always had ties to Indiana basketball, which will now be a forever thing as she's getting recognized in the community for her incredible performance.
thedailyhoosier.com
Rutgers’ Paul Mulcahy tried to trip Trayce Jackson-Davis at the end of the game
For the second time in as many years, Rutgers point guard Paul Mulcahy made a dirty play against Indiana in Bloomington. Immediately after what appeared to be a game clinching defensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis on Tuesday evening, Mulcahy tripped the All-American as he attempted to advance the ball to the IU end of the court.
readthereporter.com
Reporter announces All-Sectional 8 Team
There shouldn’t be much argument that Sectional 8 is the toughest girls basketball sectional in the state of Indiana. Four of the top five teams in the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association rankings participated in the sectional, which drew sold-out crowds to The Mill in Noblesville. Each of the teams that competed have several talented players on their roster.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Indiana, preseason Big Ten favorite, back on track after January slide
Indiana suffered a three-game losing streak in January that dropped the Hoosiers to 1-4 in the Big Ten. That's never good for a program of Indiana's caliber, but it was especially bad considering IU was the preseason favorite to win the conference. The third loss dropped the Hoosiers to 33rd at KenPom.com and 37th in the NET, and things were trending in the wrong direction. As any coach will tell you, though, these seasons are long and often filled with twists and turns. The best thing about struggling in January is that you still have February and March to get back on track.
saturdaytradition.com
Trayce Jackson-Davis makes Indiana program history in win over No. 24 Rutgers
Trayce Jackson-Davis is a top 5 player in college basketball right now, objectively. The star center is averaging a double-double each outing, with just under 20 points per game and 11 rebounds per game. He’s cementing his legacy as one of the all-time Indiana basketball greats, too. Tuesday night he...
Journal Review
Harris to be awarded with Bob Williams Helping Hand award from ISSA
Brent Harris has been a fixture in the Wabash College and Crawfordsville communities for nearly 25 years. Currently in his 24th year as the Athletics and Campus Wellness Communications Director for the Little Giants, Harris is considered by some the life-blood of Wabash College Athletics. Now Harris can add another accolade to his stellar career as it was announced by the Indiana Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association (ISSA) that Harris will be this year’s recipient of the Bob Williams Helping Hand award that is apart of the annual ISSA Hall of Fame and awards banquet.
This Restaurant Slices Up The Best Pizza In Indiana
Reader's Digest lists the best pizza in every state
Indiana witness describes silver 'spaceship' emitting high-pitched sound
An Indiana witness at Indianapolis reported hearing a high-pitched sound while out on a walk and then saw a silver, spacecraft-looking object at 6:19 p.m. on March 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Fox 59
Xavier Breland booked in Hamilton County
Xavier Breland, a Carmel man considered a person of interest in his wife's disappearance, has been extradited to Indiana. Xavier Breland, a Carmel man considered a person of interest in his wife's disappearance, has been extradited to Indiana. Indiana lawmakers consider child care tax credit …. A Statehouse proposal aims...
5 Indiana locations among latest Bed Bath & Beyond closures
INDIANAPOLIS – As struggling Bed Bath & Beyond announces plans to close more stores, five Indiana locations are among the casualties. Stores in Bloomington, Ft. Wayne, Lafayette, Noblesville and Valparaiso are scheduled to shut their doors. Here are the addresses: The New Jersey-based retailer warned in January that it was considering its options, including filing […]
Fox 59
Indiana lawmakers consider bill to expand contraception access
Months after approving a near-total ban on abortion, Indiana lawmakers are working to expand access to contraception. Indiana lawmakers consider bill to expand contraception …. Months after approving a near-total ban on abortion, Indiana lawmakers are working to expand access to contraception. Woman arrested in connection with missing person …
Fox 59
Spotty showers and snow chances later this week
Rain is a constant threat throughout the week, as well as a chance for snow later over the weekend. Rain is a constant threat throughout the week, as well as a chance for snow later over the weekend. Dashboard camera video reveals rescue attempt in …. Dashboard camera video reveals...
High winds cause damage, power outages across central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — A Wind Warning is in effect for counties mainly north of Interstate 70 in central Indiana until 7 p.m. Thursday. This includes Indianapolis to Lafayette and Marion. Wind gusts could reach as high as 50 to 60 mph out of the southwest. Just before 5 p.m., AES...
Footage Of Car Driving Down Frozen Indianapolis Canal is Wild
Downtown Indianapolis is home to a canal that many people like to enjoy. In the warmer months, the canal is a great place to go to enjoy a paddle boat or a gondola ride, or even a serene place to take a walk around the canal. With the frigid temperatures the Hoosier state saw in December, the Indianapolis canal saw a first - a car driving down the frozen canal.
Fox 59
Vote for Indy’s Best Pizza
After more than 1,000 nominations, we have narrowed it down to four of the top pizza powerhouses in the greater Indianapolis area. Some of you like every square inch of your pie covered in meats and veggies, while others are all about that cheese pull. Are you team deep dish...
readthereporter.com
Remember Hook’s drug stores?
1861 – On the way to his inauguration in Washington, President-Elect Abraham Lincoln spent one night in Indianapolis. He gave a speech from the balcony of the Bates House Hotel. 1903 – Nathaniel Owings was born in Indianapolis. He became a leading architect and was an early advocate of...
Tiki Bob’s closes as owner refuses to be ‘scapegoat’ for downtown crime
INDIANAPOLIS — Facing a challenged liquor license renewal hearing next month and under pressure from IMPD, alcohol beverage licensing authorities and unruly patrons, the owner of Tiki Bob’s has closed his troubled downtown bar. Jason Stellema, who did not return a phone call for comment today, posted a social media message Monday night that read […]
Kokomo man killed in Tipton County crash
TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Kokomo man was killed in a crash in Tipton County Monday, according to the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office. Police responded to the intersection of county roads 900 West and 300 North around 3 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash where one driver was ejected. The ejected driver, 39-year-old Oscar Castorena of […]
Indianapolis considers ban on retail sales of dogs, cats and rabbits
INDIANAPOLIS — Five Indianapolis City-County Council members are proposing a ban on most retail sales of dogs, cats, and rabbits in order to combat puppy mills while also reducing overcrowding at local shelters. The proposal was introduced at the City-County Council on Monday and is sponsored by councilors John Barth, Zach Adamson, Dan Boots, Jason […]
