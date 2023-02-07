ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Fox 59

Where is Sherman? The Chicken Inn

Winner, winner, chicken dinner! You asked Sherman to make a visit and he’s granting your request! He visited Shelbyville favorite, the Chicken Inn. Winner, winner, chicken dinner! You asked Sherman to make a visit and he’s granting your request! He visited Shelbyville favorite, the Chicken Inn. Biden discusses...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

Reporter announces All-Sectional 8 Team

There shouldn’t be much argument that Sectional 8 is the toughest girls basketball sectional in the state of Indiana. Four of the top five teams in the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association rankings participated in the sectional, which drew sold-out crowds to The Mill in Noblesville. Each of the teams that competed have several talented players on their roster.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
CBS Sports

College basketball rankings: Indiana, preseason Big Ten favorite, back on track after January slide

Indiana suffered a three-game losing streak in January that dropped the Hoosiers to 1-4 in the Big Ten. That's never good for a program of Indiana's caliber, but it was especially bad considering IU was the preseason favorite to win the conference. The third loss dropped the Hoosiers to 33rd at KenPom.com and 37th in the NET, and things were trending in the wrong direction. As any coach will tell you, though, these seasons are long and often filled with twists and turns. The best thing about struggling in January is that you still have February and March to get back on track.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Journal Review

Harris to be awarded with Bob Williams Helping Hand award from ISSA

Brent Harris has been a fixture in the Wabash College and Crawfordsville communities for nearly 25 years. Currently in his 24th year as the Athletics and Campus Wellness Communications Director for the Little Giants, Harris is considered by some the life-blood of Wabash College Athletics. Now Harris can add another accolade to his stellar career as it was announced by the Indiana Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association (ISSA) that Harris will be this year’s recipient of the Bob Williams Helping Hand award that is apart of the annual ISSA Hall of Fame and awards banquet.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Fox 59

Xavier Breland booked in Hamilton County

Xavier Breland, a Carmel man considered a person of interest in his wife's disappearance, has been extradited to Indiana. Xavier Breland, a Carmel man considered a person of interest in his wife's disappearance, has been extradited to Indiana. Indiana lawmakers consider child care tax credit …. A Statehouse proposal aims...
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

5 Indiana locations among latest Bed Bath & Beyond closures

INDIANAPOLIS – As struggling Bed Bath & Beyond announces plans to close more stores, five Indiana locations are among the casualties. Stores in Bloomington, Ft. Wayne, Lafayette, Noblesville and Valparaiso are scheduled to shut their doors. Here are the addresses: The New Jersey-based retailer warned in January that it was considering its options, including filing […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Fox 59

Indiana lawmakers consider bill to expand contraception access

Months after approving a near-total ban on abortion, Indiana lawmakers are working to expand access to contraception. Indiana lawmakers consider bill to expand contraception …. Months after approving a near-total ban on abortion, Indiana lawmakers are working to expand access to contraception. Woman arrested in connection with missing person …
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Spotty showers and snow chances later this week

Rain is a constant threat throughout the week, as well as a chance for snow later over the weekend. Rain is a constant threat throughout the week, as well as a chance for snow later over the weekend. Dashboard camera video reveals rescue attempt in …. Dashboard camera video reveals...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WBKR

Footage Of Car Driving Down Frozen Indianapolis Canal is Wild

Downtown Indianapolis is home to a canal that many people like to enjoy. In the warmer months, the canal is a great place to go to enjoy a paddle boat or a gondola ride, or even a serene place to take a walk around the canal. With the frigid temperatures the Hoosier state saw in December, the Indianapolis canal saw a first - a car driving down the frozen canal.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Vote for Indy’s Best Pizza

After more than 1,000 nominations, we have narrowed it down to four of the top pizza powerhouses in the greater Indianapolis area. Some of you like every square inch of your pie covered in meats and veggies, while others are all about that cheese pull. Are you team deep dish...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

Remember Hook’s drug stores?

1861 – On the way to his inauguration in Washington, President-Elect Abraham Lincoln spent one night in Indianapolis. He gave a speech from the balcony of the Bates House Hotel. 1903 – Nathaniel Owings was born in Indianapolis. He became a leading architect and was an early advocate of...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Kokomo man killed in Tipton County crash

TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Kokomo man was killed in a crash in Tipton County Monday, according to the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office. Police responded to the intersection of county roads 900 West and 300 North around 3 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash where one driver was ejected. The ejected driver, 39-year-old Oscar Castorena of […]
TIPTON COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Indianapolis considers ban on retail sales of dogs, cats and rabbits

INDIANAPOLIS — Five Indianapolis City-County Council members are proposing a ban on most retail sales of dogs, cats, and rabbits in order to combat puppy mills while also reducing overcrowding at local shelters. The proposal was introduced at the City-County Council on Monday and is sponsored by councilors John Barth, Zach Adamson, Dan Boots, Jason […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

