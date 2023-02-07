Read full article on original website
Titans fans not thrilled with Tim Kelly's promotion to OC
The Tennessee Titans made a boring, predictable move on Tuesday when they officially promoted passing-game coordinator Tim Kelly to offensive coordinator after a month’s long search to replace Todd Downing. It’s hard to like this move. Kelly was part of an offensive staff that oversaw one of the worst...
Tennessee Titans hire Tim Kelly as offensive coordinator
The Tennessee Titans' offense has a new leader. The Titans hired Tim Kelly as their next offensive coordinator on Tuesday, ending a search that began on Jan. 9 when coach Mike Vrabel announced that Todd Downing had been fired. Kelly, 36, inherits an offense that was fifth-worst in the NFL in scoring and third-worst...
Titans hire Falcons QB coach Charles London to be coordinator in Tennessee
The Falcons already had to replace Dean Pees as coordinator, which resulted in wholesale changes to the supporting staff on that side of the ball, with Ryan Nielsen and Jerry Gray spearheading the defense. Now, Arthur Smith will have to find a new quarterbacks coach as Charles London heads to Tennessee to be the Titans’ pass game coordinator.
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
Commanders lose DB Coach and OC candidate to Titans
Call it a double-whammy, if you may. The Washington Commanders lost its defensive back coach and a candidate for its offensive coordinator opening to the Tennessee Titans. The Titans announced Tuesday they hired Chris Harris as its defensive pass game coordinator and cornerbacks coach. Harris spent the past three seasons as the Commanders defensive back coach.
Look: Titans Announce Historic Coaching Hire
The Titans bolstered their coaching staff this week, hiring Lori Locust as a defensive assistant. It's a historic hire for the organization. Locust has become the first woman to join Tennessee's staff in a full-time role. As you'd expect, Locust is amped up for this opportunity in ...
Texans Complete Interviews With Matt Burke & Marquand Manuel For DC Job
The Houston Texans have completed interviews with Cardinals DL coach Matt Burke and Jets safeties coach Marquand Manuel, according to Aaron Wilson. Burke, 46, began his coaching career at Bridgton Academy back in 1998. He worked for a few NFL teams including the Titans, Lions and Bengals before the Dolphins hired him as their linebackers coach in 2016.
Titans are doubling down on a new philosophy
The Tennessee Titans are molding a new way of running their ship going forward. That started with the hire of new general manager Ran Carthon. Carthon’s analytical prowess and scouting experience will be the backbone for how the Titans construct their roster and staff for years to come. Carthon...
Getting to Know Titans’ Quarterback Coach Charles London
The Tennessee Titans made a ton of changes to their coaching staff this week. One of those was hiring Charles London away from the Atlanta Falcons to be the new quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator on offense.
Tennessee Titans Coach Mike Vrabel: ‘Tim Kelly Is the Perfect Fit for Us'
The Tennessee Titans made several highly-anticipated moves on Tuesday, including promoting former passing game coordinator Tim Kelly to offensive coordinator.
Why the Titans should avoid trading for the number one pick
With the Chicago Bears, a team that does not have a need at quarterback, holding the number one overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, speculation and potential trade packages are beginning to take over the NFL rumor mill. The Tennessee Titans are the latest team to have rumored interest in trading for Chicago’s top pick.
Could the Tennessee Titans trade up for the No. 1 pick? | Locked on Titans
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Chicago Bears currently hold the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft, but with Justin Fields under center for the foreseeable future it is open season for QB-needy teams to try and trade up for the pick. The Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts have...
