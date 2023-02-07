ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Decatur, GA

Comments / 0

 

WRBI Radio

South Ripley Lady Raiders’ season ends at Regional

The South Ripley girls varsity basketball season came to an end Saturday afternoon in a game heard on WRBI. , falling to #1 ranked North Knox 51-32. The Lady Raiders fell behind 19-5 after one quarter but were able to get it within 8 in the 3rd and 4th quarters before North Knox pulled away.
VERSAILLES, IN
WRBI Radio

Jac-Cen-Del girls basketball wins 1st Regional Championship since 2016

In a game heard on WRBI Saturday afternoon, the Jac-Cen-Del Lady Eagles were able to secure their first regional championship since 2016, defeating Bethesda Christian 58-46 in the 1A Regional at. Southwestern Shelby. Leading the way for Jac-Cen-Del was Reagan Hughes with 18 points. Box Score. Jac-Cen-Del 18 15 6...
OSGOOD, IN
WRBI Radio

Greensburg High School SADD participates in national grant program

Greensburg, IN — The Greensburg High School Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD) chapter is participating in projects as part of the General Motors Grant program to promote traffic safety, now through May. The chapter must complete tier projects by June 1 in order to receive funding. Next week (February...
GREENSBURG, IN
WRBI Radio

Versailles closes on purchase of former gas station property

Versailles, IN — The Town of Versailles has closed on the purchase of the former Raider Gas property on US 50. The town was awarded a $358,600 Blight Clearance Grant from the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs last September to clean up the site of the former gas station and convenience store.
VERSAILLES, IN

