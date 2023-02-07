ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blaine, WA

Whatcom auto broker settles federal fraud lawsuit for nearly half a million dollars

By Denver Pratt
Bellingham Herald
Bellingham Herald
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3se9t7_0kfZQn3M00

A Blaine auto broker and importer and the U.S. Department of Justice have settled a lawsuit alleging the auto broker lied about the value of vehicles it was importing in order to pay lower import fees, according to a Tuesday DOJ news release.

BidBuy Auctions LLC has agreed to pay $430,000 to settle the allegations it undervalued light trucks purchased in Canada while importing them into the U.S. for sale. Because BidBuy reported a lower value than what it paid at auction for the trucks, the company “avoided paying significantly higher import duties,” the DOJ release from Feb. 7 states.

BidBuy, owned by Whitney McElroy, does not admit any wrongdoing under the terms of the settlement, which also allows the company to make payments over a five-year period. The settlement amount was determined after an analysis of what the company has the ability to pay, the DOJ release states.

The allegations were first brought to light after a former BidBuy employee filed a lawsuit over the discrepancies between what the auto broker paid at auction in Canada and what it reported to U.S. tax authorities, the release states.

Duties on imported foreign-made light trucks jumped substantially in 2020 after the U.S. exited the North American Free Trade Agreement and entered into the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement. As of July 1, 2020, the duties on vehicles jumped to 25% of their value at the time of import, the release states.

In an example provided in the employee’s lawsuit, BidBuy allegedly purchased a 2011 Dodge Ram truck at auction in Canada for roughly $22,494 in U.S. currency, but reported the value of the truck as $9,638 to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. This saved BidBuy around $3,214 in owed duties, according to the DOJ release.

The former BidBuy employee claimed more than 80 vehicles had been undervalued, the release states. Because the employee brought the fraud to the attention of the government, the employee is entitled to collect 23% of the $430,000 settlement.

“This conduct doesn’t just cheat the government out of revenue, it gives the business an advantage not enjoyed by other auto brokers who report their vehicle values honestly, U.S. Attorney Nick Brown said in a prepared statement in the DOJ release. “This is an expensive lesson for BidBuy — one that could have been avoided if it followed the rules.”

Comments / 0

Related
wealthinsidermag.com

Financial Crime: Holy high rollers: prosecutors take down phony pastors who targeted immigrants in $28 million Ponzi scheme

“I’m everything you imagine me to be, as long as it’s good and it’s Godly.”. That’s how Dennis Jali, a South African self-proclaimed finance guru sold his Christian-themed program of financial success to crowds of mainly African immigrants at churches and banquet halls in and around Baltimore and Washington, D.C.
BALTIMORE, MD
msn.com

President Biden warns that the risk of nuclear 'Armageddon' is at its highest point since the Cuban Missile Crisis — 3 top stocks to consider if tensions keep rising

Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The Fed’s interest rate decision, the Labor Department’s jobs report and corporate earnings have been dominating headlines lately. But in this day and age, you might also want to pay attention to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine — because the consequences could be dire.
ophthalmologytimes.com

Grand Jury charges hairstylist and actress for alleged multimillion-dollar caregiver fraud scheme against Malibu-based ophthalmologist

According to the indictment, beginning in June 2017, Anthony David Flores and Anna Rene Moore used false promises and representations to befriend the victim — an ophthalmologist and successful investor worth more than $60 million. According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Central District of California,...
FRESNO, CA
Bellingham Herald

Bellingham Herald

Bellingham, WA
6K+
Followers
97
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Located 17 miles south of the Canadian border, Bellingham is in Whatcom County, Washington, the most northwestern county in the continental United States. The area is home to distinct cities and neighborhoods, including the Fairhaven historic district, where the Bellingham Herald began in 1890 as the Fairhaven Herald. Located between the San Juan Islands and North Cascade Mountains, Bellingham offers miles of city hiking trails and is the gateway to Mount Baker, the spiritual home of snowboarding. A growing market with an active, tree-lined downtown, the area has a diverse economy, from dairy to berry farming to two oil refineries and an aluminum smelter. Bellingham is also home to the 12,000-student Western Washington University.

 https://www.bellinghamherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy