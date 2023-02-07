ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

Wrestling: State semifinal lineups and outlooks for all 14 matchups

The field has dwindled to a select few. Twenty-eight wrestling teams remain, and seven of those will hold state championship trophies aloft on Sunday. On Thursday and Friday, the 14 spots in Sunday’s NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics State Championships, being contested at Rutgers for the first time, will be decided. Click...
TAPinto.net

Chargers Knocked Out of NJSIAA Central Jersey Group II Wrestling Tournament by Raritan

HAZLET, NJ - The eighth seeded Spotswood High School wrestling team was knocked out of the NJSIAA Central Jersey Group II Wrestling Tournament in the quarterfinal round on Monday by top seeded Raritan High School 78-6. Raritan also won its semifinal matchup with fourth seeded Rumson-Fair Haven High School to move into the finals against second seeded Point Pleasant Boro High School on Wednesday. The results from Monday's Chargers meet with Raritan are as follows: 106 - Nicholas Sheldrick (Raritan) over Valerie Cicero (Spotswood) by a fall 113 - Aidan Davis (Raritan) over Brandon Snyder (Spotswood) by a fall 120 - Matt Erven (Raritan) over Aidan Rizzuto (Spotswood)...
HAZLET, NJ
NJ.com

Cherry Hill West over Camden Tech - Boys basketball recap

Ten different players scored as Cherry Hill West defeated Camden Tech, 82-41 during an Olympic Conference Patriot Division game in Cherry Hill. Quinn Gibson led the way with 18 points. Cherry Hill West (13-11, 5-4) also received 12 points from Ben Manns and 10 each from Nick Dentino and Drew...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
TAPinto.net

NJSIAA Swim Tournament; Madison Defeats McNair; Advances to Quarterfinals

MADISON, NJ - Fifth-seeded Madison defeated eighth-seeded McNair, 101-69, in the first round of the North 2, Group C state tournament on Tuesday. The Dodgers advanced to take on fourth-seeded Bernards in the quarterfinals. Winners included: Owen Weller, Anuthra Abeysinghe, Ethan Simms, Jacques Chemaly in the 200MR Anuthra Abeysinghe in the 100 breast Weller in the 100 back and 200free Chemaly in the 500 free and 50 free Chou in the 100 free Evan Katz, Chou,  Weller,  Chemaly in the 400 FR
MADISON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Barnegat Girls Fall in Shore Conference Hoops Tournament to Shore Regional 49-38

EATONTOWN - Emma Thornten led Barnegat with 28 points in a strong attempt to upset Shore Regional in the first round of the Shore Conference Tournament. Barnegat fell by a score of 49-38. Shore advances to take on Rumson Fair-Haven n the second round.  Rylee Drahos led Shore with 26 points.  Barnegat Stat Defensive   Rebounds 23 Assists 6 Blocks 1 Steals 2   Player Stats Barnegat Game Stats Player 2PT 3PT FTM FTA PTS REB AST BLK STL Giana Germano 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 Sydney Collins 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 Olivia Carll 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 Emma Thornton 8 1 11 11 30 15 0 0 1 Cara McCoy 0 0 2 2 2 5 1 0 0 Madysen Plescho 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Riley Fitzpatrick 1 1 1 3 6 1 3 0 1 Totals: 9 2 14 16 38 23 6 1 2  
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Boys Basketball: Results, recaps & coverage for Wednesday, Feb. 8

Nominate your game changer now in one of 18 categories decided by fans. West Windsor-Plainsboro North 47, Florence 33 - Box Score. Camden Academy Charter 82, Riverside 72 - Box Score. Westampton Tech 68, Doane Academy 60 - Box Score. Burlington Township 66, Trenton Catholic 59 - Box Score. East...
NJ.com

Old Tappan defeats Teaneck - Girls basketball recap

Layla Giordano scored 17 points to lead Old Tappan past Teaneck 56-39 in Old Tappan and win its seventh in a row. Old Tappan (18-3) took a 26-23 into halftime before pulling away in the second half 30-16. Maya Giordano also added 16 points while Mackenzie Ward had 11. Teaneck...
OLD TAPPAN, NJ
NJ.com

Passaic Tech tops Clifton in SEC Liberty clash - Boys basketball recap (PHOTOS)

Led by Ayden Brown’s 14 points, Passaic Tech earned a 63-52 victory over Clifton in a clash of SEC Liberty division foes in Wayne. Three other players scored in double figures for Passaic Tech (16-8) --- Jovan Tyrell (11), Jordan Lugo (10), and Kaiden Rex (10). Passaic Tech took a 31-25 lead into intermission and expanded it to double-digits in the fourth quarter, outscoring Clifton 23-17.
CLIFTON, NJ
NJ.com

Boys Basketball: No. 5 Ramapo picks up key divisional win over Ridgewood

Ramapo, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, narrowly defeated Ridgewood 51-48 and picked up a key Big North-Freedom division win, in Ridgewood. With the win, Ramapo (22-2) stayed undefeated in division play and two games up on Ridgewood for the division lead. The Raiders have one more divisional game this season on Feb. 7 against fourth place Hackensack.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Mountain Lakes over Montville - Boys basketball recap

Joe Sluck scored 18 points for Mountain Lakes as it defeated Montville 70-56 in Mountain Lakes. Mountain Lakes (5-16) trailed 27-23 at the half, but outscored Montville 47-29 in the second half including a 22-6 run in the third quarter to get the win. Nico Dunn also had 17 points.
MOUNTAIN LAKES, NJ
NJ.com

Warren Hills edges out Pingry by one - Girls basketball recap

Jaelyn Morris posted 20 points to lead Warren Hills as it defeated Pingry 58-57 in Washington. Warren Hills trailed 33-19 at the half, but outscored Pingry 39-24 in the second half including a 19-10 run in the third quarter and a 20-14 run in the fourth to get the one-point win.
WARREN, NJ
NJ.com

Boys Ice Hockey: Summit comes back to tie No. 17 Ridge

Summit scored two third period goals to come back and tie Ridge, No. 17 in the NJ.com Top 20, by a final of 2-2 at Warinanco Skating Center, in Roselle. Ridge (12-5-4) got a goal in the first period from Niccolo Evangelista and later on in the third from Egor Barabanov to take a 2-0 lead before Summit (8-6-7) came back.
SUMMIT, NJ
