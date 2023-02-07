Read full article on original website
Wrestling: State semifinal lineups and outlooks for all 14 matchups
The field has dwindled to a select few. Twenty-eight wrestling teams remain, and seven of those will hold state championship trophies aloft on Sunday. On Thursday and Friday, the 14 spots in Sunday’s NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics State Championships, being contested at Rutgers for the first time, will be decided. Click...
Boys basketball: Burlington County Tournament, Royal Bracket, First Round recap
Louis Galasso scored 15 points to lead seventh-seeded Cherokee as it defeated 10th-seeded Bordentown 51-45 in Marlton. The game was tied at 22 at the half, but Cherokee (14-8) outscored Bordentown 29-23 in the second half including a 17-12 run in the second half to get the win. Judd Holt...
Wrestling:No. 5 Southern rolls past No. 18 Kingsway to retake South, Group 5 crown
Southern, top-seeded and No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, rolled to a 48-14 victory over No. 18 Kingsway in the sectional final of the South Jersey, Group 5 NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics wrestling tournament, in Manahawkin. The Rams (17-1) earned its fifth consecutive South, Group 5 title, and its 16th overall...
Chargers Knocked Out of NJSIAA Central Jersey Group II Wrestling Tournament by Raritan
HAZLET, NJ - The eighth seeded Spotswood High School wrestling team was knocked out of the NJSIAA Central Jersey Group II Wrestling Tournament in the quarterfinal round on Monday by top seeded Raritan High School 78-6. Raritan also won its semifinal matchup with fourth seeded Rumson-Fair Haven High School to move into the finals against second seeded Point Pleasant Boro High School on Wednesday. The results from Monday's Chargers meet with Raritan are as follows: 106 - Nicholas Sheldrick (Raritan) over Valerie Cicero (Spotswood) by a fall 113 - Aidan Davis (Raritan) over Brandon Snyder (Spotswood) by a fall 120 - Matt Erven (Raritan) over Aidan Rizzuto (Spotswood)...
Hanover Park wrestling rolls past Hasbrouck Heights for sectional championship
EAST HANOVER – Hanover Park picked up where it last left off. The Hornets repeated as state sectional champions, defeating Hasbrouck Heights, 62-9, on Wednesday in the North 2, Group 1 final at Hanover Park High School. It’s the Morris County school’s 14th sectional title and ninth in the last 12 years. ...
In front of a sellout crowd, St. Joseph wrestling beats Bergen Catholic again
MONTVALE – It was déjà vu for Johnathon McGinty when he stepped on the mat Thursday night. Another intense battle between St. Joseph and Bergen Catholic came down to the 106-pound freshman. And all he needed to do was stay off his back and avoid bonus points to seal the deal against Crusader Nathan Braun. ...
Cherry Hill West over Camden Tech - Boys basketball recap
Ten different players scored as Cherry Hill West defeated Camden Tech, 82-41 during an Olympic Conference Patriot Division game in Cherry Hill. Quinn Gibson led the way with 18 points. Cherry Hill West (13-11, 5-4) also received 12 points from Ben Manns and 10 each from Nick Dentino and Drew...
NJSIAA Swim Tournament; Madison Defeats McNair; Advances to Quarterfinals
MADISON, NJ - Fifth-seeded Madison defeated eighth-seeded McNair, 101-69, in the first round of the North 2, Group C state tournament on Tuesday. The Dodgers advanced to take on fourth-seeded Bernards in the quarterfinals. Winners included: Owen Weller, Anuthra Abeysinghe, Ethan Simms, Jacques Chemaly in the 200MR Anuthra Abeysinghe in the 100 breast Weller in the 100 back and 200free Chemaly in the 500 free and 50 free Chou in the 100 free Evan Katz, Chou, Weller, Chemaly in the 400 FR
Barnegat Girls Fall in Shore Conference Hoops Tournament to Shore Regional 49-38
EATONTOWN - Emma Thornten led Barnegat with 28 points in a strong attempt to upset Shore Regional in the first round of the Shore Conference Tournament. Barnegat fell by a score of 49-38. Shore advances to take on Rumson Fair-Haven n the second round. Rylee Drahos led Shore with 26 points. Barnegat Stat Defensive Rebounds 23 Assists 6 Blocks 1 Steals 2 Player Stats Barnegat Game Stats Player 2PT 3PT FTM FTA PTS REB AST BLK STL Giana Germano 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 Sydney Collins 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 Olivia Carll 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 Emma Thornton 8 1 11 11 30 15 0 0 1 Cara McCoy 0 0 2 2 2 5 1 0 0 Madysen Plescho 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Riley Fitzpatrick 1 1 1 3 6 1 3 0 1 Totals: 9 2 14 16 38 23 6 1 2
Boys Basketball: Results, recaps & coverage for Wednesday, Feb. 8
Nominate your game changer now in one of 18 categories decided by fans. West Windsor-Plainsboro North 47, Florence 33 - Box Score. Camden Academy Charter 82, Riverside 72 - Box Score. Westampton Tech 68, Doane Academy 60 - Box Score. Burlington Township 66, Trenton Catholic 59 - Box Score. East...
Old Tappan defeats Teaneck - Girls basketball recap
Layla Giordano scored 17 points to lead Old Tappan past Teaneck 56-39 in Old Tappan and win its seventh in a row. Old Tappan (18-3) took a 26-23 into halftime before pulling away in the second half 30-16. Maya Giordano also added 16 points while Mackenzie Ward had 11. Teaneck...
Let the party begin, Haddonfield celebrates long-awaited sectional title
HADDONFIELD – The light poles on Kings Highway weren’t greased in preparation, but this was the type of victory that might have warranted it. For the long drought without a sectional championship is over for the Haddonfield Memorial High School wrestling team. ...
Boys ice hockey: Princeton defeats West Windsor-Plainsboro in Mercer County quarters (PHOTOS)
Second-seeded Princeton earned a one-sided victory at home over seventh-seeded West Windsor-Plainsboro, 5-0, in the quarterfinal round of the Mercer County Tournament at Mercer County Skating Center in West Windsor. The shutout represents the first of the season for Princeton and its first since a 10-0 win over West Windsor-Plainsboro...
Passaic Tech tops Clifton in SEC Liberty clash - Boys basketball recap (PHOTOS)
Led by Ayden Brown’s 14 points, Passaic Tech earned a 63-52 victory over Clifton in a clash of SEC Liberty division foes in Wayne. Three other players scored in double figures for Passaic Tech (16-8) --- Jovan Tyrell (11), Jordan Lugo (10), and Kaiden Rex (10). Passaic Tech took a 31-25 lead into intermission and expanded it to double-digits in the fourth quarter, outscoring Clifton 23-17.
Boys Basketball: No. 5 Ramapo picks up key divisional win over Ridgewood
Ramapo, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, narrowly defeated Ridgewood 51-48 and picked up a key Big North-Freedom division win, in Ridgewood. With the win, Ramapo (22-2) stayed undefeated in division play and two games up on Ridgewood for the division lead. The Raiders have one more divisional game this season on Feb. 7 against fourth place Hackensack.
Boys basketball: Elmwood Park defeats Weehawken in NJIC Tournament semifinal
David Forzani and DeWayne Carter scored 16 points apiece to lead third-seeded Elmwood Park to a victory on the road over second-seeded Weehawken, 61-47, in the semifinal round of the NJIC Tournament. Essam Assaf finished with 14 points while Ivan Corcino Mejia added 11 points for Elmwood Park (18-4), which...
Mountain Lakes over Montville - Boys basketball recap
Joe Sluck scored 18 points for Mountain Lakes as it defeated Montville 70-56 in Mountain Lakes. Mountain Lakes (5-16) trailed 27-23 at the half, but outscored Montville 47-29 in the second half including a 22-6 run in the third quarter to get the win. Nico Dunn also had 17 points.
Warren Hills edges out Pingry by one - Girls basketball recap
Jaelyn Morris posted 20 points to lead Warren Hills as it defeated Pingry 58-57 in Washington. Warren Hills trailed 33-19 at the half, but outscored Pingry 39-24 in the second half including a 19-10 run in the third quarter and a 20-14 run in the fourth to get the one-point win.
Boys Ice Hockey: No. 8 Bergen Catholic, No. 4 Don Bosco Prep reach Bergen County Tournament final
Freshman Tom Keough couldn’t pick a more opportune time for his first varsity goal. Keough struck at 2:48 into overtime, giving third-seeded Bergen Catholic, No. 8 in the NJ.com Top 20, a 5-4 victory over second-seeded and No. 3 Northern Highlands in the Bergen County Tournament semifinals at Ice Vault in Wayne.
Boys Ice Hockey: Summit comes back to tie No. 17 Ridge
Summit scored two third period goals to come back and tie Ridge, No. 17 in the NJ.com Top 20, by a final of 2-2 at Warinanco Skating Center, in Roselle. Ridge (12-5-4) got a goal in the first period from Niccolo Evangelista and later on in the third from Egor Barabanov to take a 2-0 lead before Summit (8-6-7) came back.
