ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Noozhawk

First Direct-Current EV Fast Charger in Carpinteria Available This Month

The Towbes Group, Inc. has announced it is providing the first Direct-Current Fast Charger (DCFC) EV fast charger in Carpinteria. The charger will be officially unveiled at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 27 at Shepard Place Shops, 1001 Casitas Pass Road. There will be a live demonstration at the EV 101 booth hosted by Community Environmental Council.
CARPINTERIA, CA
Noozhawk

Norovirus ‘Stomach Flu’ Found in County; Here’s How to Avoid It

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department is urging residents and visitors to be proactive in protecting themselves from Norovirus, the most common cause of acute gastroenteritis (stomach flu) in the United States. Norovirus, which causes an estimated 20 million cases every year, is highly infectious. Symptoms include acute vomiting,...
Noozhawk

Goleta Soon to Enforce 90-Minute Parking Restrictions in Old Town

The City of Goleta soon will be enforcing 90-minute timed parking restrictions in Old Town Goleta in an attempt to improve parking availability and turnover. Beginning this spring, street parking along Hollister Avenue in Old Town between Orange Avenue and Kinman Avenue, as well as the first block of side streets, will be restricted to 90 minutes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, except for holidays. After the 90 minutes, the driver will need to move their vehicle at least one block to avoid a parking citation.
GOLETA, CA
Noozhawk

Casa del Herrero Sets Garden Hours for Members Only

For the first time, Casa del Herrero members will have exclusive access to self-guided garden hours on designated days. The Our Garden is Your Garden membership benefit begins in March. Reservations are required and picnics are encouraged. Reservation fees vary by membership level, and all members can include guests in...
MONTECITO, CA
Noozhawk

Solvang Planning Commission Approves Sansum Clinic Medical Building Project

A two-story building for Sansum Clinic‘s expanded medical services into the Santa Ynez Valley received the Solvang Planning Commission’s approval on Monday night after a brief discussion about the building’s design. Commissioners voted 4-0 to approve the project’s development plan and other matters, with Aaron Petersen recusing...
SOLVANG, CA
Noozhawk

David G. Kronen of Santa Barbara, 1959-2022

David Gregory Kronen, 63, died in peace at his home in Hope Ranch on Dec. 30, 2022, after a brave and prolonged battle with progressive supranuclear palsy, an aggressive neuromuscular disorder. He transitioned to a better place while surrounded by his loving family. Born in Caracas, Venezuela, Dave moved with...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Goleta Activates Updated City and Library Websites

Goleta has launched its refreshed city website, and Goleta & Santa Ynez Valley Libraries website, which are now mobile friendly and more accessible. While enhancements will continue to be added over time, the city hopes the websites will be easier to navigate. City and library staff worked closely with Granicus,...
GOLETA, CA
Noozhawk

Women’s Fund of Santa Barbara Exceeds $10 Million in Grants Giving

The Women’s Fund of Santa Barbara (WFSB) will soon vote to distribute a record $925,000 grants pool to local nonprofits in 2023, bringing the collective giving organization’s total donating to more than $10.4 million since it was formed in 2004. “We’re delighted to be reaching this major milestone...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Driver Killed in Single-Vehicle Highway Crash in Santa Barbara

An Arizona man was killed in a single-vehicle highway crash in Santa Barbara early Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. A black sedan traveling southbound on Highway 101 hit a guardrail, a traffic sign and a metal pole along the right shoulder, near the State Street off-ramp, around 1:50 a.m., CHP Officer Jon Gutierrez said.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

All Saints-by-the-Sea Church Giving $65,000 to Assist Transition House

All Saints-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church of Montecito is making a $65,000 donation along with a volunteer commitment toward supporting Transition House of Santa Barbara’s Three Stage Housing Program. The housing program provides assistance to local homeless families by offering shelter for those in immediate need, and teaching the life skills...
MONTECITO, CA
Noozhawk

Margie Bonazzola of Solvang, 1940-2023

Margie Bonazzola died peacefully at home in Solvang, while watching her church service online on Jan. 22, 2023. She was born May 25, 1940 at St. Francis Hospital in Santa Barbara to Elvira and Bill Bonazzola. Margie attended Lincoln Elementary School and Santa Barbara Junior High, and. graduated from Santa...
SOLVANG, CA
Noozhawk

Goleta City Council to Consider Allowing Evening Events at Stow House

The Goleta City Council on Tuesday will consider a request from the Goleta Valley Historical Society to host private events as late as 10 p.m. at Stow House, the historic structure and grounds where events are currently not allowed to take place past sunset. According to the city staff report,...
GOLETA, CA
Noozhawk

Artist Mayela Rodriguez Mines Her Family History to Inform Art Exhibit

The Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara invites community members to hear Mayela Rodriguez discuss how explorations of her family history led her to create an exhibition of photography, video, text, and installation art called Veins: Mining Family History Through Copper. The event is at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 outdoors...
SANTA BARBARA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy