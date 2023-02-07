Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Small California Town was just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenOjai, CA
A 5th Climber Dies in PatagoniaExplorersWebVentura, CA
Here's Everything you Should be Eating at The Habit Burger Grill right now!Caroline at EatDrinkLASanta Barbara, CA
Did Britney Spears fans go too far or is she to blameCheryl E PrestonVentura, CA
California witness says bright object appeared after night sky lit up orangeRoger MarshCalifornia State
Related
Noozhawk
Rainfall Replenishes Santa Barbara Water Supplies, But Planners Say Conservation Remains Key
Santa Barbara has enough water for at least the next three years, but city officials warn that the next drought is just around the corner. The City Council accepted a formal water update from the staff Tuesday, but the council also plans to return in the spring to rescind the Stage 2 Water Shortage Condition.
Noozhawk
First Direct-Current EV Fast Charger in Carpinteria Available This Month
The Towbes Group, Inc. has announced it is providing the first Direct-Current Fast Charger (DCFC) EV fast charger in Carpinteria. The charger will be officially unveiled at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 27 at Shepard Place Shops, 1001 Casitas Pass Road. There will be a live demonstration at the EV 101 booth hosted by Community Environmental Council.
Noozhawk
Norovirus ‘Stomach Flu’ Found in County; Here’s How to Avoid It
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department is urging residents and visitors to be proactive in protecting themselves from Norovirus, the most common cause of acute gastroenteritis (stomach flu) in the United States. Norovirus, which causes an estimated 20 million cases every year, is highly infectious. Symptoms include acute vomiting,...
Noozhawk
Hundreds of Santa Barbara County Residents Apply for Storm-Related Federal Disaster Assistance
More than 1,000 residents have applied for storm-related FEMA assistance in Santa Barbara County, Emergency Management Director Kelly Hubbard said Tuesday. About $1.2 million has been approved so far, which is low compared with the number of applicants, and is expected to increase, she added. The Jan. 9 storm caused...
Noozhawk
Goleta Soon to Enforce 90-Minute Parking Restrictions in Old Town
The City of Goleta soon will be enforcing 90-minute timed parking restrictions in Old Town Goleta in an attempt to improve parking availability and turnover. Beginning this spring, street parking along Hollister Avenue in Old Town between Orange Avenue and Kinman Avenue, as well as the first block of side streets, will be restricted to 90 minutes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, except for holidays. After the 90 minutes, the driver will need to move their vehicle at least one block to avoid a parking citation.
Noozhawk
Casa del Herrero Sets Garden Hours for Members Only
For the first time, Casa del Herrero members will have exclusive access to self-guided garden hours on designated days. The Our Garden is Your Garden membership benefit begins in March. Reservations are required and picnics are encouraged. Reservation fees vary by membership level, and all members can include guests in...
Noozhawk
Rob Raede: Santa Barbara’s Aperitivo Is More Than a Wine Bar
True to its name, Aperitivo Wine Bar in downtown Santa Barbara offers inventive Italian cocktails and a unique Italian wine list, but it’s not the smell of wine and vermouth that grabs you by the nose and draws you in … it’s the food. “We’re trying to...
Noozhawk
Caltrans Posts Monday Overnight Closure of Hwy. 101 in Los Olivos
A project to reconstruct the bridges on U.S. 101 at the interchange with State Route 135 in Los Alamos will result in a full overnight closure in both directions of the 101 for one night next week. Northbound Hwy. 101 will be closed at the Interchange with State Route 135...
Noozhawk
Housing Authority of City of Santa Barbara Names Good Samaritan Shelter Partner of Year
The Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara (HACSB) recently honored Good Samaritan Shelter as its 2022 Outstanding Community Partner of the Year. HACSB created its annual partner award as a way of recognizing and thanking organizations and businesses that help change lives for the better. Supportive services provided...
Noozhawk
Solvang Planning Commission Approves Sansum Clinic Medical Building Project
A two-story building for Sansum Clinic‘s expanded medical services into the Santa Ynez Valley received the Solvang Planning Commission’s approval on Monday night after a brief discussion about the building’s design. Commissioners voted 4-0 to approve the project’s development plan and other matters, with Aaron Petersen recusing...
Noozhawk
Dinner Pays Tribute to Jim Clendenen, While Raising $100,000 for Local Charities
The Jim Clendenen Tribute Dinner and Santa Barbara Wine Auction, hosted Feb. 4 by Jami and Frank Ostini of the Hitching Post 2 in Buellton, raised $100,000 for Direct Relief and the Community Health Centers of the Central Coast. The event was attended by 110 guests from as far away...
Noozhawk
David G. Kronen of Santa Barbara, 1959-2022
David Gregory Kronen, 63, died in peace at his home in Hope Ranch on Dec. 30, 2022, after a brave and prolonged battle with progressive supranuclear palsy, an aggressive neuromuscular disorder. He transitioned to a better place while surrounded by his loving family. Born in Caracas, Venezuela, Dave moved with...
Noozhawk
Goleta Activates Updated City and Library Websites
Goleta has launched its refreshed city website, and Goleta & Santa Ynez Valley Libraries website, which are now mobile friendly and more accessible. While enhancements will continue to be added over time, the city hopes the websites will be easier to navigate. City and library staff worked closely with Granicus,...
Noozhawk
Women’s Fund of Santa Barbara Exceeds $10 Million in Grants Giving
The Women’s Fund of Santa Barbara (WFSB) will soon vote to distribute a record $925,000 grants pool to local nonprofits in 2023, bringing the collective giving organization’s total donating to more than $10.4 million since it was formed in 2004. “We’re delighted to be reaching this major milestone...
Noozhawk
Driver Killed in Single-Vehicle Highway Crash in Santa Barbara
An Arizona man was killed in a single-vehicle highway crash in Santa Barbara early Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. A black sedan traveling southbound on Highway 101 hit a guardrail, a traffic sign and a metal pole along the right shoulder, near the State Street off-ramp, around 1:50 a.m., CHP Officer Jon Gutierrez said.
Noozhawk
All Saints-by-the-Sea Church Giving $65,000 to Assist Transition House
All Saints-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church of Montecito is making a $65,000 donation along with a volunteer commitment toward supporting Transition House of Santa Barbara’s Three Stage Housing Program. The housing program provides assistance to local homeless families by offering shelter for those in immediate need, and teaching the life skills...
Noozhawk
Margie Bonazzola of Solvang, 1940-2023
Margie Bonazzola died peacefully at home in Solvang, while watching her church service online on Jan. 22, 2023. She was born May 25, 1940 at St. Francis Hospital in Santa Barbara to Elvira and Bill Bonazzola. Margie attended Lincoln Elementary School and Santa Barbara Junior High, and. graduated from Santa...
Noozhawk
Goleta City Council to Consider Allowing Evening Events at Stow House
The Goleta City Council on Tuesday will consider a request from the Goleta Valley Historical Society to host private events as late as 10 p.m. at Stow House, the historic structure and grounds where events are currently not allowed to take place past sunset. According to the city staff report,...
Noozhawk
Artist Mayela Rodriguez Mines Her Family History to Inform Art Exhibit
The Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara invites community members to hear Mayela Rodriguez discuss how explorations of her family history led her to create an exhibition of photography, video, text, and installation art called Veins: Mining Family History Through Copper. The event is at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 outdoors...
Noozhawk
Valentine’s Day Not All Hearts and Flowers for Those Coping With Loss of Romantic Partner
Valentine’s Day is a time for red balloons, heart-shaped chocolates, and bouquets of roses — a day meant to celebrate loving someone and being loved. However, for those grieving a lost loved one, holidays such as Valentine’s Day may bring up difficult emotions and memories of a romantic partner who has passed away.
Comments / 0