the government needs to stop subsidizing companies like BlackRock to help them buy up record amounts of property, foreign nationals should be prevented from buying property unless they have achieved residency status and prove they are using the property, not renting it out (China), not to mention inflation. people seem to forget that owners of properties themselves have bills they need to pay for services, employees, mortgages, etc. you can be the most benevolent land lord, but if you aren't covering your costs your gonna have to shut down and kick everyone out
All seniors are suffering also.....Biden gives money to foreign countries but doesn’t see what this country is going thru
City officials don’t care they only want new buildings that no one can afford 🥵🥵
