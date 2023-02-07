ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

ValiantThorr
1d ago

the government needs to stop subsidizing companies like BlackRock to help them buy up record amounts of property, foreign nationals should be prevented from buying property unless they have achieved residency status and prove they are using the property, not renting it out (China), not to mention inflation. people seem to forget that owners of properties themselves have bills they need to pay for services, employees, mortgages, etc. you can be the most benevolent land lord, but if you aren't covering your costs your gonna have to shut down and kick everyone out

Barb Emrisko
2d ago

All seniors are suffering also.....Biden gives money to foreign countries but doesn’t see what this country is going thru

Deb87
2d ago

City officials don’t care they only want new buildings that no one can afford 🥵🥵

NBC4 Columbus

Ohio’s only Black-owned bank gets approval to open in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Franklin County Commissioner Kevin Boyce was cleaning pepper spray off his skin in the summer of 2020 when a metaphorical lightbulb sparked above his head. The Black elected official – who had just been maced by Columbus police while peacefully protesting the murder of George Floyd – wanted to do more […]
Vice

Ohio Department of Education Says It Won't Do Anything About Neo-Nazi Homeschoolers

After investigating the neo-Nazi homeschool network in Upper Sandusky, Ohio, the Ohio Department of Education appears to have concluded that the group is doing nothing wrong. Logan and Katja Lawrence were unmasked last week as the operators of a neo-Nazi homeschool network with thousands of members, known as Dissident Homeschool on Telegram, by VICE News and the Huffington Post based on research from an anti-fascist research group called the Anonymous Comrades Collective.
NBC4 Columbus

Thousands of Ohioans without power due to high winds

This story was last updated Thursday at 11 p.m. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Power outages across Ohio are slowly resolving Thursday night as crews work against high winds battering the state. As of 11 p.m., about 2,400 AEP customers and more than 4,300 FirstEnergy/Ohio Edison customers have lost electricity and about 240 homes in Franklin […]
columbusmonthly.com

Food News: KPot Opens on Bethel; Katzinger's Pauses for Refresh

The national chain KPot Korean BBQ & Hot Pot, which serves all-you-can-eat Korean barbecue and Asian-style hot pot, is now open for lunch and dinner service at 5240 Bethel Center Mall in Northwest Columbus. The restaurant offers several options of hot pot broths, which are used to cook meats and veggies at the table. The Korean barbecue option, meanwhile, is a grill-at-your-table experience, in which diners can cook short rib, shrimp, chicken bulgogi, mushrooms and many other ingredients directly at the table.
NBC4 Columbus

The Underground Railroad's path through Dublin, Ohio

The City of Dublin has deep ties to the Underground Railroad and several unique landmarks in the city honor the legacies of past trailblazers today. READ MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Ibjo9q. The Underground Railroad’s path through Dublin, Ohio. The City of Dublin has deep ties to the Underground Railroad and several unique...
cwcolumbus.com

High winds cause Galloway church steeple to fall

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — High wind speeds throughout Ohio on Thursday had the potential to cause damage. A church in Galloway suffered the loss of its steeple during the winds. WSYX viewers sent in photos of Columbia Heights United Methodist Church, located along Galloway Road, showing its white steeple...
NBC4 Columbus

Parents outraged over racist image at Bexley school

Parents outraged over racist image at Bexley school. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3YGe97r. Parents outraged over racist image at Bexley school. Parents outraged over racist image at Bexley school. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3YGe97r. 11 p.m. weather forecast: 2.9.23. 11 p.m. weather forecast: 2.9.23. Columbus police officer charged with dereliction …. A long-serving Columbus...
WDTN

Intel in Ohio: What jobs in New Albany are available?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Intel semiconductor fabrication plants under construction just east of Columbus got a nod — for the second year in a row — from President Joe Biden during his Tuesday night State of the Union. “Outside of Columbus, Ohio, Intel is building semiconductor factories on a thousand acres — a literal […]
cwcolumbus.com

Mayor Ginther teaming with UNCF to change futures

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Making a difference in the lives of young students. For kids across the country and right here in Central Ohio, the United Negro College Fund has helped to do just that. ABC 6 is a proud sponsor of their efforts, and once again we're taking...
NBC4 Columbus

Westerville prepares for Intel with land purchase

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – The City of Westerville is investing in a new development project, in anticipation of business demands related to Intel’s semiconductor facilities in Licking County. City council members voted Tuesday to approve the purchase of 88 acres of land by the Westerville Industry and Commerce Corporation. The property, located along the east […]
The Center Square

Columbus City Schools sued for public records

(The Center Square) – A Columbus-based policy group sued the largest school district in Ohio after it refused to release public records related to another lawsuit over union dues. As part of The Buckeye Institute’s lawsuit filed on behalf of 10 public employees across the state against the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, the group sued the Columbus City Schools for public records the Institute says are subject to the Ohio’s Public Records Act. ...
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio takes center stage at State of the Union

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio took center stage during President Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech, particularly during the president laying out his economic agenda. While touting his administration’s goal of bringing back manufacturing jobs, Biden, for the second year in a row, brought up Intel’s semiconductor fabrication plant in New Albany. “Outside of […]
