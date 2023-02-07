Read full article on original website
This China-free lithium battery plant can power the next 100 years
An Australian-based startup, Recharge Industries Pty, is planning to build a A$300 million (US$210 million) factory that can build lithium-ion batteries that do not have materials imported from China, Bloomberg reported. Currently, China accounts for the majority of lithium-ion battery manufacturing facilities. Other nations are striving to seek alternatives to...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Enel adds 2 GW of North America renewable capacity in 2022
Enel North America announced it brought online 1.98 GW of utility-scale solar and wind projects in the United States and Canada last year. The buildout included 550 MW of new demand response capacity and 119 MW of distributed energy storage deployed or under contract in 2022. The year’s progress was...
It’s not all lithium all the time: DOE commits millions to hydrogen fuel research
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Battery-powered electric vehicles have dominated the debate over the future of green technology, but the White House is eyeing another clean fuel alternative based on the most abundant resource in the universe — hydrogen. The Department of Energy announced plans last week to award up to $47 million in funding to accelerate the research, development, […] The post It’s not all lithium all the time: DOE commits millions to hydrogen fuel research appeared first on Nevada Current.
Solar will make up more than half of new US grid power in 2023
The US power grid is set to boost its electricity generation this year – and more than half of that capacity will be solar power.The country’s utility-scale solar has quickly ramped up over the past decade due to advances in technology and increased efforts to decarbonise society-wide to battle the climate crisis.In 2023, some 54 per cent of solar power will be added to the grid along with 17 per cent of battery storage, according to the latest electric generator inventory from the nonpartisan Energy Information Administration (EIA).The optimistic renewables outlook comes after a short-term blip. New utility-scale solar...
U.S. set to loan Redwood Materials $2 billion for EV materials plant
Feb 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Energy Department on Thursday made a conditional commitment to Redwood Materials for a $2 billion low-cost government loan to help build out a $3.5 billion recycling and remanufacturing complex in Nevada for battery materials.
137-year-old idea could be a viable lithium-ion battery substitute
The host of the YouTube show Undecided, Matt Ferrell, is no doubt an energy expert. You may remember this video where he discussed whether solar panels are worth it after four years or this one where he argued that solar panels should be affordable to everyone. Now, he is back...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Sunrise brief: 2023 will see the most utility-scale solar added in a single year
N.Y. developer and community college form solar certification program The next term for the solar certification program begins March 28, 2023, and upon completion graduates will receive OSHA 10 and OSHA Fall Prevention Safety certification. Array Technologies expands solar tracker manufacturing to Australia U.S. solar tracker supplier Array Technologies plans...
Nevada battery recycler wins $2B loan from Energy Department
MCCARRAN, Nev. (AP) — A Nevada company that recycles batteries for electric vehicles has won a $2 billion green energy loan from the Biden administration. Redwood Materials, a recycling venture founded by the former chief technology officer at Tesla Inc., secured the conditional loan from the Energy Department’s Advanced Technology Vehicles Manufacturing program, which helped Tesla more than a decade ago.
NASDAQ
Solar to dominate new U.S. electric-generating capacity in 2023, EIA says
Feb 6 (Reuters) - U.S. developers plan to add 54.5 gigawatts (GW) of new electric generating capacity in 2023, with more than half being powered by solar energy, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Monday. The Biden administration's Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 contains nearly $370 billion for climate...
solarindustrymag.com
147 MW Galloway 2 Solar Project Under Way in Concho County
Avantus says it has officially broken ground on the Galloway 2 Solar Project, located in Concho County, Texas. Once completed, the project will serve as a dedicated 147 MW DC / 110 MW AC resource for Texas’ energy grid, generating enough electricity to provide power for 60,000 Texans. Initial...
PV Tech
Lightsource bp, Contact Energy to develop 150MW solar PV project in New Zealand
Solar developer Lightsource bp and New Zealand energy company Contact Energy have been selected to build a 150MW solar PV project in New Zealand. The Kōwhai Park project will be built to power Christchurch’s airport and will have around 300,000 solar panels. Subject to a final investment decision,...
electrek.co
Renewables supplied nearly 75% of new US electrical generating capacity in 2022
Renewable energy provided 74.1% of new utility-scale generating capacity in the US last year, according to new data released by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) that was reviewed by the SUN DAY Campaign. US electrical generating capacity and renewables in 2022. New utility-scale solar capacity – that is, not...
pv-magazine-usa.com
New lithium iron phosphate battery for residential, off-grid PV
Canadian energy storage specialist Discover Battery has developed a new lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) battery storage system for residential off-grid solar, home backup power, and microgrids. The Element system has a nominal voltage of 51.2 V and a capacity of 100 Ah. A single battery module has a capacity of...
Benzinga
Highly Incentivized Scramble For Commercial and Residential Solar As Some Energy Bills Expected To Skyrocket 50% - 200%
Of the total new electricity-generating capacity added in the United States last year, 46% was solar power. Even as supply-chain disruptions led to increased costs for solar panels, 2021 broke records with more than 500,000 solar installation projects completed in a single year for the first time – ever.
solarindustrymag.com
Meyer Burger, NorSun Sign Solar Wafer Supply Agreement
Meyer Burger Technology AG has signed a supply agreement for silicon wafers with solar manufacturer NorSun. The contract provides for continuously increasing purchase volumes as NorSun’s wafer production capacities expand. “The agreement with NorSun is an important step in strengthening the independence of European supply chains,” says Gunter Erfurt,...
solarindustrymag.com
RECOM Releasing Panther Series Mono PV Modules to U.S. Market
RECOM Technologies, a France-based PV module manufacturer, is debuting its Panther series for the U.S. market next week at the Intersolar North America conference. Panther modules are based on monocrystalline PERC cells, using half-cut technology available in monofacial and bifacial, single-glass and double-glass modules. The modules are produced in various sizes with power outputs from 410 Wp up to 655 Wp, with nominal efficiency up to 21.09% (or 34.7% with optimal bifacial operation). Panther modules are designed to produce no less than 87.2% of their nominal power in the 25th year from the warranty start date.
solarpowerworldonline.com
Kontrolmatik’s Pomega breaks ground on 3-GWh lithium battery factory in South Carolina
Kontrolmatik Technologies, via its subsidiary Pomega Energy Storage Technologies, hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for its previously announced 3-GWh lithium-ion battery manufacturing plant in South Carolina. As construction of its lithium-ion battery factory in Ankara, Turkey, nears completion, Kontrolmatik Technologies announced in December its plan to build a 500,000-sq-ft facility in...
The Verge
Redwood Materials scores $2 billion DOE loan to boost its EV battery recycling operations
Redwood Materials, the electric vehicle battery recycling venture founded by the former chief technologist at Tesla, has secured a $2 billion green energy loan from the Biden administration in what clearly is a major win for the nascent operation. The loan originates from the US Department of Energy’s Advanced Technology...
