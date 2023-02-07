2023 WM Phoenix Open: Five prop bets including a top-20 parlay featuring Rory McIlroy, Max Homa

Photo: AP Photo/Steve Helber

The first full-field designated event in PGA Tour history is here, as 22 of the top 25 players in the Official World Golf Ranking have made their way to TPC Scottsdale for the WM Phoenix Open.

Jon Rahm is the betting favorite at +800 followed closely by world No. 1 Rory McIlroy at +850.

We’ve already covered several best bets for the week and four longshot picks, now it’s time to dive into some props.

In the list below, we have a few top-20 bets, a top-20 parlay, a match up and a top nationality play.

Let’s start with your favorite golfer’s favorite golfer, Tom Kim.