2023 WM Phoenix Open Thursday tee times, TV and streaming info

Photo: Christian Petersen/Getty Images

It’s time for the first full-field designated event of the season.

The PGA Tour is in Scottsdale, Arizona, after a three-week stint in California, as the 2023 WM Phoenix Open gets underway from TPC Scottsdale on Thursday. The field is loaded with the world’s best golfers, who will compete for a $20 million purse and a $3.6 million first prize. TPC Scottsdale is a par-71 layout measuring at 7,261 yards.

Scottie Scheffler will look to defend his title from last year, though Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and numerous others will look to play spoiler and come away victorious in the Valley of the Sun.

From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s everything you need to know for the first round of play at the 2023 WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale. All times listed are Eastern.

Tee times

Hole 1

Tee time Players

9:15 a.m.

Kevin Streelman, Brandon Wu, Aaron Rai

9:26 a.m.

Troy Merritt, Jhonattan Vegas, Stephan Jaeger

9:37 a.m.

Emiliano Grillo, Nick Watney, Rory Sabbatini

9:48 a.m.

Garrick Higgo, Brendon Todd, Shane Lowry

9:59 a.m.

Ryan Brehm, Sungjae Im, Nick Taylor

10:10 a.m.

Chad Ramey, Kevin Kisner, Erik van Rooyen

10:21 a.m.

Cameron Champ, Robert Streb, Andrew Landry

10:32 a.m.

Lucas Herbert, Lucas Glover, Gary Woodland

10:43 a.m.

Martin Laird, Richy Werenski, Cameron Young

10:54 a.m.

Corey Conners, Kevin Tway, James Hahn

11:05 a.m.

Jimmy Walker, Ricky Barnes, Andre Metzger

2 p.m.

Brian Harman, Ryan Moore, Scott Stallings

2:11 p.m.

Davis Riley, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Max McGreevy

2:22 p.m.

Aaron Wise, Maverick McNealy, Kurt Kitayama

2:33 p.m.

Max Homa, Jon Rahm, Keegan Bradley

2:44 p.m.

Justin Thomas, Joel Dahmen, Sahith Theegala

2:55 p.m.

Tom Kim, Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland

3:06 p.m.

Russell Henley, Seamus Power, Rickie Fowler

3:17 p.m.

Billy Horschel, Michael Thompson, Jason Day

3:28 p.m.

Dylan Frittelli, Andrew Putnam, Danny Lee

3:39 p.m.

Alex Noren, Wyndham Clark, Hayden Buckley

3:50 p.m.

Michael Hopper, Dalton Ward, Brett White

Hole 10

Tee time Players

9:15 a.m.

Adam Long, Scott Piercy, Taylor Pendrith

9:26 a.m.

Charley Hoffman, Tommy Fleetwood, Davis Thompson

9:37 a.m.

Keith Mitchell, Sam Ryder, Taylor Montgomery

9:48 a.m.

Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama, Collin Morikawa

9:59 a.m.

Tony Finau, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth

10:10 a.m.

Patrick Cantlay, Matt Fitzpatrick, Sam Burns

10:21 a.m.

Mackenzie Hughes, Chez Reavie, K.H. Lee

10:32 a.m.

Harris English, Tyrrell Hatton, Tyler Duncan

10:43 a.m.

Adam Hadwin, Peter Malnati, Matthew NeSmith

10:54 a.m.

Denny McCarthy, Lee Hodges, Callum Tarren

11:05 a.m.

Patrick Rodgers, Matt Wallace, Greyson Sigg

2 p.m.

Russell Knox, Mark Hubbard, Adam Schenk

2:11 p.m.

Beau Hossler, Kramer Hickok, Taylor Moore

2:22 p.m.

Nate Lashley, Patton Kizzire, David Lipsky

2:33 p.m.

J.J. Spaun, Jim Herman, Francesco Molinari

2:44 p.m.

Stewart Cink, J.B. Holmes, Matt Kuchar

2:55 p.m.

Luke List, Webb Simpson, Zach Johnson

3:06 p.m.

Adam Svensson, J.T. Poston, Brian Gay

3:17 p.m.

Si Woo Kim, Trey Mullinax, Tom Hoge

3:28 p.m.

Ryan Palmer, Brendan Steele, Chris Kirk

3:39 p.m.

Jason Dufner, Chesson Hadley, Austin Smotherman

3:50 p.m.

Doug Ghim, Matthias Schwab, Justin Lower

4:01 p.m.

Kelly Kraft, Doc Redman

TV, streaming, radio information

You can watch Golf Channel for free on fuboTV. ESPN+ is the exclusive home for PGA Tour Live streaming. All times Eastern.

Thursday, Feb. 9

TV

Golf Channel: 3:30-7:30 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 2-8 p.m.

STREAM

ESPN+: 9:15 a.m.-7:30 p.m.

Peacock: 3:30-7:30p.m.

Friday, Feb. 10

TV

Golf Channel: 3:30-7:30 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 2-8 p.m.

STREAM

ESPN+: 9:15 a.m.-7:30 p.m.

Peacock: 3:30-7:30p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 11

TV

Golf Channel: 1-3 p.m.

CBS: 3-6:30 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 1-6:30 p.m.

STREAM

ESPN+: 12 p.m.-6:30 p.m.

Peacock: 1-3 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 12

TV

Golf Channel: 1-3 p.m.

CBS: 3-6 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.

STREAM

ESPN+: 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

Peacock: 1-3 p.m.

