ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Aaron Rodgers next team odds now have a heavy favorite on top

Where will Aaron Rodgers end up? The odds are moving in one clear direction. Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers might have seen the last of each other on the same sideline. Last we heard, Rodgers thinks the Packers are moving down a path that doesn’t involve him, and he’s already shut down one possible option outside of Green Bay.
GREEN BAY, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident

Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott named Walter Payton Man of the Year

Dak Prescott’s gameday jersey will look a little bit different from now on, for as long as he’s in the NFL. The Cowboys quarterback will be given the special jersey patch that signifies him as a recipient of the NFL’s most prestigious honor, the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. Prescott was named the award’s winner for the 2022 season at NFL Honors in Phoenix on Thursday.
nfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Bills, Jets, Aaron Rodgers, Patriots

The conditional draft pick the Bills traded to the Colts for RB Nyheim Hines will be Buffalo’s fifth-round pick. (Sal Capaccio) According to SNY’s Connor Hughes, multiple sources believe the Packers are going to do whatever QB Aaron Rodgers wants to do this offseason. If he wants a trade, the team will accommodate him, but if he wants to come back, they’ll welcome him. Hughes mentions there are people within the Packers building who are operating as if Rodgers will be back in 2023.
BUFFALO, NY
107-3 KISS-FM

107-3 KISS-FM

Tyler, TX
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

107-3 KISS-FM plays Todays R&B and Throwbacks and delivers the latest local news, information and features for East Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1073kissfmtexas.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy