Man Finds Girlfriend Having Sex With Her Friend, Kills Both WomenWilliamGreen Bay, WI
Rob's Import Repair Relocates to Appleton, WI for Better Customer ServiceJot BeatAppleton, WI
Opinion: Green Bay has had some Great, but not Always Likeable QuarterbacksLarry E LambertGreen Bay, WI
Matt Miller Mock Draft Projects Packers to Draft 2 High-IQ PlayersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
NFL Superstar Announces Potential Trade DestinationOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
Jalen Hurts had a one-word response after a reporter awkwardly apologized for doubting him
Super Bowl media night — or Opening Night, as it’s called now — is more of a spectacle than a serious fact-gathering event. It’s when thousands of media members from the U.S. and all over the world converge on one venue to ask the participating players a dizzying mixture of real and joke questions.
Jimmy Johnson Weighs in on Dallas Cowboys Decision to Stick with Mike McCarthy
Jimmy Johnson is weighing the Dallas Cowboys decision to stick with Mike McCarthy over replacing him with Sean Payton. The legendary Cowboys coach got to know Payton over their time together at FOX in 2022. He respects the former New Orleans Saints leader. However, he doesn’t believe the freshly-minted Denver Broncos coach would’ve been a huge upgrade over McCarthy.
Cowboys Jerry Would 'Piggyback' Jeff Bezos Into NFL; Sale Coming?
Updated by the minute, our Cowboys NFL Moves, Free Agency and Trade Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort
Aaron Rodgers next team odds now have a heavy favorite on top
Where will Aaron Rodgers end up? The odds are moving in one clear direction. Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers might have seen the last of each other on the same sideline. Last we heard, Rodgers thinks the Packers are moving down a path that doesn’t involve him, and he’s already shut down one possible option outside of Green Bay.
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Mike Florio on Dak Prescott criticisms, Michael Irvin incident, and more
Florio discussed whether the Dak Prescott criticisms are fair, everyone coming for Tony Romo over his broadcasting performance, Michael Irvin’s hotel incident, and much more.
Why was Dallas Cowboys great Michael Irvin taken off Super Bowl TV broadcast?
NFL Network has decided to remove the Hall of Famer from its Super Bowl pregame shows.
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott named Walter Payton Man of the Year
Dak Prescott’s gameday jersey will look a little bit different from now on, for as long as he’s in the NFL. The Cowboys quarterback will be given the special jersey patch that signifies him as a recipient of the NFL’s most prestigious honor, the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. Prescott was named the award’s winner for the 2022 season at NFL Honors in Phoenix on Thursday.
AFC Notes: Bills, Jets, Aaron Rodgers, Patriots
The conditional draft pick the Bills traded to the Colts for RB Nyheim Hines will be Buffalo’s fifth-round pick. (Sal Capaccio) According to SNY’s Connor Hughes, multiple sources believe the Packers are going to do whatever QB Aaron Rodgers wants to do this offseason. If he wants a trade, the team will accommodate him, but if he wants to come back, they’ll welcome him. Hughes mentions there are people within the Packers building who are operating as if Rodgers will be back in 2023.
Cowboys great DeMarcus Ware makes Pro Football Hall of Fame
It took him an extra year to get there, but DeMarcus Ware is on his way to Canton. The Cowboys legend and all-time sack leader was announced as a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023 during NFL Honors on Thursday night. Ware was called...
