nomadlawyer.org
Discovering the 10 Best Places to live in Louisiana
Best Places to live in Louisiana: It’s a known fact that Louisiana is one of the most desirable places to live in the US, offering a high standard of living, outstanding educational institutions, and a low crime rate. But it’s the rich diversity, welcoming people, culinary traditions, and gorgeous...
Louisiana Asks – Can You Bring a King Cake on a Plane?
Life in Louisiana can sometimes be described as sticky, especially during our summer months. It can also be described as sweet, especially during football season. It could also be described as gooey, especially after it rains. Or we can just say that life in Louisiana can be described as a King Cake.
This Restaurant Serves Louisiana's Best Pizza
Reader's Digest found the best pizzerias in each state, including this local favorite in Louisiana.
The Top 10 Fastest Growing Cities In Louisiana
Louisiana has a lot to offer people wanting to move to the Bayou State. Our food, culture, hunting/fishing, and people are second to none. To see more of the fastest-growing cities in Louisiana, click here. Top Ten Louisiana Cities To Retire In.
Only Louisiana Restaurant With 'Rougarou' Theme
Crawfish, Cajuns, and Native Americans: The History of Crawfish Season in South Louisiana
The smell of boiling crawfish will soon fill the air in sout Louisiana. But how did the tradition start?
What Month and What Time are Tornadoes Most Likely in Louisiana?
Investigators with the National Weather Service will be making a trip to St Landry Parish Louisiana later today to investigate storm damage from yesterday's severe weather. Investigators, in this case, will be focusing their efforts on the community of Morrow. Residents of that town and St. Landry Parish law enforcement say storms blowing through the area destroyed a barn there just off Highway 107.
OnlyInYourState
Hike Through Louisiana’s Longest Forest Trail, The Wild Azalea Trail, For An Adventure Like No Other
If you’re up for an epic hiking adventure, then you need to make your way over to the Kisatchie National Forest, where you’ll find the Wild Azalea Trail in Louisiana. This trail clocks in at right about 24 miles, making it the longest primitive hiking trail in the state. This is easily one of the most beautiful trails in Louisiana, and although you don’t need to tackle the entire 24 miles in one go, we encourage you to step outside your comfort zone and give it a try–you might just find out you were built for long trails like this!
This Is Louisiana's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Fried Chicken Joint
Cheapism found the best hidden gem fried chicken restaurants in the country.
This Is The Most Romantic Hotel In Louisiana
Reader's Digest found the most romantic hotel in each state, including this lovely spot in Louisiana.
Storm System Will Affect Louisiana Weekend Mardi Gras Parades
Severe storms will bring big changes to the South Louisiana forecast ahead of this weekend's Mardi Gras parades.
NOLA.com
Four more Louisiana Bed Bath & Beyond stores makes the closure list; see the list
Bed Bath & Beyond will close another four of its Louisiana stores, bringing the total of six closures by the end of this year. The troubled retailer added stores in Mandeville, Lake Charles, Houma and Monroe to the list of closures after earlier listing the Bossier City and Alexandria stores for closure in 2022.
Louisiana’s Myrtles Plantation Shares Chilling New Photo
The Myrtles Plantation in St. Francisville is known for being one of the most haunted places in the world. A new photo has emerged that makes sure that reputation is still firmly intact. Throughout the years, we've shared quite a few terrifying paranormal photos with you that were taken at...
Strong Storms in Louisiana Could Disrupt School Pickup Today
A vigorous upper-level storm system is spinning out of West Texas and heading toward Louisiana later today. That system is expected to enhance the formation of strong to severe storms across the area as the day wears on. Naturally, the timing of an inclement weather event is of particular interest to parents who have to pick up kids in the carpool line or wait for kids to get home on the school bus.
New RV Resort Complete with Marina Coming to South Louisiana
The new South Louisiana facility is expected to open in July of 2023 and will include a marina, restaurant, market, and RV resort.
Baton Rouge Business Report
Opinion| The numbers don’t lie, Louisiana is a loser
There's a population explosion happening across the South, except in Louisiana where the mass exodus continues. What's the deal with that?
OnlyInYourState
Roll The Windows Down And Take A Drive Down The Longleaf Pine Scenic Byway In Louisiana
Louisiana is well known for its flat, swampy wetlands, but if you want to see a completely different side of Louisiana, head to the central portion of the state. The Kisatchie National Forest is Louisiana’s only National Forest, and it’s a beauty. The 600,000-acre forest sprawls across multiple parishes and boasts hundreds of primitive trails that would take a lifetime to traverse. One of the best introductions to this hidden gem is to take the Longleaf Trail Scenic Byway, a short, sweet, and scenic byway in Louisiana that’ll give you a taste of the Kisatchie.
Louisiana Man Cited for Multiple Commercial Red Snapper Fishing Violations and Faces Fines and Possible Jailtime
Louisiana Man Cited for Multiple Commercial Red Snapper Fishing Violations and Faces Fines and Possible Jailtime. Louisiana – A Louisiana man was cited by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) for commercial fishing violations. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported on February 7, 2023, that...
Louisiana Lottery Confirms State’s Latest Powerball Winners
The first six weeks of 2023 have been a whirlwind of activity for those who fancy winning the lottery. Both the Mega Millions game and the Powerball game have had two tremendous jackpot opportunities to start the year. Now both games have had their big money wins and the new jackpots are starting to climb again.
KTBS
Louisiana Guard unit holds deployment ceremony at WWII museum
NEW ORLEANS – The Louisiana National Guard’s (LANG) 3673rd Support Maintenance Company, 415th Military Intelligence Battalion, 139th Regional Support Group, headquartered in New Orleans, held a departure ceremony in the U.S. Freedom Pavilion at the National WWII Museum in New Orleans, Feb. 3. “I would like to thank...
