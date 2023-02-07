ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
nomadlawyer.org

Discovering the 10 Best Places to live in Louisiana

Best Places to live in Louisiana: It’s a known fact that Louisiana is one of the most desirable places to live in the US, offering a high standard of living, outstanding educational institutions, and a low crime rate. But it’s the rich diversity, welcoming people, culinary traditions, and gorgeous...
LOUISIANA STATE
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

What Month and What Time are Tornadoes Most Likely in Louisiana?

Investigators with the National Weather Service will be making a trip to St Landry Parish Louisiana later today to investigate storm damage from yesterday's severe weather. Investigators, in this case, will be focusing their efforts on the community of Morrow. Residents of that town and St. Landry Parish law enforcement say storms blowing through the area destroyed a barn there just off Highway 107.
LOUISIANA STATE
OnlyInYourState

Hike Through Louisiana’s Longest Forest Trail, The Wild Azalea Trail, For An Adventure Like No Other

If you’re up for an epic hiking adventure, then you need to make your way over to the Kisatchie National Forest, where you’ll find the Wild Azalea Trail in Louisiana. This trail clocks in at right about 24 miles, making it the longest primitive hiking trail in the state. This is easily one of the most beautiful trails in Louisiana, and although you don’t need to tackle the entire 24 miles in one go, we encourage you to step outside your comfort zone and give it a try–you might just find out you were built for long trails like this!
LOUISIANA STATE
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Strong Storms in Louisiana Could Disrupt School Pickup Today

A vigorous upper-level storm system is spinning out of West Texas and heading toward Louisiana later today. That system is expected to enhance the formation of strong to severe storms across the area as the day wears on. Naturally, the timing of an inclement weather event is of particular interest to parents who have to pick up kids in the carpool line or wait for kids to get home on the school bus.
LOUISIANA STATE
OnlyInYourState

Roll The Windows Down And Take A Drive Down The Longleaf Pine Scenic Byway In Louisiana

Louisiana is well known for its flat, swampy wetlands, but if you want to see a completely different side of Louisiana, head to the central portion of the state. The Kisatchie National Forest is Louisiana’s only National Forest, and it’s a beauty. The 600,000-acre forest sprawls across multiple parishes and boasts hundreds of primitive trails that would take a lifetime to traverse. One of the best introductions to this hidden gem is to take the Longleaf Trail Scenic Byway, a short, sweet, and scenic byway in Louisiana that’ll give you a taste of the Kisatchie.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Cited for Multiple Commercial Red Snapper Fishing Violations and Faces Fines and Possible Jailtime

Louisiana Man Cited for Multiple Commercial Red Snapper Fishing Violations and Faces Fines and Possible Jailtime. Louisiana – A Louisiana man was cited by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) for commercial fishing violations. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported on February 7, 2023, that...
BELLE CHASSE, LA
KTBS

Louisiana Guard unit holds deployment ceremony at WWII museum

NEW ORLEANS – The Louisiana National Guard’s (LANG) 3673rd Support Maintenance Company, 415th Military Intelligence Battalion, 139th Regional Support Group, headquartered in New Orleans, held a departure ceremony in the U.S. Freedom Pavilion at the National WWII Museum in New Orleans, Feb. 3. “I would like to thank...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Lake Charles, LA
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
615K+
Views
ABOUT

Cajun Radio plays the best Cajun music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://cajunradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy