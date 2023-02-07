The roller coaster ride of Duke's 2023 basketball season continued on Monday, when Miami molly wopped the visiting Blue Devils 81-59 in a game that probably wasn't as close as the 22-point deficit. From the jump, the Hurricanes were the aggressor and Duke's players, coming off an emotional win over their rivals just 48 hours before, couldn't find the strength to punch back. Losing a game on the road is nothing new to this team, and losing by a lot isn't either, but losing back-to-back games would be a first. A road trip to No. 8-ranked Virginia awaits, providing one of the most difficult challenges Jon Scheyer's squad has faced yet.

DURHAM, NC ・ 1 HOUR AGO