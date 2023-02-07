Cynder Sinclair: Two Secrets for Increased Donations and Greater Visibility for Your Nonprofit

Read full article on original website
Cash boost eyed to aid families in “deep poverty”
Anti-poverty advocates are pushing to ensure increases in direct cash assistance to low-income families is one of the few hundred that will cross the finish line this session.
SNAP recipients will see a big cut in benefits come March
DENVER — Hundreds of thousands of Coloradans will see a big cut to their food stamps in the next couple of months. The temporary boost to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) put in place during the pandemic is set to expire at the end of February due to a new federal law.
bestcolleges.com
Billions in Federal Relief Funding Went Directly to Community College Students
Community colleges sent more than $4.5 billion in emergency financial aid to students, using Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF) money in 2021, according to the Department of Education. Edited by. Published February 7, 2023. Almost half of community college students received grants as part of the Higher Education Emergency...
CBC News
'We could fill 200 houses,' says tiny home community founder
It's been just over a year since the first people moved into the 12 Neighbours Community, a tiny home development in Fredericton, and founder Marcel LeBrun says it's now grown to 44 units and 45 members. That includes seven people who arrived in the north-side community in recent days. Forty-two...
Government boosts funds for low-income senior food program
Harrisburg, Pa. — The federal government is making food more accessible to low-income seniors in Pennsylvania. The government is channeling $8.8 million in increased funding to the Farmers Market Nutrition Program, including an increase in the number of low-income seniors that can receive Senior Food Boxes. The funds come from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. ...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Student/Cancer Survivor Receives $10,000 College Grant
Santa Barbara student Mohammad Ameen has been awarded a $10,000 college grant through Northwestern Mutual’s Childhood Cancer Survivor Scholarship Program. The funding will support tuition and other school fees. Recognizing the significant financial burden families shoulder when undergoing childhood cancer treatments, the Northwestern Mutual Foundation is dedicating $500,000 in...
Financial assistance available Retool Workforce Program
Acadiana Workforce Solutions will partner with South Louisiana Community College to provide financial assistance for participants with barriers to employment.
stpetecatalyst.com
Fire Rescue raises funds for free swim lessons
February 9, 2023 - The St. Petersburg Fire Rescue and Aquatics Departments are partnering to raise money to help local children learn how to swim. The 4th Annual Firefighter and Lifeguard Car Wash Fundraiser takes place Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Northwest Pool at 2331 60th St. N. in St. Petersburg, from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. To date, the two departments have raised over $14,000 and provided over 1,000 children with free swim lessons.
Bham Now
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED: Red Cross Resiliency Programs support U.S. Vets + families
For members of the military, veterans and their families, navigating the challenges that come with military service can be tough. Luckily, the American Red Cross offers several Resiliency Workshops designed to ease the stress of deployment. The American Red Cross is currently seeking volunteers to help facilitate Resiliency Workshops. Read...
