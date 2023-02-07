Cynder Sinclair: Two Secrets for Increased Donations and Greater Visibility for Your Nonprofit

February 9, 2023 - The St. Petersburg Fire Rescue and Aquatics Departments are partnering to raise money to help local children learn how to swim. The 4th Annual Firefighter and Lifeguard Car Wash Fundraiser takes place Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Northwest Pool at 2331 60th St. N. in St. Petersburg, from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. To date, the two departments have raised over $14,000 and provided over 1,000 children with free swim lessons.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 8 HOURS AGO