Will it snow in Central Virginia this weekend?
If you are looking to see snow, you will probably have to go to the Southern Blue Ridge Mountains and Southern Shenandoah Valley of Virginia.
Virginia Task Force 1 heads to Turkey, Syria after 7.8 magnitude earthquake
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Dozens of members of Virginia Task Force 1 (VA-TF1/USA-1) who prepared to head to Turkey and Syria Monday after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake devastated parts of the countries, leaving thousands of people dead and others missing, were on their way Tuesday morning. The task force tweeted at 3:31 […]
Late weekend snowstorm has Central Virginia in its crosshairs
For those that get snow, no matter how much, the precipitation this weekend is going to be heavy wet snow, not the fluffy kind.
Coastal Eastern Shore gets 2.6 magnitude earthquake
The northern part of Virginia's Eastern Shore was hit with a 2.6 magnitude earthquake Wednesday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering Mexican Food In Virginia Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
When you’re craving authentic tacos, burritos, or sopes, the options can seem somewhat limited. Fortunately, there are plenty of places to find delicious and authentic Mexican food in Virginia. One such place is tucked away in central Virginia in a rather unassuming location. It’s situated right next to a gas station, but don’t let that dissuade you — the food inside is an absolute delight! Here’s more on why you’ll want to plan your visit to the family-run Taqueria El Comalito at your next chance.
OnlyInYourState
You’d Never Know One Of The Most Incredible Natural Wonders In Virginia Is Hiding In This Park
Virginia is known for many things: gorgeous mountains, world-class hiking trails, stunning rivers, and caverns. But sand caves? Those aren’t typically associated with Virginia’s terrain. That’s why it’s so exciting to discover one of the most beautiful sand caves in the U.S. right here in Virginia. Located in Cumberland Gap National Historic Park, this sand cave in Virginia is nothing short of incredible. And relatively few people have seen it in person!
'A tragedy' | Warner calls for action following 4th suspected USS GW suicide
NORFOLK, Va. — "A tragedy." That's how Virginia Sen. Mark Warner describes the most recent suicide involving a sailor from USS George Washington. The Navy confirmed last week that a fourth GW sailor died in January, and Newport News police said they were handling it as a suicide case.
This Is The Most Popular Fast Food Chain In Virginia
Cheapism compiled a list of the most popular fast food chains in every US state. Here's the top choice for Virginia.
fox5dc.com
Superb Owls across DC, Maryland and Virginia
WASHINGTON - WHO doesn't love owls? Over the years, FOX5 has encountered a few local favorite – some might say superb – owls in and around the D.C. area. Last winter, a rare snowy owl was spotted on the roof of Union Station. Wildlife photographer Konstantine "Gus" Mamalis captured images of the snowy owl around downtown D.C.
Learn how to spot and destroy the spotted laternfly with tips from the Department of Forestry
A February webinar will teach "volunteer community scientists" how to identify spotted lanterflies, how to look for egg masses and how to record data.
Virginia suspends COVID-19 emergency allotment SNAP benefits
By Hollyann Purvis / Capital News Service RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia residents will soon lose Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program COVID-19 emergency allotments, something community organizers say will impact food security for thousands. Enrollment increased from 330,000 state participants when the program launched in March 2020 to 470,000 current participants, according to the U.S. Department of […] The post Virginia suspends COVID-19 emergency allotment SNAP benefits appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
WAVY News 10
Roads reopened following water main break in Hampton
Roads have reopened following a water main break that flooded the intersection near Armistead and LaSalle avenues. https://bit.ly/3HMtn3E. Roads reopened following water main break in Hampton. Roads have reopened following a water main break that flooded the intersection near Armistead and LaSalle avenues. https://bit.ly/3HMtn3E. USGS reports 2.6 magnitude earthquake off...
HCA Virginia launches ‘Cards for Caregivers’ campaign
HCA Virginia has launched a ‘Cards for Caregivers’ campaign to show healthcare heroes across Virginia that they have support from their communities. Through Valentine’s Day, community members can recognize health care workers’ efforts to deliver high-quality care by sending a physical or digital message of gratitude.
'Barely There' Chance for Mixed Precipitation Over Weekend
’Barely There’ Chance for Mixed Precipitation Over Weekend
Tide gate testing to close HRBT in both directions early Sunday
The routine tide gate testing starts at 2 a.m. on Sunday, February 12. The process is to make sure the facilities are prepared for possible adverse weather conditions.
OnlyInYourState
Here Are The 10 Absolute Best Places To Stay In Virginia
Virginia is an absolutely wonderful state to visit with its lush natural places like Shenandoah National Park, the James River, and the Blue Ridge Mountains, as well as some of the best hotels like the Martha Washington Inn, Boar’s Head Resort, Primland Resort, and the Omni Homestead Resort. The cities of Alexandria and Richmond combine modernity with history as few other places can. When you explore this lovely state, whether it’s at the fine wineries or enjoying outdoor activities like mountain biking, hitting the golf course, or swimming at Virginia Beach, you’ll want a place to stay that’s like a home away from home. We’ve found 10 of the best places to stay in Virginia to help you with your search for the best place to lay your head.
Watching weekend for possible snow before toasty February pattern resumes
An upper-level low and a brief window of cold air amid a mild pattern may bring weekend snow in parts of Southwest and Southside Virginia, but for anything significant or widespread, a lot has to come together with little margin for variation. The post Watching weekend for possible snow before toasty February pattern resumes appeared first on Cardinal News.
WAVY News 10
U.S. Navy picks up debris from Chinese surveillance balloon
The U.S. Navy started to pick up the remaining debris from the Chinese high-altitude surveillance balloon. https://bit.ly/3HAkLx6. U.S. Navy picks up debris from Chinese surveillance …. The U.S. Navy started to pick up the remaining debris from the Chinese high-altitude surveillance balloon. https://bit.ly/3HAkLx6. General Assembly reaches midway point. The Virginia...
Virginia Natural Gas billing error leaves customers uneasy
Some Virginia Natural Gas customers may have noticed something wrong with their bill recently after a billing error in January led to people who have auto-pay turned on receiving a bill that says they didn't pay.
Possible listeria contamination leads to recall of select items across the state
Several types of food items sold throughout Virginia are being recalled because they may be contaminated with listeria. But what is listeria exactly and what should you do if you come in contact with it?
