Virginia State

OnlyInYourState

Some Of The Most Mouthwatering Mexican Food In Virginia Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem

When you’re craving authentic tacos, burritos, or sopes, the options can seem somewhat limited. Fortunately, there are plenty of places to find delicious and authentic Mexican food in Virginia. One such place is tucked away in central Virginia in a rather unassuming location. It’s situated right next to a gas station, but don’t let that dissuade you — the food inside is an absolute delight! Here’s more on why you’ll want to plan your visit to the family-run Taqueria El Comalito at your next chance.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
OnlyInYourState

You’d Never Know One Of The Most Incredible Natural Wonders In Virginia Is Hiding In This Park

Virginia is known for many things: gorgeous mountains, world-class hiking trails, stunning rivers, and caverns. But sand caves? Those aren’t typically associated with Virginia’s terrain. That’s why it’s so exciting to discover one of the most beautiful sand caves in the U.S. right here in Virginia. Located in Cumberland Gap National Historic Park, this sand cave in Virginia is nothing short of incredible. And relatively few people have seen it in person!
VIRGINIA STATE
fox5dc.com

Superb Owls across DC, Maryland and Virginia

WASHINGTON - WHO doesn't love owls? Over the years, FOX5 has encountered a few local favorite – some might say superb – owls in and around the D.C. area. Last winter, a rare snowy owl was spotted on the roof of Union Station. Wildlife photographer Konstantine "Gus" Mamalis captured images of the snowy owl around downtown D.C.
WASHINGTON, DC
Virginia Mercury

Virginia suspends COVID-19 emergency allotment SNAP benefits

By Hollyann Purvis / Capital News Service  RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia residents will soon lose Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program COVID-19 emergency allotments, something community organizers say will impact food security for thousands. Enrollment increased from 330,000 state participants when the program launched in March 2020 to 470,000 current participants, according to the U.S. Department of […] The post Virginia suspends COVID-19 emergency allotment SNAP benefits appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

Roads reopened following water main break in Hampton

Roads have reopened following a water main break that flooded the intersection near Armistead and LaSalle avenues. https://bit.ly/3HMtn3E. Roads reopened following water main break in Hampton. Roads have reopened following a water main break that flooded the intersection near Armistead and LaSalle avenues. https://bit.ly/3HMtn3E. USGS reports 2.6 magnitude earthquake off...
NORFOLK, VA
Henrico Citizen

HCA Virginia launches ‘Cards for Caregivers’ campaign

HCA Virginia has launched a ‘Cards for Caregivers’ campaign to show healthcare heroes across Virginia that they have support from their communities. Through Valentine’s Day, community members can recognize health care workers’ efforts to deliver high-quality care by sending a physical or digital message of gratitude.
VIRGINIA STATE
OnlyInYourState

Here Are The 10 Absolute Best Places To Stay In Virginia

Virginia is an absolutely wonderful state to visit with its lush natural places like Shenandoah National Park, the James River, and the Blue Ridge Mountains, as well as some of the best hotels like the Martha Washington Inn, Boar’s Head Resort, Primland Resort, and the Omni Homestead Resort. The cities of Alexandria and Richmond combine modernity with history as few other places can. When you explore this lovely state, whether it’s at the fine wineries or enjoying outdoor activities like mountain biking, hitting the golf course, or swimming at Virginia Beach, you’ll want a place to stay that’s like a home away from home. We’ve found 10 of the best places to stay in Virginia to help you with your search for the best place to lay your head.
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

U.S. Navy picks up debris from Chinese surveillance balloon

The U.S. Navy started to pick up the remaining debris from the Chinese high-altitude surveillance balloon. https://bit.ly/3HAkLx6. U.S. Navy picks up debris from Chinese surveillance …. The U.S. Navy started to pick up the remaining debris from the Chinese high-altitude surveillance balloon. https://bit.ly/3HAkLx6. General Assembly reaches midway point. The Virginia...
HAMPTON, VA

