Utah State

Students learned to “find their brave” – Cache Valley Daily

Inspirational Speaker Kristen Lloyd shares how she “found her brave” to fourth and fifth grade students at TECS-South. NIBLEY— A medley of students’ voices singing “I found my brave. I found my brave,” could be heard down the halls of Thomas Edison Charter School South Campus during TECS-S with Music Teacher Katie McKay Tuesday morning.
NIBLEY, UT
Nevada governor declares state of emergency over fuel pipeline leak

Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo has declared a state of emergency Friday after a fuel pipeline leak. The Kinder Morgan gas pipeline, which supplies about 90% of needed gas, diesel, jet fuel and other refined petroleum products to the Las Vegas Valley and surrounding areas, experienced a disruption that resulted in a temporary shutdown of the line, the governor’s emergency declaration stated.
NEVADA STATE

