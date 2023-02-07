Read full article on original website
How to delete cookies on Android
Cookies are small text files that websites save on your device to enhance your browsing experience. These files contain data that help websites remember your user preferences and deliver locally relevant content. Cookies make it possible for websites to remember things like your login information, shopping cart contents, language preferences, and more to provide a personalized experience.
Futurism
Microsoft Appears to Have Accidentally Launched New Bing With ChatGPT Functionality
After reports that Microsoft had plans to integrate OpenAI's ChatGPT chatbot into its Bing search engine, we may have now gotten an unintentional sneak peek. According to The Verge, it appears an early version of the chatbot integration accidentally went live on Bing, before disappearing almost as quickly as it cropped up.
How to use the same WhatsApp account on two Android phones
WhatsApp is one of the most popular instant messaging apps globally, with over two billion people using it frequently. The app's multi-device mode is particularly praised, as you can use the app on several other computers without the need to keep your phone on. However, the app does not officially let you use your account from another Android phone. Still, a recent update has made it possible to use a tablet as a companion device. This means you can use an Android tablet to text and call your loved ones just like you normally would using your phone, without having to keep it online or powered on.
CNET
Clearing Your Android Web Browser's Cookies, Cache Is a Fast Way to Clear Junk Files
Your Android phone's web browser may be filled with tons of data, including files you don't need to keep. Much of that data -- whether you're using Google Chrome, Firefox or Samsung Internet -- gets stored as part of the cookies and cache. This data can be helpful for websites you visit, letting them load faster with your accounts already logged in.
Google Chrome will become dangerous for millions of devices next week – find out if you’re affected
MILLIONS of PC owners have been warned Google Chrome may become buggy and unsafe as soon as next week. The tech behemoth is making a major change to the world's most popular web browser in line with Microsoft. Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 were recently dropped, meaning anyone still using...
Millions of Google users warned over extremely dangerous ‘click’ that could cost you
GOOGLE fans have been warned to watch what they click after scammers managed to sneak another series of fake ads on the search engine. Ads get prominent space along the top of Google Search if it's related to what you're looking for. A user noticed that the popular password manager...
Digital Trends
Microsoft’s ChatGPT Edge: How you can be among the first to try the new browser
Microsoft added AI to its Edge browser and Bing search engine, and it’s powered by the same advanced technology that OpenAI used to create ChatGPT. Even better, you can start using it now. Although we don’t have a full release yet, Microsoft is opening access to the ChatGPT-powered Bing...
New 'Hook' malware allows hijacking, real-time spying on Android devices
A new banking app for Android devices called Hook contains malware that could leave your Android device susceptible to remote hacking.
The Verge
Twitter can now default to the ‘Following’ timeline on iOS and Android
Twitter’s iOS and Android app will now default to showing you the last timeline tab you selected, whether it’s the algorithmic “For You” or the reverse chronological “Following” list. The company rolled out this feature on the web in late January after it changed the system for selecting your timeline earlier that month.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix "Error 30005: Create File Failed With 32" on Windows
When you launch a game on your PC or Steam client, do you encounter a message that reads "error 30005: CreateFile failed with 32"? It mostly occurs when running games protected by Easy Anti-Cheat, an anti-cheat service used by multiplayer games to prevent hacking.
makeuseof.com
How to Set Up Google Calendar for Hybrid Work
Hybrid work has become more popular in the 21st century and has several benefits. Teams can continue in-person collaboration, while employees can save money on travel and endure less time commuting. However, putting the right systems in place is crucial to succeeding in the long run.
makeuseof.com
How to Turn Your Voice Into Text With OpenAI’s Whisper for Windows
OpenAI's Whisper is a new AI-powered solution that can turn your voice into text. Best of all, it comes at zero cost. However, there's a catch:...
makeuseof.com
What Is a Mac mini Used For?
Even though it has not received any major design refresh for more than a decade, Mac mini remains one of the best Apple products you can buy in 2023. This compact desktop with essential connectivity options and impressive performance has always had an enthusiastic fan base.
Google's adding a new SafeSearch mode to protect you from what you can never unsee
Google Search users will likely be familiar with the engine's SafeSearch filtering that removes results containing violent, sexually explicit, or otherwise not-safe-for-children content — including on devices meant to be used by the whole family. Still, even if you've turned off SafeSearch because you think you can handle what's out there, there are some situations you can't predict where you'd still rather have it do its job. Google's making sure that happens with a new toggle out soon.
makeuseof.com
How to Upscale Your Old Videos With MadVR for Windows
You've just purchased a new monitor, perfect for gaming and using apps. But, when you tried to watch your offline media, the quality was a blocky and blurry mess. Shouldn't everything look better on your brand-new monitor?
makeuseof.com
Is Windows Scrolling By Itself? Here's How to Fix It
Is your device's display scrolling up or down automatically without you touching the mouse or touchpad? Most of the time, you experience this issue because of a problem with your mouse's hardware. In some cases, software issues or misconfigured mouse settings can also cause the problem.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the “Directory is Not Empty” Error 0x80070091 in Windows 10 & 11
Error 0x80070091 is a File Explorer issue that occurs for some users when they try to delete folders in Windows 11/10. The error message says, "The directory is not empty," and you can't delete the folder that throws the error.
Major update lets Telegram users automatically translate entire chats in real time
While we are into the second month of the year, Telegram brings its first massive update with 10 new features.
makeuseof.com
What’s the Easiest Way to Merge PDF Files on a Mac?
If you wish to merge PDFs on your Mac, you can do so effectively with Preview or any third-party PDF tool. However, while these methods work perfectly fine, they aren't efficient when you've to merge a lot of PDFs.
makeuseof.com
How to Make a To-Do List in C#
Learning C# by creating a To-do application can be a very useful exercise for beginners. Using this application, a user can add tasks and view a list of all items inside their To-do list. They can also choose to delete items from the list.
