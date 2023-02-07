Read full article on original website
Joe Giudice Calls Out Teresa After She Seemingly Shades Melissa Gorga With ‘Sister’ Post
Joe Giudice has entered the chat. The former reality star and ex-husband of Teresa Giudice, 50, seemingly shaded the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, also 50, after she shared a carousel of photos of her and her new sister-in-law on Instagram to celebrate her birthday. “Happy Birthday to the sister i’ve always dreamed of,” she captioned the sweet slideshow. “Veronica you have the most beautiful, wonderful soul I have ever encountered. Veronica when you enter a room it is as if a goddess walked in. You are beautiful and such a special powerful woman. I love you beyond words, thank you for being so amazing to me.”
Why Melissa and Joe Gorga Took Away Antonia’s Porsche
The Gorgas are laying down the law. Melissa Gorga revealed as much during Jeff Lewis Live on Thursday, January 26, telling the Radio Andy host that she and her husband, Joe Gorga, recently grounded their daughter, Antonia, from driving her Porsche — a parenting first for them. Explaining what...
‘RHONJ’ Melissa Gorga’s Pledge: She and Teresa Giudice’s Brother Joe ‘Don’t Hold Back’ From Family Drama During Season 13
'RHONJ' star Melissa Gorga pledges she and Teresa Guidice's brother Joe 'don't hold back' from family drama during season 13.
Joe Giudice Has a Message for His Daughters as Gia Shares More About His Life Today
The RHONJ dad also posted throwback photos of his kids: “Time flies.”. Get ready for all the tea on the Giudices. Gia Giudice isn’t just opening up about her own life today and her plans for the future, she’s also sharing an update on how her dad, Joe Giudice, is doing. As fans will recall, Joe is currently living and working in the Bahamas, and yes, now we have even more details on what his life looks like these days.
Jacqueline Laurita Claims Melissa Gorga Said Caroline Manzo Is ‘Too Old’ For ‘RHONJ’
Jacqueline Laurita has entered the chat! The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum, 52, recently made several disparaging accusations about her former co-star Melissa Gorga, 43, on Instagram, after a fan asked Jacqueline what she thought about Melissa’s friendship with her sister-in-law Caroline Manzo, 61. “I think they are friendly acquaintances,” Jacqueline said, before claiming that “Melissa always used to say Caroline was too old and boring for the show. (She’s not).”
Lisa Rinna Trashes Ex-'RHOBH' Co-Stars After Ditching Reality Series, Labels Garcelle Beauvais & Sutton Stracke Real-Life Villains
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills icon Lisa Rinna revealed her unfiltered thoughts on her former co-stars in a no-holds-barred interview following her departure from the show after eight seasons, RadarOnline.com has learned.Rinna left no stone unturned, calling out Lisa Vanderpump, Garcelle Beauvais, and Sutton Stracke after announcing that she would be bidding farewell to her role as a longtime cast member on the hit Bravo series. Rinna joined during Season 5 in 2014, having remained on the show for 8 seasons in total.When asked about her relationship with the Pump Rules star, Rinna didn't mince words, revealing "there's zero there."...
Teresa Giudice Is Leaving New Jersey: Details
The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member is planning a major move to the West Coast in just a few short years. Teresa Giudice is just a few years away from saying goodbye to New Jersey. While chatting with her Namaste B$tches podcast co-host Melissa Pfeister on their January...
Melissa Gorga Reveals Her Newly Straightened Teeth
The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member showed her smile transformation after finishing her Invisalign treatment. Back in 2018, Melissa Gorga did an “Ask Me Anything” session on Instagram and a fan inquired about her getting “veneers” to make her pearly whites look their best. “Nope, all mine! Thank you!” The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member responded, denying any dental cosmetic procedures.
‘RHONJ’ recap: Jennifer Aydin calls Dolores Catania a ‘f—king c—t’
Oh how the tables have turned. Jennifer Aydin called Dolores Catania a “f–king c–t” during an explosive argument that aired on Tuesday’s Season 13 premiere of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.” “I thought she was going to be nice and then she’s a f–king c–t that she always is. I learned that word from you, babe,” Aydin, 45, said while blowing a kiss upon leaving a group event. Catania, 52, fired back, saying that Aydin “should learn more” from her. Aydin sarcastically agreed, telling Catania that she could learn “how to be a bitch “and “a f–ked up” friend. “F–k her, f–k her,...
Andy Cohen Shares Why He Said Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi Will Never Be On Real Housewives Of New Jersey
The Real Housewives of New Jersey spent the last four seasons without any major casting changes. Teresa Giudice, the show’s breakout star, has been at the center of the series’ drama alongside Jennifer Aydin and Margaret Josephs for the last several seasons. Although it’s been entertaining for some, other fans have been begging for a […] The post Andy Cohen Shares Why He Said Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi Will Never Be On Real Housewives Of New Jersey appeared first on Reality Tea.
ABC News Producer Choked to Death on Drunken Night Out With Wife: Report
Dax Tejera, an ABC News producer known for his work with George Stephanopoulos, reportedly choked to death while intoxicated in New York City last December, contradicting a previous statement by his network that he’d suffered a heart attack. Tejera, 37, died of “asphyxia due to obstruction of airway by food bolus complicating acute alcohol intoxication,” the city’s Office of Chief Medical Examiner told the Daily Mail. The exact timeline of the events of Dec. 23 remains unclear, with the Mail’s report failing to address earlier claims that Tejera “collapsed” only after leaving the Park Avenue steakhouse where he’d been dining that night. Complicating what Tejera’s widow called a “terrible tragedy” is the fact that, hours later, she was charged with child endangerment after it emerged that the couple had left their young daughters alone in a hotel room to dine out that evening. “While the girls were unharmed, I realize that it was a poor decision,” Veronica Tejera said in a statement at the time. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dax Tejera (@daxtejera) Read it at Daily Mail
Teresa Giudice Says Margaret Josephs 'Should Have Never' Come to Her Wedding If She Supported Melissa Gorga
"I only wanted people to be there that wanted to be there," The Real Housewives of New Jersey star said of her August wedding to husband Louie Ruelas Teresa Giudice isn't holding back when it comes to Margaret Josephs' decision to attend her wedding to Luis "Louie" Ruelas. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 50, opened up about Josephs' choice to leave her wedding early in support of Melissa and Joe Gorga, who also skipped her big day amid their ongoing feud. "If she was supporting Melissa, she...
Dorit Kemsley Will Reportedly Return for ‘RHOBH’ Season 13 — But Her Contract Is Complicated
Dorit Kemsley will reportedly return for season 13 of the ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,’ but it will not be in a full-time capacity.
Melissa Gorga Says “Enough is Enough” About Former Sister-in-Law Teresa Giudice
Today on ‘Sherri,’ the co-stars of “Real Housewives of New Jersey” Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania & Margaret Josephs dished on the drama ahead of the season 13 premiere. Melissa Gorga teased why she didn’t attend Teresa Giudice’s wedding saying that, “enough is enough” and referring to her relationship with her sister-in-law as “toxic.” See the video clip inside….
Eva Marcille Reacts to New RHUGT Costars, Reuniting with Vicki After 'Standoffish' First Season (Exclusive)
The reality star opens up about smoking her joints on Ex-Wives Club, feeling more at ease on the show compared to RHOA and her thoughts on her new costars. Eva Marcille may be done with "Real Housewives of Atlanta," but she was sitting pretty comfortably on Peacock's "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip" -- so much so that she agreed to come back for another season!
‘RHONJ’ Recap: Teresa Giudice & Luis Ruelas Slam Joe & Melissa Gorga As ‘Insecure’
Season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey kicked off on Feb. 7 with Dolores Catania revealing how “smitten” and “happy” she is with her new boyfriend, Paulie Connell. Meanwhile, Teresa Giudice recently celebrated her 50th birthday, but Joe and Melissa Gorga had no interest in going to any party to commemorate the occasion — especially after last season’s reunion ended on a sour note. Dolores and Jennifer Aydin are also not speaking after the reunion — Jennifer’s still mad at Dolores for defending Margaret Josephs amidst their ongoing feud — so everything’s in turmoil.
Tom Sandoval Makes Surprising Confessions About Katie and Schwartz’s Divorce & Friendship with Katie
On WWHL, Sandoval shared why Schwartz’s split “hit me pretty hard,” and he had an update on his friendship with Katie. During the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 premiere, viewers got plenty of insight into Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney’s 2022 divorce. Katie revealed that she never felt like a “priority” to her now-ex and that the two dealt with “a lot of issues” throughout their marriage.
Twin Psychics Claimed Princess Diana Believed Camilla Parker Bowles Was ‘Better Suited to Be Queen’
Twin psychics claim they received a message from Princess Diana in 2018 which said she forgave Camilla Parker Bowles for her affair with King Charles III and she wanted her to become queen consort.
So, We Have a Major Update on Where Margaret and Teresa Stand in the RHONJ Season 13 Premiere
RHONJ’s Teresa Giudice explains how Louie has helped her move past the drama with Margaret Josephs. As you might recall, things got pretty tense and very emotional for Teresa Giudice and Margaret Josephs during Season 12 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, including at the reunion. During the Season 12 reunion, the two ladies exchanged words and didn’t see eye to eye when it came to certain topics, namely chatter about Teresa’s now-husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas. Well, Season 13 is almost upon us, and in a preview of the upcoming season premiere, we know exactly how Teresa feels about last season’s drama with Margaret.
