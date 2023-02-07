ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Resurgent boy-band Big Time Rush announce Orlando return this summer

By Matthew Moyer
 2 days ago
Big Time Rush in Orlando last year

Big Time Rush "can't get enough" of the City Beautiful, so they are plotting a return to Orlando as part of their summer tour — and it's the only chance you'll get to see them in Florida.

The Nickelodeon-famous boy-band are hitting the road starting in June with their Can’t Get Enough Tour, a coast-to-coast jaunt that builds off the momentum of their
reunion tour last year . The trek only includes one Florida show at Orlando's Amway Center, their first show in the city since last July's stop at Addition Financial Arena.

Big Time Rush play the Amway Center on Sunday, July 30. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Feb. 10, at 10 a.m.


