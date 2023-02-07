Should Jets Select Jaelyn Duncan in First Round of 2023 NFL Draft?

This former Jets scout evaluates offensive tackle Jaelyn Duncan

As the offseason chatter heats up, we continue our ongoing series looking at possible left tackles the Jets could select in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft.

This week, our attention shifts to Maryland's left tackle, Jaelyn Duncan, who is one of the fastest left tackles I've ever seen, and also one of the more difficult evaluations I've done.

I was really high on Duncan in the fall based on his 2021 game film, but what he showed in 2022, cooled me off a tad.

How high was I on him?

I thought he looked like a future All-Pro.

Is he still impressive on his 2022 game film?

Yes, but he showed some glaring areas that need coaching.

Despite his grade dropping off some based on game film study, Duncan would still be the perfect pick for the Jets in the third round on day two.

As a former Pro Scout with the team, when I look at the meager offensive line depth chart, this team doesn't need an offensive lineman or two, they need a complete overhaul.

They may very well need to use most, if not all of their picks in the upcoming draft to fill in the blanks on the roster.

There are only seven offensive linemen under contract for 2023 and after starting right guard Alijah Vera-Tucker, there's a steep decline in talent with who's remaining.

New York needs to change the channel back to reality on the franchise quarterback talk this off-season, and realize that's a move better served in 2024. First, comes the offensive line.

It's no different than needing a good engine before the tan leather interior.

The Jets need to go left tackle in round one, right tackle in the second round, and I believe, left tackle again in the third round.

Left tackle is the premium position along the offensive line, and New York can't count on 2020 first-round pick Mekhi Becton for anything.

Two years is too long of a time for anyone to be away from the game and to be out of game shape. This is especially true for Becton, who has been battling documented weight issues all along.

The third round is where teams take prospects who have high developmental upside, and Duncan's game film fits that description.

He actually has elite potential provided he receives good sound technical coaching. The kind of raw footwork this Maryland offensive tackle puts on game film, and the kind of footspeed he shows doesn't grow on trees.

If Duncan can correct a couple of glaring tendencies, the Jets very well could find themselves with a draft day steal at best, and for sure, if nothing else, a high-quality reserve who's under a rookie contract.

Grading Jaelyn Duncan

6-foot-6, 320 pounds

2021 game film reviewed: Rugers, Iowa and Minnesota

2022 game film reviewed: Michigan, Purdue and Ohio State

Grade: Third-Round (High-upside developmental prospect)

Talent upgrade for the Jets: Yes

Scouting Report

Good sized frame with long arms and elite potential footwork who is inconsistent sustaining his run blocks. Tremendous athlete who can effortlessly get outside on screens. In pass pro, flashed a lightning fast first-step and tends to slide out initially making it look easy, while maintaining his balance with a nice wide base. Absorbs well and usually places his hands outside at the point of attack. Runs into a lot of trouble when he stops sliding his feet in these situations and gives up too much pressure through the back and front doors of the pocket. Stronger arms and upper body than lower. Occasionally struggles to anchor against authoritative bullrushes. Fights it hard. Smart and alert picking up stunts and blitzes. Flashes aggressive streak as a run blocker, but tends to do just enough or not enough paving the way. Inconsistent sustain that needs work. Phenomenal looking pulling. Intriguing prospect.

Bottom line:

This is exactly the kind of prospect Jets' General Manager Joe Douglas should have been selecting during the past three drafts, when he only selected four offensive linemen all together.

Now is his chance to right the ship and take care of what's been neglected.

Duncan would help undo what's been done.

MORE:

Follow Daniel Kelly on Twitter ( @danielkellybook ). Be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.