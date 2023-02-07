ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Should Jets Select Jaelyn Duncan in First Round of 2023 NFL Draft?

By Daniel Kelly
JetsCountry
JetsCountry
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27pPWz_0kfZNTbJ00

This former Jets scout evaluates offensive tackle Jaelyn Duncan

As the offseason chatter heats up, we continue our ongoing series looking at possible left tackles the Jets could select in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft.

This week, our attention shifts to Maryland's left tackle, Jaelyn Duncan, who is one of the fastest left tackles I've ever seen, and also one of the more difficult evaluations I've done.

I was really high on Duncan in the fall based on his 2021 game film, but what he showed in 2022, cooled me off a tad.

How high was I on him?

I thought he looked like a future All-Pro.

Is he still impressive on his 2022 game film?

Yes, but he showed some glaring areas that need coaching.

Despite his grade dropping off some based on game film study, Duncan would still be the perfect pick for the Jets in the third round on day two.

As a former Pro Scout with the team, when I look at the meager offensive line depth chart, this team doesn't need an offensive lineman or two, they need a complete overhaul.

They may very well need to use most, if not all of their picks in the upcoming draft to fill in the blanks on the roster.

There are only seven offensive linemen under contract for 2023 and after starting right guard Alijah Vera-Tucker, there's a steep decline in talent with who's remaining.

New York needs to change the channel back to reality on the franchise quarterback talk this off-season, and realize that's a move better served in 2024. First, comes the offensive line.

It's no different than needing a good engine before the tan leather interior.

The Jets need to go left tackle in round one, right tackle in the second round, and I believe, left tackle again in the third round.

Left tackle is the premium position along the offensive line, and New York can't count on 2020 first-round pick Mekhi Becton for anything.

Two years is too long of a time for anyone to be away from the game and to be out of game shape. This is especially true for Becton, who has been battling documented weight issues all along.

The third round is where teams take prospects who have high developmental upside, and Duncan's game film fits that description.

He actually has elite potential provided he receives good sound technical coaching. The kind of raw footwork this Maryland offensive tackle puts on game film, and the kind of footspeed he shows doesn't grow on trees.

If Duncan can correct a couple of glaring tendencies, the Jets very well could find themselves with a draft day steal at best, and for sure, if nothing else, a high-quality reserve who's under a rookie contract.

Grading Jaelyn Duncan

6-foot-6, 320 pounds

2021 game film reviewed: Rugers, Iowa and Minnesota

2022 game film reviewed: Michigan, Purdue and Ohio State

Grade: Third-Round (High-upside developmental prospect)

Talent upgrade for the Jets: Yes

Scouting Report

Good sized frame with long arms and elite potential footwork who is inconsistent sustaining his run blocks. Tremendous athlete who can effortlessly get outside on screens. In pass pro, flashed a lightning fast first-step and tends to slide out initially making it look easy, while maintaining his balance with a nice wide base. Absorbs well and usually places his hands outside at the point of attack. Runs into a lot of trouble when he stops sliding his feet in these situations and gives up too much pressure through the back and front doors of the pocket. Stronger arms and upper body than lower. Occasionally struggles to anchor against authoritative bullrushes. Fights it hard. Smart and alert picking up stunts and blitzes. Flashes aggressive streak as a run blocker, but tends to do just enough or not enough paving the way. Inconsistent sustain that needs work. Phenomenal looking pulling. Intriguing prospect.

Bottom line:

This is exactly the kind of prospect Jets' General Manager Joe Douglas should have been selecting during the past three drafts, when he only selected four offensive linemen all together.

Now is his chance to right the ship and take care of what's been neglected.

Duncan would help undo what's been done.

MORE:

Follow Daniel Kelly on Twitter ( @danielkellybook ). Be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Colin Kaepernick's New Job Is Going Viral

10 years after he took the 49ers to the Super Bowl and seven years after playing his final NFL snap, Colin Kaepernick is continuing his fight against racial inequality and police brutality. The former NFL quarterback is devoting his "time, money, care and a painstaking attention to detail" to ...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Troubling Michael Irvin Update

NFL Network reportedly removed Michael Irvin from his scheduled Super Bowl appearances this week after a woman accused him of misconduct. "Former Cowboys WR Michael Irvin won't make any of his scheduled Super Bowl week appearances on NFL Network after a woman accused him of misconduct in a hotel ...
INDIANA STATE
VikingsTerritory

Rick Spielman Caused a Delay on Vikings DC Search

The Minnesota Vikings had one of the worst defenses in the NFL in the 2022 season. It was the main reason for the unexpected and early playoff exit. The good news? The Vikings leadership had no option but to take drastic steps. Their first action was parting ways with defensive coordinator Ed Donatell.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
OnlyHomers

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ATHENS, GA
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident

Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
OnlyHomers

Retired MLB Legend Announces Return to Baseball

Following the 2017 Major League Baseball season, one of the all-time greats to play the game, Carlos Beltran, announced that his time as a big-leaguer had come to an end. He had spent the year playing for the Houston Astros and went out a World Series champion. His role on the team was as a fan-favorite veteran influence on the younger players.
atozsports.com

Eagles defender makes strong statement about Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs kicked off Super Bowl week on Monday by addressing fans/media in Phoneix. During the event, reporters spoke with Eagles second-year cornerback Zech McPhearson. McPhearson, like Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes, played college football at Texas Tech. The Philadelphia defender told The KC...
KANSAS CITY, MO
atozsports.com

First-round prospect makes a vow and it involves the Cowboys

Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is a prospect that should be firmly on the draft radar for the Dallas Cowboys. There shouldn’t be much debate about that. Not after he turned into one of the best receivers in the nation while playing for the Buckeyes. Smith-Njigba’s career was highlighted by a sophomore season in which he posted 1,606 yards and nine touchdowns.
DALLAS, TX
247Sports

Deion Sanders sends message to Texas football recruits

Colorado coach Deion Sanders is dipping his recruiting toes into Texas for recruits and send a message this week to his 1.5 million followers on Twitter that the Buffaloes are looking for talent. Sanders signed a top 25 class for 2023 per 247Sports and landed one of the best transfer hauls nationally.
BOULDER, CO
NBC Sports

Ndamukong Suh: I wasn’t going to sign with any old team

When the Eagles were dealing with injuries at defensive tackle during the 2022 season, they were aggressive about making sure that the missing pieces didn’t sink their season. They signed Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph to bolster the remaining players on hand and the pair of moves fit right...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
JetsCountry

JetsCountry

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
434K+
Views
ABOUT

JetsCountry is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the New York Jets

 https://www.si.com/nfl/jets

Comments / 0

Community Policy