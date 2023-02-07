Read full article on original website
Ariel Investments’ $1.45 Billion “Project Black” Fund Aimed To Help Minority Firms Become Fortune 500 Suppliers
Ariel Alternatives has closed its $1.45 billion Project Black fund, allowing it to help minority firms grow. The private equity business of Ariel Investments, Ariel Alternatives will use its inaugural fund to acquire minority owned businesses and help them become diverse suppliers for Fortune 500 companies. Ariel Investments, No. 1...
Large Cannabis Distributor Added To Sweet Leaf Madison Capital's Preferred Vendor Program
Sweet Leaf Madison Capital (SLMC), a nationwide provider of customized debt solutions for the middle-market cannabis industry, has added GrowersHouse, a cultivation equipment supplier, and CannaCribs Horticulture Consulting, their design and consulting arm, to its Preferred Vendor Program. SLMC’s Preferred Vendor Program is aimed at helping participating vendors gain a...
Essence
Nex Cubed: Committed To Funding With $40 Million For HBCU Startups
Historically Black Colleges and Universities consist of the next generation of business owners and entrepreneurs, and with the right investments, these companies can go far. Nex Cubed, a global accelerator, announced its HBCU founders’ fund on Monday, which already received an investment of $5 million from Costco Wholesale. “We...
US News and World Report
JPMorgan to Hire More Than 500 Small-Business Bankers Over 2 Years
MIAMI (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co, the largest U.S. lender, plans to hire more than 500 bankers catering to small businesses through 2024, the company said on Wednesday. The new recruits will boost the bank's workforce serving small enterprises by 20% from more than 2,300 currently. "Small business owners...
NASDAQ
Validea Martin Zweig Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/7/2023
The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt. TORONTO-DOMINION BANK (TD) is a large-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry....
$2,900 per month could hit million of California residents' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit million of California residents' bank accounts.Photo byTimis AlexandraonUnsplash. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
Pfizer’s former CFO says you should ask yourself these questions if you want to become a finance chief
When I last spoke with Frank D’Amelio in July, we talked about his plans to retire at the end of the year from his position of EVP and CFO at Pfizer, Inc., where he was finance chief for 15 years. D’Amelio has served a total of 20 years in CFO roles, and he’s had more than 20 mentees that have gone on to CFO or CEO roles. Yes, 20. Now in his retirement, this month he started serving as “CFO-in-residence” and independent senior advisor for Deloitte’s U.S. CFO Program providing his strategic guidance on the finance function.
Forget ChatGPT — an AI-driven investment fund powered by IBM's Watson supercomputer is quietly beating the market by nearly 100%
The $102 million AI Powered Equity ETF is up 11% so far this year, while the Vanguard Total Stock Market Index is up 5.67%.
cryptopotato.com
Bear Market Provides Growth Opportunities: Deutsche Bank to Invest in 2 Crypto Companies
DWS Group wants to use the investment to restore investors’ confidence after probes by authorities over greenwashing allegations. Deutsche Bank AG’s asset management arm, DWS Group, is currently in talks with two German cryptocurrency firms over minority stake acquisitions. The investment is part of DWS’s efforts to revive...
TechCrunch
Partech hits first close of largest Africa-focused fund, at €245M
The firm, which focuses on early- and growth-stage startups across the continent, intended to raise about €230 million (~$250 million) for its second African fund and reach a first close at €150 million, according to general partners Tidjane Deme and Cyril Collon. However, overwhelming interest from LPs meant Partech Africa II surpassed what was initially set for the entire fund at first close. To add, the African fund will now seek to reach a final close of not more than €280 million (~$300 million), Deme said on the call.
NASDAQ
Banc Funds Co Increases Position in First Business Financial Services (FBIZ)
Fintel reports that Banc Funds Co has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.46MM shares of First Business Financial Services Inc (FBIZ). This represents 3.3% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 0.44MM shares and 2.80% of the company, an...
CoinDesk
Crypto Protection Firm Coincover Raises $30M
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Coincover, a provider of protection and insurance for digital assets, has raised $30 million in a funding round that will go toward hiring, product updates and pursuing partnerships. The round was led by Silicon Valley investment firm Foundation Capital, according to a press release.
Business Insider
These are the top 10 holdings of the AI-driven investment fund powered by Watson that has been crushing the market this year
The AI Powered Equity ETF has doubled the performance of the S&P 500 so far in 2023. The strong outperformance comes as investors grow more interested in artificial intelligence after the release of ChatGPT. These are the top 10 holdings in the AI Powered Equity ETF that's driven by IBM's...
MetLife profit falls 33% as market turmoil hits investment income
Feb 1 (Reuters) - MetLife Inc (MET.N) reported a 33% drop in fourth-quarter adjusted profit on Wednesday as a global market rout hurt the U.S. insurer's investment returns. Lower private equity returns sent MetLife's net investment income down 15% to $4.5 billion in the final quarter of a year that saw rising interest rates and growing recession risks pummel global markets across asset classes.
NASDAQ
Polar Asset Management Partners Increases Position in Cascadia Acquisition Corp - (CCAI)
Fintel reports that Polar Asset Management Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.44MM shares of Cascadia Acquisition Corp - Class A (CCAI). This represents 9.57% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 1.33MM shares and 8.90% of the...
Dell announces layoffs to 5% of workforce
(KRON) — Monday, Dell Technologies announced plans to cut five percent of its workforce, according to a SEC filing. This would impact about 6,650 employees, CNBC reported. This accompanies several decisions the Texas-based tech company had made recently to “help our company navigate the challenges of the global economic environment and uncertainty ahead,” a letter […]
Motley Fool
2 of the Fastest-Growing Stocks to Buy Now
SoFi and CrowdStrike have done a great job of scaling their businesses in recent years and continue to grow rapidly. Both have truly massive market opportunities, so growth could continue for many years to come. These businesses are well capitalized and have clear paths to profitability. You’re reading a free...
marketscreener.com
PGIM Private Capital provided record $16.1B in private debt globally in 2022
PGIM Private Capital provided $16.1 billion of senior debt and junior capital to 241 middle-market companies and projects globally in 2022, completing a second consecutive record year of originations for the firm. PGIM Private Capital is a leading source of private debt for public and private companies and is the private capital arm of PGIM, the $1.2 trillion global investment management business of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU).
CNBC
Third Point becomes latest activist investor to take stake in Salesforce
Dan Loeb's hedge fund Third Point has built a position in Salesforce, CNBC has confirmed. Two weeks ago, Salesforce said ValueAct Capital CEO Mason Morfit will join its board in March. Elliott Management and Starboard Value have also disclosed positions in recent months. The news comes two weeks after Salesforce...
BNP Paribas' trading business bolster sales as bank lifts longer term targets
PARIS, Feb 7 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas' trading business drove the French bank's sales growth in the fourth quarter, underpinning Chief Executive Jean-Laurent Bonnafe's expansion strategy as Wall Street peers show signs of retreat in the field.
