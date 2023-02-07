Read full article on original website
The 30 College Majors With Higher Earnings for Black Versus White Graduates
Racial income disparities are stark in the United States. On average, Black households earn about 63 cents for every dollar earned by white households, based on census figures. In addition, Black workers tend to be segregated into lower-paying jobs in retail, health care, and food service, while many higher-paying professions have disproportionately low Black representation, […]
Why Nearly Half of Black Students Have Considered Stopping College
From balancing full-time work and caregiving for family at twice the rate of their peers, to regularly feeling unsafe because of racial discrimination, Black students are forced to navigate disproportionate challenges while earning a college degree, according to a new national report. And 45% of Black students considered stopping their coursework in 2022, weighing dropping […]
Black students are less likely to attain college degrees because of discrimination and external responsibilities, study finds
Black college students have lower six-year completion rates for any type of degree or certificate program than any other racial or ethnic group because of racial discrimination, the high cost of higher education and a multitude of external responsibilities, according to a new Lumina Foundation-Gallup 2023 State of Higher Education study.
SUNY Colleges Now Require Incoming Students To Take Racial Equity Course To Complete Degree
There’s a new agenda for students at SUNY schools. The New York Post reports the State University of New York college system is requiring incoming freshman to take a “Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Social Justice”-themed class in order to earn their degrees. Documents from the college systems...
SSI and SSDI payments: Who is eligible to receive up to $1,000?
Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients in the United States will soon get their first payment of the year or may have already gotten it. Beneficiaries of Supplemental Security Income (SSI) in the United States may have already received their first payment of the year. 4 Benefits You Can Receive. In...
There’s a big skills gap at work right now. These are the top 10 skills employers are looking for
Many HR professionals say their companies are struggling to recruit and retain employees with the right skill set. Although the peak of the Great Resignation may be over, many companies are still struggling with the fallout. Nearly seven in 10 human resource professionals believe their organization has a skills gap,...
Top 10 Most-Regretted College Majors
A major is a specific subject area that students specialize in. Typically, between one-third and one-half of the courses you’ll take in college will be in your major or related to it. Bachelor's degree holders generally earn 84% more than the one with only high school or diploma degree. There are many options while choosing a major. You can also take double major or major and minor in some colleges.
CNBC
Harvard neuroscientist: The 'most underrated' skill all successful people have—'especially introverts'
I've always been an introvert. When I got my first job after earning my PhD in neuroscience, I was concerned that I'd have a tough time communicating with others. But I quickly learned that I didn't need to force myself to be extroverted. The most underrated skill that successful people, especially introverts, have is the ability to write clearly.
CNBC
Here are the top 10 states with the cheapest four-year public colleges for in-state students
These states have the lowest public college tuition prices for residents. However, "don’t just look at sticker cost," cautioned Robert Franek, The Princeton Review's editor-in-chief. Scholarship aid can make even pricey private colleges surprisingly affordable. If picking a college comes down to the financial bottom line, then an in-state...
Black students more likely to be balancing life responsibilities beyond coursework: Gallup
Story at a glance More than one third of Black students pursuing a bachelor’s degree have major life responsibilities outside of their classwork that compete for their time, energy and attention, according to a new study carried out by Gallup and the Lumina Foundation. These competing responsibilities have led 46 percent of Black students to…
Managers impact employees’ mental health more than therapists and as much as a spouse or partner. Here’s how bosses can spark change in conversations
If you’re spending thousands of dollars on talking to a professional, yet still feeling stressed after a day in the office, it might be time to turn your attention to your boss.
Highest-paying science jobs in Sherman
Stacker compiled the highest paying science jobs in Sherman-Denison, TX using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Childcare is so expensive that educated women are dropping out of the workforce because they refuse to put more than 25% of their paycheck toward the cost
It should’ve been a fun holiday activity—taking her kids to a local Polar Express train ride. Instead, Jennifer Parks’ excitement dimmed slightly as she drove past not one, not two, but three pharmaceutical facilities in her area that she knew were hiring. With a degree in microbiology,...
‘Flipped’ gender gap: Single women own more homes than single men in North Carolina
Despite earning less money on average, single women own roughly 14% of the 2.8 million owner-occupied homes in NC versus 10% among single men.
The Value of Higher Education
Argument in favor of a higher education. There is much controversy these days about whether an education is worth it or not. Or whether you need one to get a good job or make good money.
Study reveals that Single Women own more homes than Single Men, despite the wage cap.
So there has been a recent study that reveals that single women in the U.S. own more homes than single men in the U.S. How is this possible when women earn less than men? Let`s dive into the study and facts and try to find some answers.
money.com
Half of Americans Say They're Worse off Financially Now Than a Year Ago
Lexington Law’s credit repair consultants will work on your behalf to dispute mistakes on your report. Start repairing your credit today!. Half of Americans say their financial situation is worse than it was a year ago, according to a new Gallup poll. The last time this many people were feeling pessimistic about their money was during the Great Recession, which stretched from 2007 to 2009.
