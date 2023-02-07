Magic Rookie Paolo Banchero Selected No. 1... Again

The Orlando Magic and the NBA represent a constantly-in-motion thing ... and The Magic Insider, powered by Sports Illustrated, is here to chronicle it for you - news and rumors from Central Florida and beyond ...

FEB 7 PAOLO GOES NO. 1... AGAIN; FRANZ WAGNER GOES NO. 2 IN RISING STARS DRAFT

Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero is once again the No. 1 overall pick, this time in the Rising Stars Challenge draft.

Banchero was selected as part of Team Gasol, coached by NBA legend Pau Gasol.

Banchero's teammate Franz Wagner was taken No. 2 by Team Williams, coached by NBA All-Star Deron Williams.

FEB 6 FULTZ NOMINATED FOR PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Orlando Magic point guard Markelle Fultz was nominated by voters to be the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for the first time this season.

While the honor went to Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo for the second straight week, Fultz's nomination is the first for him this season.

While helping the Magic to a 3-1 record on the road, Fultz averaged 14 points and five assists per game.

FEB 5 KYRIE TRADED TO MAVS

Kyrie Irving is on the move.

Just two days after publicly requesting a trade from the Nets, the team has dealt him to the Dallas Mavericks for Dorian Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie, a 2029 first-round pick and multiple second-round selections.

Irving will now team up with Luka Doncic as the team looks to return to the playoffs.

FEB 5 STEPH CURRY OUT

The Golden State Warriors will be without their two-time MVP Stephen Curry for a bit.

The Athletic is reporting that Curry will miss "multiple weeks" with a left leg injury.

Curry is averaging 29.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.4 assists this season as the Warriors are fighting to remain in the Western Conference playoff picture.

FEB 4 BAMBA, RIVERS SUSPENDED

The NBA has announced that Orlando Magic big man Mo Bamba has been suspended four games for his role in Friday's brawl that took place against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Austin Rivers was also suspended three games for his actions, while Jalen Suggs was hit with a one-game suspension.

FEB 3 BAMBA BRAWLS AUSTIN RIVERS

Orlando Magic big man Mo Bamba threw punches at Minnesota Timberwolves point guard Austin Rivers.

Here's a look at the fight ...

Bamba and Rivers were ejected following the incident. Jalen Suggs, Nathan Knight and Taurean Prince were also ejected. Further discipline could be assessed in the coming days.

FEB 3 KYRIE WANTS OUT OF BROOKLYN

The Brooklyn Nets and Kyrie Irving's next chapter of their dramatic saga may be the last.

According to The Athletic, Irving has requested to be traded ahead of Thursday's NBA Trade Deadline after the two sides could not come to an agreement on a contract extension.

Irving is averaging 27.1 points, 5.3 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game this season.

F EB 2 PAOLO ROOKIE OF THE MONTH

Orlando Magic star Paolo Banchero has been named the Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month.

He joins Shaquille O'Neal and his agent Mike Miller as the only Magic rookies to win the award in consecutive months.

Banchero averaged 20.1 points and 5.9 rebounds per game during the month of January.

JAN 29 SHAQ VS. KD

NBA and Magic legend Shaquille O'Neal is roasting Nets superstar Kevin Durant on Twitter, part of an ongoing mini-feud, this time about whether Shaq "knows basketball.''

O'Neal tweeted the following message at Durant: "i don’t kno ball, but i kno how to brush my hair, or decide to cut it when i was going bald. love always THE BUS DRIVER."

O'Neal's post is probably a response to Durant recently saying, "Shaquille doesn’t know ball?” ... which is probably about Shaq admitting he has no idea who Rui Hachimura is.

Durant replied , "Damn, I got cooked for asking a simple question."

Durant and O'Neal have clashed in the past.

And the "bus driver'' comment? That comes from Shaq ripping KD for joining a ready-made Warriors' championship team in 2017 and 2018.

It's funny stuff. But the truth? Shaq "knows ball.'' But along with his TNT buddy Charles Barkley, that doesn't mean he even bothers watching even the game being shown that night on his network.

JAN 26 NBA ALL-STAR STARTERS

Western Conference: LeBron James (captain), Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic, Zion Williamson

Eastern Conference: Giannis Antetokounmpo (captain), Jayson Tatum, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Donovan Mitchell

JAN 23 JONATHAN ISAAC RETURNS

Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac returned to the court Monday night after a 904 day absence.

In front of his home fans, the No. 6 pick in the 2017 draft was greeted with a standing ovation after being sidelined for over two and a half years.

Jonathan Isaac Return (; 0:13)

JAN 23 RUI HACHIMURA DEALT TO LAKERS

The NBA's trade season is officially underway.

According to sources, the Washington Wizards are set to trade Rui Hachimura to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks.

In his final game with the Wizards, Hachimura scored 30 points in a win against the Orlando Magic.

JAN 17 CALEB HOUSTAN LEADS LAKELAND MAGIC TO WIN

Magic rookie Caleb Houstan was assigned to the G League Monday to get some reps and minutes while Orlando was on a four-day break.

Houstan came off the bench and scored 24 points in the team's 104-100 win against the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

Houstan and the Lakeland Magic play again on Thursday in a rematch with the Skyforce.

JAN 12 PAOLO AMONG TOP EASTERN FRONTCOURT PLAYERS IN ALL-STAR VOTES

Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero is still in the top-10 for frontcourt players in the Eastern Conference's All-Star voting, which was revealed today.

With 341,390 votes, Banchero ranks 8th in the East, just behind Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma.

The NBA will take six frontcourt players in the Eastern Conference, which means Banchero is on the bubble to make the team. The voting only determines starters, while coaches and players determine who makes up the reserves.

Banchero is averaging 21.2 points and 6.9 rebounds per game this season and is hoping to be the first rookie All-Star since Blake Griffin in 2011.

JAN 11 ISAAC RETURNS TO LAKELAND

After missing over two years due to injury, Jonathan Isaac played in a ramp-up game with the G League affiliate in Lakeland Wednesday night.

In 24 minutes of action, Isaac scored 15 points while grabbing five rebounds.

Isaac will play again Friday in Lakeland, with a return to Orlando coming soon.

JAN 9 KD SPRAINS MCL

The Brooklyn Nets will be without their best player for a little bit.

According to The Athletic, Kevin Durant sprained his MCL and will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

According to ESPN, Durant isn't expected to be out for more than six weeks.

The Nets currently hold the second-best record in the NBA at 27-13, but that may not be the case when Durant returns.

JAN 8 KJ MARTIN TO DUNK CONTEST

The NBA Dunk Contest field got a little more athletic Sunday morning.

According to The Athletic, Houston Rockets forward KJ Martin will participate in this year's Dunk Contest at All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City on Feb. 18.

The third-year pro joins Portland Trail Blazers rookie Shaedon Sharpe in the field. The last two contestants should be revealed in the coming weeks.

JAN 6 WARRIORS BRINGING BACK ANDRE IGUODALA

The Golden State Warriors are getting a little healthier this weekend. Veteran wing and four-time NBA champion Andre Iguodala is set to make his season debut against the Orlando Magic on Saturday night.

Iguodala revealed the information on his Point Forward podcast with Evan Turner.

Iguodala hopes to help the middling Warriors, who are only 20-19 after winning the NBA Finals back in June.

JAN 5 PAOLO AMONG TOP EASTERN CONFERENCE ALL-STAR VOTE-GETTERS

The NBA released its first All-Star voting returns Thursday, and Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero ranks eighth among Eastern Conference frontcourt players.

Banchero's 212,417 votes ranks the most among rookies, but there is likely zero chance he'll be able to chase any of the top four, who all have over two million votes.

LeBron James and Kevin Durant led their respective conferences as the only players with over three million votes.

JAN 3 BOL BOL TO H&S PROTOCOLS

Orlando Magic big man Bol Bol will be away from the team for a period of time after he entered the league's health and safety protocols, according to Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel .

Bol, 23, is enjoying a breakout season with the Magic, averaging a career-best 12 points per game.

There is reason to believe this will keep Bol out of Wednesday night's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

JAN 2 DONOVAN MITCHELL SCORES 71

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell became the seventh player in NBA history to score 70+ points in a game as he leads his team to a overtime win against the Chicago Bulls.

The last time a player scored 71 in a game was back in 1994 when San Antonio Spurs Hall-of-Famer David Robinson accomplished the feat.

