John Alfred Taylor, Sr., longtime television, and radio news anchor known in Chicagoland as Jack Taylor, passed away peacefully from heart failure at age 94 in Mequon. Jack was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Pierce Taylor; his sister Maxine Marshall of Hitchcock, South Dakota; and his grandchild Matthew Pierce Aleksich. He is survived by his brother, Jerry Taylor (Diane), of Sioux City, Iowa; and his children, daughter Sherry Taylor Aleksich (Andrew Aleksich), son Jack Taylor, Jr. (Kristalina Taylor), daughter Amy Taylor Diamond (Jason Diamond), son Paul Kreske (Gretchen), son Jay Kreske (Jennifer), and 15 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

MUNDELEIN, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO