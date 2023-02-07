Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
No. 22 NC State puts clamps on Wake Forest to get back on track
NC State got back in the win column on Thursday evening with a 51-42 win over Wake Forest on the road. The Wolfpack (17-7, 7-6 ACC) handed the Demon Deacons their second home loss of the season -- Wake was 11-1 with its only loss to No. 9 Duke -- behind Saniya Rivers' 12 points in her first start since Jan. 5 along with solid nights from Jada Boyd and Camille Hobby inside the paint.
UNC Basketball: 5 reasons why Tar Heels have fallen apart this season
There was literally no team in college basketball that had more pressure on it than UNC Basketball, which was one minute away from winning the national title as an 8 seed and entered this season as the preseason No. 1 team. But it was clear early on that the Tar...
Desperate UNC Players Seek Line in the Sand
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. --- As dozens of media members waited outside the visitor's locker room door Tuesday night in the depths of Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum, North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis met with his team for what he called a "much-needed" conversation. The players relayed a message of drawing a line in the sand. You are either in or out. Show up for Thursday's practice with energy, focus, and a willingness to get better or don't. Commit to this team and the goals, or don't. Fight or don't.
247Sports
UNC basketball's loss at Wake Forest makes media question Tar Heels' NCAA Tournament chances
UNC basketball’s 2022-23 season hit a new low Tuesday when the Tar Heels suffered their third straight loss, a 92-85 defeat at Wake Forest, and the media took notice. Needing a strong showing after consecutive losses to Pittsburgh and Wake Forest, North Carolina fell behind quickly, trailed by 22 at halftime, and dropped its third consecutive ACC game for the first time under head coach Hubert Davis while falling to 15-9 (7-6).
Next Level: Erin Matson - UNC's Only Choice
Erin Matson, the newly minted head coach of North Carolina’s storied field hockey team, joins Greg Barnes and Tommy Ashley on this edition of Inside Carolina’s Next Level show. Matson’s decorated playing career ended on Nov. 20, 2022 with a fourth National Championship in her five years at UNC. On Jan. 31, 2023, she was named the fifth coach in program history, succeeding 42-year veteran Karen Shelton.
On The Beat: Crossroads and Dire Straits
With the North Carolina Tar Heels staring at their fate and the league-leading Clemson Tigers coming to the Smith Center on Saturday, the Inside Carolina crew of Ross Martin, Adam Smith, Tommy Ashley and John Bauman get together for another edition of the On The Beat Live! podcast. The Heels look to find the winning formula on Saturday and get back on track toward the NCAA Tournament with Selection Sunday drawing closer.
Blue Devils remain alive for former No. 1 recruit
There hasn't been much chatter recently surrounding Duke basketball's pursuit of Overtime Elite (Ga.) small forward Naas Cunningham. Even so, the 6-foot-7, 180-pound five-star, who sat No. 1 on the 247Sports 2024 Composite as recently as August but has since slid to No. 5, included the Blue Devils ...
Sooners shut out Blue Devils 4-0 in season opener
One down, and a whole lot more to go. The top-ranked and back-to-back champs are off and running, as the Sooners blanked the 16th-ranked Duke Blue Devils 4-0 Thursday evening in Irvine, Calif. Jordy Bahl excelled in the circle a lot last season. She excelled in the batter’s box to...
NC State joins several in-state schools in offering Christ School junior Khalil Conley
Asheville, N.C. — North Carolina State University has made a verbal scholarship offer to Christ School junior football player Khalil Conley. The University of North Carolina, Duke University, Wake Forest University, East Carolina University, and UNC Charlotte previously offered the in-state prospect. He has also received offers from James Madison University, the University of Missouri, Virginia Tech, and William & Mary University.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia hoops expat Casey Morsell on JPJ jeering his return: ‘It was just noise’
NC State guard Casey Morsell had been anticipating his return to Charlottesville, where he had spent the first two years of his college career, for quite some time. Tuesday evening, Morsell and his red-hot NC State Wolfpack came into John Paul Jones Arena doing well, having lost only once since the new year began.
1 College Basketball Fanbase Fed Up With Its Coach Tonight
The North Carolina basketball fanbase is understandably frustrated with its team on Tuesday night. Coming off a rivalry loss to the Duke Blue Devils on Saturday night, the Tar Heels entered tonight's game against Wake Forest with a 15-8 record. Hubert Davis' squad came out entirely too flat, ...
The Postgame: Slide Continues for UNC
North Carolina headed to Winston Salem on Tuesday night in dire need of a quality win to reverse the trend of demoralizing defeats in ACC opponents. Instead, the Heels played perhaps their worst half of basketball this season and never recovered, falling to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons 92-85. Taylor Vippolis and Tommy Ashley broke down the third straight loss the Heels.
UNC Basketball: The final score don’t tell the true ugly tale…
The final score is very deceiving, as the UNC basketball program put together an embarrassing performance on Tuesday night at Wake Forest. There’s no other way to put it: the UNC basketball program should be embarrassed by its performance, especially in the first half of play, against Wake Forest.
Kevin Keatts after UVA loss: 'We fought back and had our opportunities'
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA-- The first contest for the Wolfpack since being ranked in the AP Poll was no easy feat on paper and it turned out just that way as NC State fell to the Virginia Cavaliers by a final score of 63-50. Going on the road and facing the 8th...
Armando Bacot Speaks Out: ‘We Came Back for a Reason. And This Isn’t It.’
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. --- The door remained closed to North Carolina's locker room for 37 minutes before sports information director Steve Kirschner and athletic director Bubba Cunningham emerged. Minutes later UNC senior big man Armando Bacot met with an entire hoard of media for just under six minutes. He spoke honestly and from the heart about changes that needed to made following Carolina's embarrassing 92-85 loss to Wake Forest, a game where UNC trailed by as many as 26 in the second half.
Watch: On The Beat Live! - Crossroads and Dire Straits
Ross Martin and Adam Smith join host Tommy Ashley and producer John Bauman for another edition of Inside Carolina's On The Beat Live! podcast to discuss the narrowing path for this North Carolina basketball team to make the NCAA Tournament. The show begins at 9:00 P.M. Get the Inside Carolina...
goduke.com
Duke Announces Three to 2023 Signing Class
DURHAM – The Duke volleyball program and head coach Jolene Nagel announced the addition of three players to the 2023 squad as Lauren Ingram, Nikki Quinn and Grace Thrower will join the Blue Devils in the fall. LAUREN INGRAM. Dallas, Texas | The Hockaday School | 6-1 Outside Hitter...
cbs17
Living Glizzy Golden: Raleigh ate more hot dogs than any other city in U.S. during 2022
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Move over New York and Chicago, the world has a new ruler. When it comes to eating hot dogs, Raleigh may be the best in the country, according to the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council (NHDSC). The Council said Raleigh “leapfrogged” over Buffalo, New...
nsjonline.com
UNC Chapel Hill hit with multiple civil rights complaints
RALEIGH — In January, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNCCH) was hit with multiple complaints alleging certain programs were violating parts of the U.S. Civil Rights Act such as Title IV. The complaints were filed by the watchdog group Do No Harm (DNH). DNH describes itself...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in North Carolina that are know for preparing absolutely delicious food, using only fresh and high-quality ingredients.
