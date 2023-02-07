Penguins Activate Kasperi Kapanen, Josh Archibald, Move Tristan Jarry to IR

The Pittsburgh Penguins make some final roster moves before officially returning from break.

PITTSBURGH - Ahead of their likely return to the lineup, the Pittsburgh Penguins have activated forwards Kasperi Kapanen and Josh Archibald.

To make room on the roster, the Penguins have also bumped goalie Tristan Jarry to injured reserve with a retroactive date of January 22.

The move of Jarry to IR is nothing serious, he can be lifted from the list at any time and is still considered day-to-day.

Kapanen is coming off the IR with a lower-body injury and is set to play in his first game since the Penguins traveled to Ottawa to take on the Senators in mid-January.

In 35 games so far this season, Kapanen has recorded six goals and 11 assists for 17 points and will likely return to the Penguins third line.

Archibald is returning from a lower-body injury that put him on long-term injured reserve in mid-December.

Through his first 30 games of the season, Archibald has largely been on the fourth line and recorded six total points (4G-2A).

While he was in the lineup, Archibald led the Penguins in hits with 109.

Both Kapanen and Archibald are looking to give the Penguins’ bottom six a much needed boost of speed and energy as they begin the final stretch of the season.

