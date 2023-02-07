ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penguins Activate Kasperi Kapanen, Josh Archibald, Move Tristan Jarry to IR

By Nick Horwat
Inside The Penguins
Inside The Penguins
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VgAPy_0kfZN4rd00

The Pittsburgh Penguins make some final roster moves before officially returning from break.

PITTSBURGH - Ahead of their likely return to the lineup, the Pittsburgh Penguins have activated forwards Kasperi Kapanen and Josh Archibald.

To make room on the roster, the Penguins have also bumped goalie Tristan Jarry to injured reserve with a retroactive date of January 22.

The move of Jarry to IR is nothing serious, he can be lifted from the list at any time and is still considered day-to-day.

Kapanen is coming off the IR with a lower-body injury and is set to play in his first game since the Penguins traveled to Ottawa to take on the Senators in mid-January.

In 35 games so far this season, Kapanen has recorded six goals and 11 assists for 17 points and will likely return to the Penguins third line.

Archibald is returning from a lower-body injury that put him on long-term injured reserve in mid-December.

Through his first 30 games of the season, Archibald has largely been on the fourth line and recorded six total points (4G-2A).

While he was in the lineup, Archibald led the Penguins in hits with 109.

Both Kapanen and Archibald are looking to give the Penguins’ bottom six a much needed boost of speed and energy as they begin the final stretch of the season.

Comments / 0

 

Pgh Hockey Now

Who Saw This Coming? Penguins Win, 2-1, in OT

The Pittsburgh Penguins have won 25 games this season. They’ll probably win at least another dozen or so before its over. But it’s unlikely they’ll have another victory as unlikely as the 2-1 decision they earned in overtime against Colorado at PPG Paints Arena Tuesday night. The...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Coyotes take on the Blackhawks following Chychrun's 2-goal performance

Arizona Coyotes (17-28-6, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (15-29-5, eighth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes visit the Chicago Blackhawks after Jakob Chychrun's two-goal game against the Minnesota Wild in the Coyotes' 3-2 win. Chicago is 3-9-1 against the Central Division and 15-29-5 overall....
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Penguins Deploying a Pair of Fourth Lines

Tuesday provided the first look at a healthy Pittsburgh Penguins forward lineup for the first time since November. What became painfully clear is that this Penguins team doesn't have the talent to deploy an NHL-level third line. The Penguins "third line" on paper consists of Brock McGinn, Jeff Carter, and...
Yardbarker

Canadiens Forwards Likely To Move By NHL Trade Deadline

The Montreal Canadiens are preparing to undergo yet another roster change. The March 3rd NHL trade deadline is quickly approaching, and to borrow from every single analyst in sports history, the domino effect is in play. The first domino fell on Thursday as the New York Rangers acquired sniper Vladimir...
The Spun

NHL Player Was Struck By Vehicle On Wednesday Night

The Calgary Flames said Rasmus Andersson got hit by a vehicle Wednesday night. According to a team statement, the defenseman got struck riding his scooter in Detroit. He went to the hospital, where he was released after undergoing "a full battery of tests." Andersson is now "doing well." He'll stay ...
Yardbarker

Avalanche’s Cale Makar will miss two games with upper-body injury

The incident occurred in Tuesday night’s 2-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins when Penguins forward Jeff Carter elbowed Makar with a blindside hit to the head while attempting to retrieve the puck near Avalanche goaltender Pavel Francouz. Makar was stunned by the play and went to the bench. He...
