Antigo, WI

WausauPilot

3 charged in Wausau man’s overdose death

Three people are facing an array of criminal charges after a man was found dead of an apparent drug overdose this week at a Wausau sober living apartment. Police and emergency crews were dispatched at about 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 10 to the 1100 block of West Bridge Street for a report of a man found dead in an apartment who was cold to the touch. A needle was found next to the man’s body, according to court documents.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Identity of suspect in Village of Unity stabbing confirmed

UNITY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement, has confirmed that Leovigildo Cruz Hernandez was involved in a stabbing on the morning of Jan. 22, at Perla’s Place Bar and Grill in the Village of Unity. On...
UNITY, WI
WSAW

Shooting suspect wanted by Marathon County authorities believed to be in another state

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -- An arrest warrant has been issued for 29-year-old man authorities said is a suspect in a shooting that occurred over the weekend in the town of Wausau. The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office said a 38-year-old man was shot late Saturday evening on Mcintosh Road. Authorities said the victim was shot multiple times before driving himself to a local hospital.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

1 dead, 2 injured in Tomahawk crash

One person died Thursday in a two-vehicle crash near Tomahawk on Hwy. 8, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department. The victim was identified as Jean Clarice Streicher, 85, of Tomahawk. The crash was reported at about 5 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Hwy. 8 and Tannery Road....
TOMAHAWK, WI
cwbradio.com

Marathon County Sheriff Announces Promotion of Deputy to Detective

The Marathon County Sheriff is happy to announce the promotion of Deputy Adam Johnson to the rank of Detective. Detective Johnson began his employment with the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office on July 18, 2018, when he was hired as a patrol deputy. Prior to coming to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, Detective Johnson served as a deputy at the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
939thegame.com

Victim Identified in Fatal Lincoln County Crash

MERRILL, WI (WSAU) – More information about last night’s fatal crash has been released by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. Jean Clarice Streicher, 85, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Sheriff’s office. Streicher’s vehicle was traveling northbound from Tannery Road when it was struck by a vehicle carrying two individuals traveling westbound on US Highway 8.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Authorities investigating shooting in central Wisconsin, suspect still at-large

WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in central Wisconsin are investigating a shooting that took place over the weekend in the Town of Wausau. According to a release from the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting took place during the late evening hours of Saturday, February 4, 2023, on Mcintosh Road, where a 38-year-old man was shot multiple times before driving himself to a local hospital.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Silver Alert canceled for Waupaca County man reported missing

WAUPACA, Wis. (WSAW) - The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a man reported missing on Wednesday evening has been located. Patrick Joseph Nugent, 74, reportedly left his residence near Waupaca at 6:50 p.m. for an overnight medical appointment in Waushara County. His family was later contacted by that facility and told that he had not arrived.
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
WJFW-TV

Fatal crash on Hwy 8

TOMAHAWK - Roads were closed for a few hours Thursday night along Hwy 8 after a two-vehicle car crash. It happened just after 4pm at the intersection of Tannery Road and Highway 8 outside of Tomahawk. Law enforcement found that the driver of a vehicle heading North on Tannery Road...
TOMAHAWK, WI
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Oneida County Man Arrested in Election Fraud Case

RHINELANDER, WI (WSAU) – A Town Supervisor from Newbold is in custody and faces criminal charges after being arrested on Wednesday. James Staskiewicz has been charged with seven counts of forgery, one count of election fraud, and one count of misbehavior in public office, which occurred during his reelection campaign.
ONEIDA COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

Marshfield Police Department Responds to One Vehicle Accident Caused by Medical Emergency

Marshfield Police Officers and EMS responded to a report of an accident with the operator actively seizing in the Festival Foods Parking lot. According to the Marshfield Police Department, around 1:46pm on Monday, February 6th, they received a report of an accident in the Festival Foods parking lot. The caller stated the operator of the vehicle involved was actively seizing.
MARSHFIELD, WI
cwbradio.com

Crews Respond to Fire at Wausau Laundromat

Crews responded to a fire at a laundromat in Wausau Monday afternoon. The fire occurred at Wausau Cleaners on West Stewart Avenue around 1:30pm. The fire started in one of the dryers, but crews were able to put out the fire quickly. The fire caused heavy smoke, but it was...
wearegreenbay.com

Another case of chronic wasting disease found in northern Wisconsin

WOLF RIVER, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has confirmed another case of chronic wasting disease (CWD) in northern Wisconsin. According to a release, the deer was hunter-harvested in the Town of Wolf River, Langlade County. It is the first confirmed wild deer CWD-positive detected in Langlade County.
LANGLADE COUNTY, WI
tourcounsel.com

Wausau Center | Shopping mall in Wisconsin

Wausau Center was an enclosed shopping mall which opened in 1983 in downtown Wausau, Wisconsin. The last remaining anchor store was HOM Furniture, which still stands in a space that had previously been a Younkers. There were two vacant anchor stores that were once JCPenney and Sears. It was managed by Mid-America Real Estate Group.
WAUSAU, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Merrill Seeking Development Proposals for Pine Ridge Plaza Land

MERRILL, WI (WSAU) — The City of Merrill has issued a request for proposals on a two-acre plot of land near Pine Ridge Avenu and East Main Street. The parcel is part of the Pine Ridge Plaza commercial area near US 51. The area is zoned for commercial use which could include commercial, financial, restaurant, or other uses. The city’s redevelopment authority is also open to the possibility of the space being used for the expansion of an existing business.
MERRILL, WI

