Read full article on original website
Related
3 charged in Wausau man’s overdose death
Three people are facing an array of criminal charges after a man was found dead of an apparent drug overdose this week at a Wausau sober living apartment. Police and emergency crews were dispatched at about 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 10 to the 1100 block of West Bridge Street for a report of a man found dead in an apartment who was cold to the touch. A needle was found next to the man’s body, according to court documents.
WSAW
Identity of suspect in Village of Unity stabbing confirmed
UNITY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement, has confirmed that Leovigildo Cruz Hernandez was involved in a stabbing on the morning of Jan. 22, at Perla’s Place Bar and Grill in the Village of Unity. On...
WSAW
Shooting suspect wanted by Marathon County authorities believed to be in another state
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -- An arrest warrant has been issued for 29-year-old man authorities said is a suspect in a shooting that occurred over the weekend in the town of Wausau. The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office said a 38-year-old man was shot late Saturday evening on Mcintosh Road. Authorities said the victim was shot multiple times before driving himself to a local hospital.
1 dead, 2 injured in Tomahawk crash
One person died Thursday in a two-vehicle crash near Tomahawk on Hwy. 8, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department. The victim was identified as Jean Clarice Streicher, 85, of Tomahawk. The crash was reported at about 5 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Hwy. 8 and Tannery Road....
cwbradio.com
Marathon County Sheriff Announces Promotion of Deputy to Detective
The Marathon County Sheriff is happy to announce the promotion of Deputy Adam Johnson to the rank of Detective. Detective Johnson began his employment with the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office on July 18, 2018, when he was hired as a patrol deputy. Prior to coming to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, Detective Johnson served as a deputy at the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office.
939thegame.com
Victim Identified in Fatal Lincoln County Crash
MERRILL, WI (WSAU) – More information about last night’s fatal crash has been released by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. Jean Clarice Streicher, 85, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Sheriff’s office. Streicher’s vehicle was traveling northbound from Tannery Road when it was struck by a vehicle carrying two individuals traveling westbound on US Highway 8.
wearegreenbay.com
Authorities investigating shooting in central Wisconsin, suspect still at-large
WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in central Wisconsin are investigating a shooting that took place over the weekend in the Town of Wausau. According to a release from the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting took place during the late evening hours of Saturday, February 4, 2023, on Mcintosh Road, where a 38-year-old man was shot multiple times before driving himself to a local hospital.
wxpr.org
DOJ announces domestic abuse charges in three counties against Vilas County man
A Lac du Flambeau man is facing 15 counts related to domestic abuse and battery in three counties. The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation announced the charges against Frank Schuman Thursday. The DOJ says the incidents happened over nine months against three different people. Schuman faces charges...
WSAW
Silver Alert canceled for Waupaca County man reported missing
WAUPACA, Wis. (WSAW) - The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a man reported missing on Wednesday evening has been located. Patrick Joseph Nugent, 74, reportedly left his residence near Waupaca at 6:50 p.m. for an overnight medical appointment in Waushara County. His family was later contacted by that facility and told that he had not arrived.
WJFW-TV
Fatal crash on Hwy 8
TOMAHAWK - Roads were closed for a few hours Thursday night along Hwy 8 after a two-vehicle car crash. It happened just after 4pm at the intersection of Tannery Road and Highway 8 outside of Tomahawk. Law enforcement found that the driver of a vehicle heading North on Tannery Road...
Clintonville Police searching for suspect in armed robbery of a Kwik Trip
Clintonville Police are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery that happened Wednesday at a local Kwik Trip.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Oneida County Man Arrested in Election Fraud Case
RHINELANDER, WI (WSAU) – A Town Supervisor from Newbold is in custody and faces criminal charges after being arrested on Wednesday. James Staskiewicz has been charged with seven counts of forgery, one count of election fraud, and one count of misbehavior in public office, which occurred during his reelection campaign.
WEAU-TV 13
Marshfield Clinic study finds over 1,000 snowmobile injuries in five-year span
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - From November 2013-April 2018, the Marshfield Clinic found 1,013 people suffered snowmobile-related injuries throughout central Wisconsin. But that may not tell the whole story, they only estimate 20% of injuries being reported. “By not reporting, we’re not getting the full scope of what’s happening out there,”...
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Police Department Responds to One Vehicle Accident Caused by Medical Emergency
Marshfield Police Officers and EMS responded to a report of an accident with the operator actively seizing in the Festival Foods Parking lot. According to the Marshfield Police Department, around 1:46pm on Monday, February 6th, they received a report of an accident in the Festival Foods parking lot. The caller stated the operator of the vehicle involved was actively seizing.
cwbradio.com
Crews Respond to Fire at Wausau Laundromat
Crews responded to a fire at a laundromat in Wausau Monday afternoon. The fire occurred at Wausau Cleaners on West Stewart Avenue around 1:30pm. The fire started in one of the dryers, but crews were able to put out the fire quickly. The fire caused heavy smoke, but it was...
wearegreenbay.com
Another case of chronic wasting disease found in northern Wisconsin
WOLF RIVER, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has confirmed another case of chronic wasting disease (CWD) in northern Wisconsin. According to a release, the deer was hunter-harvested in the Town of Wolf River, Langlade County. It is the first confirmed wild deer CWD-positive detected in Langlade County.
tourcounsel.com
Wausau Center | Shopping mall in Wisconsin
Wausau Center was an enclosed shopping mall which opened in 1983 in downtown Wausau, Wisconsin. The last remaining anchor store was HOM Furniture, which still stands in a space that had previously been a Younkers. There were two vacant anchor stores that were once JCPenney and Sears. It was managed by Mid-America Real Estate Group.
Exclusive: Wausau School District violated Wisconsin open meetings law during restructuring discussion
The Wausau School District violated the state’s open meetings law during a session in which a controversial and consequential restructuring plan was under discussion, Wausau Pilot & Review confirmed this week. The violation happened Oct. 6, when the district held an unposted meeting for two subcommittees formed to discuss...
95.5 FM WIFC
Merrill Seeking Development Proposals for Pine Ridge Plaza Land
MERRILL, WI (WSAU) — The City of Merrill has issued a request for proposals on a two-acre plot of land near Pine Ridge Avenu and East Main Street. The parcel is part of the Pine Ridge Plaza commercial area near US 51. The area is zoned for commercial use which could include commercial, financial, restaurant, or other uses. The city’s redevelopment authority is also open to the possibility of the space being used for the expansion of an existing business.
Comments / 0