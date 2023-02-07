ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Attempts to dilute Gov. DeSantis’ control of new board overseeing Disney go down to defeat

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida lawmakers moved closer on Wednesday to overhauling the special tax district that oversees Walt Disney World – the latest action by the GOP-controlled Legislature to reign in the entertainment giant’s autonomy in Central Florida after Disney officials spoke out critically on an education law last year. A proposal introduced on Monday that overhauls the district […] The post Attempts to dilute Gov. DeSantis’ control of new board overseeing Disney go down to defeat appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
A good day on the range with Babcock Ranch cowboy Elton Langford

When driving on State Road 31/Babcock Ranch Road or along Bayshore Drive, you can see glimpses of old Florida, such as large pastures with grazing cows. Before tourism took hold in this region, the land was used for agriculture and timber. Most people typically think of the Western states as...
The Marvelous 2.9-Mile Trail In Florida Leads Adventurers To A Little-Known Overlook

You might not think Florida is a premier hiking state, but we’re here to prove otherwise. Paynes Prairie Preserve State Park is a natural wonderland filled with things to do and see and one of the best places to get outdoors and hike. The La Chua Trail is an out-and-back hiking trail that offers some of the best views in the park. All you need to do is hike to one of the best observation decks in Florida and enjoy!
A look at physical evaluation forms in all 50 states

TAMPA, Fla. — Florida recently made headlines after the state's high school athletic association attempted to update its physical evaluation form. All student-athletes statewide must fill out a physical evaluation form before they can play a sport; however, the form included personal questions about female menstrual cycles. On Thursday,...
Opinion | Want regressive taxes and lousy schools? Move to Florida

The Bradley Foundation-supported Badger Institute, which bills itself as a "nonpartisan, not-for-profit" free-market supporting creation, is among those leading the charge to do away with Wisconsin's historic progressive income tax and replace it with a one-size-fits-all flat tax. The former Wisconsin Policy Research Institute, which was its name when it...
Florida lawmakers trying to eliminate drivers’ requirement for personal injury protection

Florida lawmakers are once again trying to get rid of a long-standing system for drivers that could change how much they pay for car insurance. There’s a push to eliminate the “No-fault” system, which is a requirement that motorists carry $10,000 in personal-injury protection, or PIP, coverage to help pay their medical costs after accidents. It would have required motorists to carry bodily injury coverage.
