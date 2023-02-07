Read full article on original website
'There's a new sheriff in town': DeSantis celebrates seizing Disney's Reedy Creek
DeSantis warned Disney's Reedy Creek 'there's a new sheriff in town' as he vowed to make the self-governing area accountable for its debts and unable to operate under special provisions.
floridapolitics.com
Rick Scott wants ‘better understanding’ of Ron DeSantis’ Disney government changes
Florida’s former Governor would like more details on changes Gov. Ron DeSantis is spearheading on Disney’s unique governance structure. Among his specific questions: what really will change, and how will local governments be protected?. Just hours after the Florida House passed HB-9B, legislation that materially alters the Reedy...
Attorney: Disney has strong case if it goes to court over Reedy Creek
A local attorney said the company would have a strong chance of keeping the status quo if it decided to take a case to court.
DeSantis Takes Control Over the Disney’s Special District
Photo byPhoto 115323167 © Mehmet Guvenc | Dreamstime.com. Gov. Ron DeSantis is about to take control over the board of Walt Disney's special district, according to the bill passed on Monday. The move has been made in retaliation for Disney's opinion on the so-called "Don't Say Gay" laws.
Attempts to dilute Gov. DeSantis’ control of new board overseeing Disney go down to defeat
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida lawmakers moved closer on Wednesday to overhauling the special tax district that oversees Walt Disney World – the latest action by the GOP-controlled Legislature to reign in the entertainment giant’s autonomy in Central Florida after Disney officials spoke out critically on an education law last year. A proposal introduced on Monday that overhauls the district […] The post Attempts to dilute Gov. DeSantis’ control of new board overseeing Disney go down to defeat appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Florida witness reports lights appearing and disappearing overhead
A Florida witness at Riverview reported watching a group of white lights that would appear and disappear in the same spot at 2 p.m. on March 6, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
US foreclosures rise 21 months in a row; Data shows Florida had 12th most nationally
Recent real estate data shows foreclosures across the US are on the rise, with Florida
Here Are The 10 Best Small Towns In Florida
Travel + Leisure mapped out the Sunshine State's top small towns.
Florida’s Concealed Carry Proposal Drawing Fire From Some on the Right
State Reps. Chuck Brannan, R-Macclenny, and Bobby Payne, R-Payne, are championing the “Concealed Carry of Weapons and Firearms Without a License” proposal, a pro-Second Amendment bill that supporters call “constitutional carry.”. The bill would allow Floridians to carry a gun without a concealed carry permit. The legislation...
This Restaurant Serves Florida's Best Pizza
Reader's Digest pinpointed every state's best place to grab a slice of pizza.
babcockranchtelegraph.com
A good day on the range with Babcock Ranch cowboy Elton Langford
When driving on State Road 31/Babcock Ranch Road or along Bayshore Drive, you can see glimpses of old Florida, such as large pastures with grazing cows. Before tourism took hold in this region, the land was used for agriculture and timber. Most people typically think of the Western states as...
OnlyInYourState
The Marvelous 2.9-Mile Trail In Florida Leads Adventurers To A Little-Known Overlook
You might not think Florida is a premier hiking state, but we’re here to prove otherwise. Paynes Prairie Preserve State Park is a natural wonderland filled with things to do and see and one of the best places to get outdoors and hike. The La Chua Trail is an out-and-back hiking trail that offers some of the best views in the park. All you need to do is hike to one of the best observation decks in Florida and enjoy!
ABC Action News
A look at physical evaluation forms in all 50 states
TAMPA, Fla. — Florida recently made headlines after the state's high school athletic association attempted to update its physical evaluation form. All student-athletes statewide must fill out a physical evaluation form before they can play a sport; however, the form included personal questions about female menstrual cycles. On Thursday,...
Florida Spot Has One Of The Best Winter Hikes In America
Cheapism has the scoop on the best hiking trails during colder months.
8 Pretty Places in Florida You May Not Know About, But May Want to Visit, According to a Travel Website
Many places in Florida are well-known and heavily traveled. Examples are Walt Disney World, Clearwater Beach, Kennedy Space Center, South Beach, and Key West, to name just a few.
captimes.com
Opinion | Want regressive taxes and lousy schools? Move to Florida
The Bradley Foundation-supported Badger Institute, which bills itself as a "nonpartisan, not-for-profit" free-market supporting creation, is among those leading the charge to do away with Wisconsin's historic progressive income tax and replace it with a one-size-fits-all flat tax. The former Wisconsin Policy Research Institute, which was its name when it...
News4Jax.com
Florida lawmakers trying to eliminate drivers’ requirement for personal injury protection
Florida lawmakers are once again trying to get rid of a long-standing system for drivers that could change how much they pay for car insurance. There’s a push to eliminate the “No-fault” system, which is a requirement that motorists carry $10,000 in personal-injury protection, or PIP, coverage to help pay their medical costs after accidents. It would have required motorists to carry bodily injury coverage.
Meet Ariana Grande: Rich Florida female gives away millions for first responders and mental health services: Get help
Whether you are single or living with a family, you will have to work hard to earn a living especially if you live in an expensive state like Florida. According to a source, Florida was the first state for people to move on in 2020 and 2021.
Weekend cool front is dragging its way to South Florida... so when will the cold air arrive?
As if right on cue for 2023, another cool front arrives in South Florida for the weekend, as has been the case for much of January and February. This one originally was expected to reach South Florida on Friday and clear out the muggy, cloudy skies for a beautiful Saturday and Sunday. ...
John Grant Opinion: Future Florida Hospital Will Be a Global Beacon of Hope for Cancer Patients
According to the World Health Organization, in 2020, 10 million people died from cancer across the world. If you talk to most people, they will tell you they’ve been touched by cancer in some way. I sure have. The state of Florida has...
