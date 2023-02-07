Read full article on original website
NBA approves sale of Phoenix Suns to former MSU guard Mat Ishbia
The league announced the approval Monday night, saying the transaction will be finalized later this week.
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Former Thunder Forward Kevin Durant Traded to Phoenix Suns
Former Oklahoma City MVP Kevin Durant has been traded to the Phoenix Suns.
Isiah Thomas Reportedly Lands Prominent Role With NBA Team
The Phoenix Suns and new owner Mat Ishbia are reportedly bringing in Hall of Fame point guard Isiah Thomas to take a "prominent role" in the team's front office, per NBA insider Chris Haynes. Ishbia purchased a majority stake in the Suns and Mercury for a record price of $4 billion ...
Isiah Thomas won't join Phoenix Suns front office contrary to report, Mat Ishbia spokesperson says
BROOKLYN – New Phoenix Suns majority owner Mat Ishbia and Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas are friends. Thomas led Ishbia’s hometown Detroit Pistons to back-to-back NBA titles. They’ve known each other for some time and Thomas was in Phoenix during Ishbia’s visit last month that including him attending two Suns games at Footprint Center.
Mat Ishbia eager to ‘get in dirt’ to give Phoenix Suns a proper foundation
PHOENIX — Mat Ishbia has got a whole lot of work to do. And immediately. Anyone going through the transition of becoming the new owner of a professional sports team is in the same spot. Fortunately, for Phoenix Suns fans, Ishbia’s the right guy for that job. At...
Phoenix Suns And Oklahoma City Thunder Make A Trade On Thursday
The Oklahoma City Thunder have agreed to trade forward Darius Bazley to the Phoenix Suns in exchange for big man Dario Saric and a second-round pick, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. Shams Charania: "The Oklahoma City Thunder are trading Darius Bazley to the Phoenix Suns for Dario ...
WNBA free agency updates: February 7th, 2023
3 p.m. ET: The Washington Mystics have signed center Amanda Zahui B. to a one-year contract. The team acquired the negotiating rights to Zahui B. from the Las Vegas Aces on Feb. 5.
Mat Ishbia introduced as new owner of the Phoenix Suns, Mercury franchises
The Mat Ishbia era for the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury officially has begun. His inaugural press conference at the Footprint Center on Wednesday was held after the NBA Board of Governors approved the $4 billion sale of the Suns to the Ishbia, CEO of Michigan-based United Wholesale Mortgages, two days prior. Ishbia,...
Nets, Suns Agree On Kevin Durant Trade
The Suns will acquire Kevin Durant from the Nets in exchange for Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson, four first-round picks and more draft consideration, tweets Shams Charania of The Athletic. , who has been sitting out since training camp in hopes of being traded, will also go to Brooklyn in the...
Mat Ishbia makes instant impact in Phoenix Suns' stunning Kevin Durant trade with Nets
ATLANTA — Mat Ishbia has made an emphatic statement in his first official 48 hours as Phoenix Suns new majority owner. Phoenix has pulled off a colossal blockbuster deal before Thursday's 1 p.m. trade deadline by acquiring two-time finals MVP Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets, in a deal that involves Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson, sources confirm to The Arizona Republic.
Thunder Acquires Dario Šarić and Second-Round Draft Pick
OKLAHOMA CITY, Feb. 9, 2023 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has acquired forward/center Dario Šarić, a 2029 second-round draft pick and cash considerations from the Phoenix Suns in exchange for forward Darius Bazley, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti. Šarić...
Suns Deny Report on Isiah Thomas Joining Front Office
Ishbia officially took over ownership of the Suns on Tuesday, and a report surfaced that he would hold a “prominent role” in the front office. Apparently, that will not be the case. Thomas, a former standout guard with the Pistons, is on the board of directors of United...
