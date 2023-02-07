Read full article on original website
Russell Westbrook’s brother sends a cryptic tweet after LeBron James admitted disappointment the Lakers didn't trade for Kyrie Irving
It doesn’t take rocket science to realize that the relationship between James and Westbrook has gone south after the Kyrie Irving saga.
Russell Westbrook Slander Out of Control Since the Lakers Traded Him
Russell Westbrook was killing the Lakers and compared to a vampire.
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Kyrie Irving brutally honest about Kevin Durant trade
Last week, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant were teammates with the Brooklyn Nets. As of Thursday, they are both playing for contenders in the Western Conference. And by the sounds of it, Irving isn’t too broken up about it from the Nets’ perspective. In the early hours of Thursday morning, the Phoenix Suns traded Mikal Read more... The post Kyrie Irving brutally honest about Kevin Durant trade appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBA trade deadline: What Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving trades mean for the Memphis Grizzlies
The landscape of the Western Conference has drastically changed since Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant told the world he was "fine in the West." In the past week alone, NBA star Kyrie Irving was traded to the Dallas Mavericks and Kevin Durant was sent to the Phoenix Suns. The Grizzlies...
What Celtics’ Mike Muscala trade means for Boston’s center rotation, playoff run
While the rest of the NBA is busy putting together huge moves, the Celtics were predictably content laying low ahead of Thursday’s 3 p.m. trade deadline. That’s the luxury they’re afforded as the best team in the league as the C’s have a deep roster with a proven core that went to the NBA Finals last season.
NBA trade deadline 2023: What trades happened today? Full recap of moves
UPDATE: That’s it from the Trade Deadline. Here’s a full rundown of all of the moves from Thursday. It’s time for the 2023 NBA Trade Deadline as teams across the league gear up to try and improve for a playoff push -- or tear things down and try to rebuild.
Yardbarker
Draymond Green Reveals Two Major Downsides For Mavericks After Kyrie Irving Trade
With Kyrie Irving, the Dallas Mavericks finally have the elite co-star they've been looking for for years. Their fit as a pairing may seem awkward at first, but the undeniable talent level both two players bring has made a believer out of even the staunchest of Irving critics. Still, it's...
Kyrie Irving's Official Status For Mavs-Clippers Game
Kyrie Irving will be available for Wednesday's game.
‘The whole league went ‘holy bleep!’’ What they’re saying after Kevin Durant trade
The landscape of the NBA changed in the middle of the night as the Brooklyn Nets swung a blockbuster trade to send superstar Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns. The morning after, the basketball world is waking up to say, as ESPN’s Brian Windhorst put it, “Holy bleep!” as the news starts to set in.
MassLive.com
Celtics acquire Mike Muscala from Thunder for Justin Jackson, picks (report)
As expected, the Celtics didn’t make a flashy move at Thursday’s trade deadline as the best team in the NBA. But they were able to get some big man insurance, which was a priority considering the state of their roster. The Celtics acquired Thunder big man Mike Muscala...
Video: Kyrie Irving Interacts With The Mavericks Fans After The Game
Kyrie Irving was seen interacting with the fans, obliging for selfies and autographs, and looking pleased all the while.
