Mercer County, NJ

Trentonian

Local players highlight upcoming NJAC baseball season

Ben Amon had an all-conference season in 2022 for The College of New Jersey on the mound and will be looking to make his senior season even more memorable. The Lions, who open the 2023 season on March 2, have been selected fifth in the New Jersey Athletic Conference preseason poll.
EWING TOWNSHIP, NJ
Trentonian

Allentown girls basketball pulls away late from Robbinsville

ALLENTOWN — When the Allentown and Robbinsville High varsity girls’ basketball teams met for the final Colonial Valley Conference regular-season game of the 2022-23 campaign Thursday, it brought together two local rivals who have had two very different weeks heading into the matchup. The host Redbirds had only...
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
Trentonian

H.S. Girls Basketball: Hightstown cannot keep pace with Cherokee

HIGHTSTOWN — Kyla Glasser-Hyman and Abby Misier scored 16 points apiece, yet it was not enough to keep the Hightstown High varsity girls’ basketball team in step with Cherokee, the 15th-ranked team in New Jersey. Gabby Recinto scored a game-high 22 points for the Chiefs. CHEROKEE (59) Selverian...
HIGHTSTOWN, NJ
Trentonian

Community needs to rally around Trenton boys basketball team (L.A. PARKER COLUMN)

Jennifer Williams got both memo and message — the Trenton Central High School boys basketball team plays for and represents this capital city. Williams, a seated first-term member of city council, attended the basketball showdown between Trenton and St. Thomas Aquinas as the lone Caucasian female supporter while a popular Trenton High basketball historian who prefers anonymity, continued his loyalty and legacy as almost always present and accounted for.
TRENTON, NJ
Trentonian

H.S. Girls Basketball Wrap: Morgan Matthews surpasses 1,000 as Pennington defeats Franklin

SOMERSET — Two days after Ewing High junior forward Joi Johnson became her team’s second player to reach 1,000 points this season when she scored 24 points against Manasquan in the Coaches Choice USA Showcase at Holmdel High, Pennington School junior guard/forward Morgan Matthews became the third Mercer County player to achieve that feat in 2022-23 when she scored 23 points in a 49-40 win at Franklin High Tuesday, the same night as the NJSIAA Tournament qualification deadline.
PENNINGTON, NJ
Trentonian

Princeton High boys basketball rallies past Florence to boost state tournament resume

FLORENCE — In order to boost its state tournament resume Tuesday evening, the Princeton High boys basketball team had to dig deep. The Tigers went into halftime of Florence’s Senior Day facing a 27-21 deficit after allowing a 19-2 run over an eight-minute span in the second quarter. But when junior Jahan Owusu knocked down a 3 to make it a one-possession game with 3:53 remaining in the third, everything changed.
PRINCETON, NJ
Trentonian

Weise helps move George School toward FSL championship

George School boys’ basketball team holds a date with history. The Cougars ended Westtown’s run of eight-straight Friends School League (FSL) titles with a dominant 79-39 victory over the kingpins. George School reached its first FSL championship game since 2002 as coach Ben Luber’s talented squad chases a first title in school history.
NEWTOWN, PA
essexnewsdaily.com

Irvington HS football players sign with universities

IRVINGTON, NJ — Irvington High School held a ceremony for several IHS senior football players who signed with their respective universities. The ceremony took place in the IHS gymnasium on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Famah Toure, a 6-foot-2, 175-pound wide receiver, signed with Rutgers University. Nasir Addison, a 6-foot-2, 185-pound...
IRVINGTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Fight at Columbia High School Gym Parking Lot

MAPLEWOOD, NJ - Tuesday evening the Columbia High School (CHS) Boys Basketball team played Irvington High School at CHS. After the game ended, with Irvington edging CHS 47 to 44, a crowd of over 100 were leaving the gym and the Police Officer assigned to the game, noticed multiple squabbles and fights starting within the crowd. The Maplewood Police officer immediately notified the police department by radio. Additional police officers promptly responded to the CHS gymnasium parking lot about 8:30pm. Upon their arrival, due to the size of the crowd and the multiple fights, they requested mutual aid from South Orange and Millburn...
MAPLEWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

One of 2 N.J. women missing for a month is found, officials say

One of two New Jersey women who have been missing for a month has been located, authorities said. Imani Glover, of Morristown, was found Tuesday, the Morris County Prosecutor’s said Wednesday. The whereabouts of Glover’s girlfriend — Destiny Owens, of East Orange, — are still unknown, according to Owens’...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

2nd councilperson from N.J. shot to death within a week

Two local politicians from New Jersey have been shot to death in the past week, officials said Wednesday evening. Russell D. Heller, a councilman in Milford, a small borough in Hunterdon County, was fatally shot outside the PSE&G Somerset Central Division Headquarters in Franklin by a former co-worker on Wednesday morning, officials said.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
Trentonian

Free throw contest for kids Feb. 18 in Marlton

EVESHAM – The Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championship for boys and girls ages 9 to 14 will be held Saturday, Feb. 18 at the St. Joan of Arc School Gymnasium, located at 100 Willow Bend Road here. The event is sponsored by the Knight of Columbus, Father John...
MARLTON, NJ

