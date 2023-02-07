Read full article on original website
Trentonian
H.S. Girls Basketball Wrap: Hamilton West rallies past Pennsauken
HAMILTON — Led by a career-high 23 points from senior guard Arianna Acevedo, the Hamilton High West varsity girls’ basketball team pulled away from Pennsauken High in the fourth quarter to grab a 46-38 win Thursday in regular-season, non-league play. Brielle Maigue backed her classmate Acevedo with 10...
Trentonian
Local players highlight upcoming NJAC baseball season
Ben Amon had an all-conference season in 2022 for The College of New Jersey on the mound and will be looking to make his senior season even more memorable. The Lions, who open the 2023 season on March 2, have been selected fifth in the New Jersey Athletic Conference preseason poll.
Trentonian
Allentown girls basketball pulls away late from Robbinsville
ALLENTOWN — When the Allentown and Robbinsville High varsity girls’ basketball teams met for the final Colonial Valley Conference regular-season game of the 2022-23 campaign Thursday, it brought together two local rivals who have had two very different weeks heading into the matchup. The host Redbirds had only...
Trentonian
H.S. Girls Basketball: Hightstown cannot keep pace with Cherokee
HIGHTSTOWN — Kyla Glasser-Hyman and Abby Misier scored 16 points apiece, yet it was not enough to keep the Hightstown High varsity girls’ basketball team in step with Cherokee, the 15th-ranked team in New Jersey. Gabby Recinto scored a game-high 22 points for the Chiefs. CHEROKEE (59) Selverian...
Trentonian
Community needs to rally around Trenton boys basketball team (L.A. PARKER COLUMN)
Jennifer Williams got both memo and message — the Trenton Central High School boys basketball team plays for and represents this capital city. Williams, a seated first-term member of city council, attended the basketball showdown between Trenton and St. Thomas Aquinas as the lone Caucasian female supporter while a popular Trenton High basketball historian who prefers anonymity, continued his loyalty and legacy as almost always present and accounted for.
Trentonian
H.S. Girls Basketball Wrap: Morgan Matthews surpasses 1,000 as Pennington defeats Franklin
SOMERSET — Two days after Ewing High junior forward Joi Johnson became her team’s second player to reach 1,000 points this season when she scored 24 points against Manasquan in the Coaches Choice USA Showcase at Holmdel High, Pennington School junior guard/forward Morgan Matthews became the third Mercer County player to achieve that feat in 2022-23 when she scored 23 points in a 49-40 win at Franklin High Tuesday, the same night as the NJSIAA Tournament qualification deadline.
Trentonian
Marshall hits 1,000th career point as Rowan edges Kean, 78-76
UNION – The Rowan University women’s basketball team held off Kean, 78-76, on Feb. 4 to move into a tie for first place in the New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) and pick up the team’s seventh win in a row. The Profs also had another team milestone...
Trentonian
Princeton High boys basketball rallies past Florence to boost state tournament resume
FLORENCE — In order to boost its state tournament resume Tuesday evening, the Princeton High boys basketball team had to dig deep. The Tigers went into halftime of Florence’s Senior Day facing a 27-21 deficit after allowing a 19-2 run over an eight-minute span in the second quarter. But when junior Jahan Owusu knocked down a 3 to make it a one-possession game with 3:53 remaining in the third, everything changed.
Trentonian
Weise helps move George School toward FSL championship
George School boys’ basketball team holds a date with history. The Cougars ended Westtown’s run of eight-straight Friends School League (FSL) titles with a dominant 79-39 victory over the kingpins. George School reached its first FSL championship game since 2002 as coach Ben Luber’s talented squad chases a first title in school history.
essexnewsdaily.com
Irvington HS football players sign with universities
IRVINGTON, NJ — Irvington High School held a ceremony for several IHS senior football players who signed with their respective universities. The ceremony took place in the IHS gymnasium on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Famah Toure, a 6-foot-2, 175-pound wide receiver, signed with Rutgers University. Nasir Addison, a 6-foot-2, 185-pound...
Trentonian
TCNJ men’s basketball’s ambidextrous Pat Higgins proving difficult to stop
Scouting reports will always detail which hand a player favors into the defensive game plan. Pat Higgins has been puzzling defensive schemes for years. You see, The College of New Jersey sophomore is ambidextrous. “It came naturally,’’ stated Higgins. “I actually do everything with my left hand besides shoot a...
Chester, February 09 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Chester. The Faith Christian Academy basketball team will have a game with Chester Charter Scholar Academy on February 09, 2023, 13:00:00.
5 Mercer County Bagel Shops Have Been Ranked As Best In All Of NJ
I love when we find out about different national holidays that come up, just as National Bagel Day. In celebration of National Bagel Day, NJ.com makes a list of the best bagels in the state and ranks them accordingly. I swear, there’s no better place to spend National Bagel Day...
Fight at Columbia High School Gym Parking Lot
MAPLEWOOD, NJ - Tuesday evening the Columbia High School (CHS) Boys Basketball team played Irvington High School at CHS. After the game ended, with Irvington edging CHS 47 to 44, a crowd of over 100 were leaving the gym and the Police Officer assigned to the game, noticed multiple squabbles and fights starting within the crowd. The Maplewood Police officer immediately notified the police department by radio. Additional police officers promptly responded to the CHS gymnasium parking lot about 8:30pm. Upon their arrival, due to the size of the crowd and the multiple fights, they requested mutual aid from South Orange and Millburn...
New Bent Iron Brewery Being Built in Hamilton Township, NJ
Oh, you're going to love this news if you're a beer drinker. There's a new brewery being built in Hamilton Township (Mercer County), according to Mayor Jeff Martin's social media. It will be the very FIRST brewery in town. I love the name. It's called the Bent Iron Brewing Company....
Trentonian
Reunion planned for 1970s-era classmates from St. Rose in Haddon Heights
The Class of ’72 of St. Rose of Lima School in Haddon Heights is hosting a reunion at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 11 at the school gymnasium. A mass will be held at 5:30 p.m. at St. Rose Church for those interested. The BYOB event will be open...
One of 2 N.J. women missing for a month is found, officials say
One of two New Jersey women who have been missing for a month has been located, authorities said. Imani Glover, of Morristown, was found Tuesday, the Morris County Prosecutor’s said Wednesday. The whereabouts of Glover’s girlfriend — Destiny Owens, of East Orange, — are still unknown, according to Owens’...
Egg Harbor Township, NJ, Restaurant Ranked No. 2 in New Jersey for 2022
There are a ton of excellent restaurant options in South Jersey, but one Egg Harbor Township establishment stood out above the rest according to NJ.com's new list. The website ranked the 25 best restaurants in New Jersey for 2022, with only two South Jersey restaurants making the list. Coming in...
2nd councilperson from N.J. shot to death within a week
Two local politicians from New Jersey have been shot to death in the past week, officials said Wednesday evening. Russell D. Heller, a councilman in Milford, a small borough in Hunterdon County, was fatally shot outside the PSE&G Somerset Central Division Headquarters in Franklin by a former co-worker on Wednesday morning, officials said.
Trentonian
Free throw contest for kids Feb. 18 in Marlton
EVESHAM – The Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championship for boys and girls ages 9 to 14 will be held Saturday, Feb. 18 at the St. Joan of Arc School Gymnasium, located at 100 Willow Bend Road here. The event is sponsored by the Knight of Columbus, Father John...
