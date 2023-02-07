ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MotorAuthority

Production electric Ram 1500 REV pickup truck teased

The paint is barely dry on the Ram 1500 Revolution electric pickup truck concept after it was introduced at the 2023 CES in January, and now the automaker is ready to start talking about the production model, which will be called the Ram 1500 REV. On Thursday, at the 2023...
Detroit News

Ford bids farewell to a best-seller in move epitomizing disruption

Rationalizing your business in an already high-cost, low-return industry in the midst of multiple paradigm shifts is no picnic. Look no further than Ford and its Fiesta. The almost 50-year-old subcompact has been one of Europe’s most popular models. Less than a decade ago, the automaker was celebrating it becoming the UK’s best-selling car of all time.
Top Speed

Here's Why You Can't Order The 2024 Ford Mustang

The seventh-generation Mustang, dubbed the S650, is one of the most highly anticipated vehicles in the marketplace right now. In a world of EVs, hybrids, and boosted small-displacement combustion engines, the Mustang promises to be the most affordable way to get a traditional V8 powerplant in 2024. But according to YouTuber RacerX, gearheads will have to wait a little while longer to find out the full specs, pricing, and options for the new car.
The Best Gas Mileage Trucks of 2023 Under $40,000

The best gas mileage trucks of 2023 include the 2023 Ford Ranger SuperCab and SuperCrew, the 2023 Hyundai Santa Cruz, and the 2023 Ram 1500 Quad Cab. The post The Best Gas Mileage Trucks of 2023 Under $40,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed

Is This A First Glimpse At The New Chevrolet Camaro?

While the Ford Mustang will enter its seventh generation next year and Dodge will also launch a new Charger, the future of the third Musketeer in the realm of muscle cars has so far remained a well-kept secret. In fact, many were already speculating about the end of production without a direct successor; after all the current generation Camaro has almost a decade and a half under its belt and so far, no successor has been visible even in the far distance.
2 Used Cars That Are Growing in Popularity

Ford still makes the best-selling truck, but Chevrolet isn't far behind. Two used Chevy models — the Silverado and Equinox — shot up in popularity last year. The post 2 Used Cars That Are Growing in Popularity appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
