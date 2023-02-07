Read full article on original website
Related
Does the Ram Revolution EV Have a Full-Size Pickup Truck Bed?
Ram's first electric pickup prototype is here, but is it a true work truck? The post Does the Ram Revolution EV Have a Full-Size Pickup Truck Bed? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Range-Extended Ram Revolution Will Be as Much Locomotive as Truck
This advanced configuration of Ram's next-generation truck will actually transform it into an entirely new type of vehicle. The post The Range-Extended Ram Revolution Will Be as Much Locomotive as Truck appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorAuthority
Production electric Ram 1500 REV pickup truck teased
The paint is barely dry on the Ram 1500 Revolution electric pickup truck concept after it was introduced at the 2023 CES in January, and now the automaker is ready to start talking about the production model, which will be called the Ram 1500 REV. On Thursday, at the 2023...
How Does the Ford F-150 Hybrid Compare to the Toyota Tundra Hybrid?
Both the 2023 Toyota Tundra and the 2023 Ford F-150 now offer a hybrid engine. How do these trucks compare? The post How Does the Ford F-150 Hybrid Compare to the Toyota Tundra Hybrid? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
5 Reasons the Ram Revolution Will Shock the World
The Ram Revolution is going to revolutionize full-size trucks for Ram. Here's why it'll shock the world. The post 5 Reasons the Ram Revolution Will Shock the World appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Here’s The Cheapest Full-Size 4WD Pickup Truck You Can Get in 2023
Several automakers offer entry-level 4x4 pickup trucks. Find out the most affordable three. The post Here’s The Cheapest Full-Size 4WD Pickup Truck You Can Get in 2023 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Spied: The New Kia Pickup Truck Could Be Here Soon
The Kia pickup truck was spotted! A Kia badged pickup truck is in the works. See what to expect and when the Kia truck could arrive. The post Spied: The New Kia Pickup Truck Could Be Here Soon appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Detroit News
Ford bids farewell to a best-seller in move epitomizing disruption
Rationalizing your business in an already high-cost, low-return industry in the midst of multiple paradigm shifts is no picnic. Look no further than Ford and its Fiesta. The almost 50-year-old subcompact has been one of Europe’s most popular models. Less than a decade ago, the automaker was celebrating it becoming the UK’s best-selling car of all time.
3 Trucks Are #1 in U.S. News’ Best Full-Size Pickup Trucks for 2022 and 2023
A three-way tie on a list of full-size pickup trucks isn't unheard of, but it’s rare. Here are U.S. News' top picks. The post 3 Trucks Are #1 in U.S. News’ Best Full-Size Pickup Trucks for 2022 and 2023 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
Here's Why You Can't Order The 2024 Ford Mustang
The seventh-generation Mustang, dubbed the S650, is one of the most highly anticipated vehicles in the marketplace right now. In a world of EVs, hybrids, and boosted small-displacement combustion engines, the Mustang promises to be the most affordable way to get a traditional V8 powerplant in 2024. But according to YouTuber RacerX, gearheads will have to wait a little while longer to find out the full specs, pricing, and options for the new car.
The Best Gas Mileage Trucks of 2023 Under $40,000
The best gas mileage trucks of 2023 include the 2023 Ford Ranger SuperCab and SuperCrew, the 2023 Hyundai Santa Cruz, and the 2023 Ram 1500 Quad Cab. The post The Best Gas Mileage Trucks of 2023 Under $40,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
Is This A First Glimpse At The New Chevrolet Camaro?
While the Ford Mustang will enter its seventh generation next year and Dodge will also launch a new Charger, the future of the third Musketeer in the realm of muscle cars has so far remained a well-kept secret. In fact, many were already speculating about the end of production without a direct successor; after all the current generation Camaro has almost a decade and a half under its belt and so far, no successor has been visible even in the far distance.
The Best Pickup Truck of 2023 According to Cars.com
The success of the 2023 Ford Maverick is no secret. Find out what award it is taking home now. The post The Best Pickup Truck of 2023 According to Cars.com appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
More Inline-6 Engines Coming: Every Straight 6 for 2023
Automakers are slowly dropping V8 engines, but they aren't abandoning all engines. Here are the companies championing the inline-six engine revival. The post More Inline-6 Engines Coming: Every Straight 6 for 2023 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Want a 2023 Ford F-150? You Better Get Your Order In
The 2023 Ford F-150 continues a strong legacy. Could order banks be closing soon? The post Want a 2023 Ford F-150? You Better Get Your Order In appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The 2024 Ford Ranger Could Already Struggle With Demand
We're still waiting for the 2024 Ford Ranger in America. Other countries are having Ford Ranger problems that ma cause delays. The post The 2024 Ford Ranger Could Already Struggle With Demand appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
These Kia and Hyundai Models Deemed ‘Uninsurable’ Following Instructional Theft Videos Shared on Social Media
For those looking for a 2011-2021 model year Kia or 2016-2021 model year Hyundai, check to see if it's even insurable. The post These Kia and Hyundai Models Deemed ‘Uninsurable’ Following Instructional Theft Videos Shared on Social Media appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2016 Kia Optima vs. 2016 Honda Accord: There’s 1 Surprise Winner
The Kia Optima was surprisingly better than the Honda Accord for the 2016 model year. Price was a big factor in that decision. The post 2016 Kia Optima vs. 2016 Honda Accord: There’s 1 Surprise Winner appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2 Used Cars That Are Growing in Popularity
Ford still makes the best-selling truck, but Chevrolet isn't far behind. Two used Chevy models — the Silverado and Equinox — shot up in popularity last year. The post 2 Used Cars That Are Growing in Popularity appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Best SUVs to Buy According to Car and Driver
Looking for the best SUVs to buy can be difficult. Here are some great options to consider during car shopping. The post Best SUVs to Buy According to Car and Driver appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
