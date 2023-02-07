ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanawha County, WV

lootpress.com

Burglar leads police to himself after stealing tracking device

ELKVIEW, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Authorities have arrested a Charleston man after his involvement in a breaking and entering situation on Tuesday. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department reports that on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at around 7:40am, an overnight breaking and entering situation was being investigated at Xpec Power Inc. at 4998A Elk River Road in Kanawha County.
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Fayette County thieves sentenced to prison

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Two men involved in various instances of theft and destruction of property throughout the Fayette County area were sentenced to prison earlier this week. Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti Jr announced on Tuesday that Austin R. Redden – 30-years-old of Oak Hill, WV –...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WTRF

West Virginia Tudor’s Biscuit World employee arrested for threatening to shoot up restaurant

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — An employee at a Boone County Tudor’s Biscuit World is in custody after threatening to shoot up the restaurant. According to a criminal complaint, dispatchers were told that an employee, later identified as 34-year-old Tiffany Hill, of Danville, was threatening to shoot up the open restaurant after a manager brought her into their office to talk about an incident where she allegedly cussed at a customer she thought was stealing.
BOONE COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Kanawha deputies work to reunite veteran with class ring lost more than 50 years ago

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The search of a vehicle by Kanawha County detectives may reunite a veteran with his class ring after it was lost more than 50 years ago. While conducting a theft investigation in the Cabin Creek area on Wednesday, deputies located a high school class ring with a gradation year of 1965, according to a news release Thursday from the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man accused of involuntary manslaughter in Charleston, West Virginia, pleads not guilty

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A man arrested in connection to an August 2022 shooting pled not guilty on Wednesday. According to court records, 24-year-old Marcus Linville pleaded not guilty to charges of Wanton Endangerment, Involuntary Manslaughter and Prohibited Person in Possession of a Firearm. Linville was arrested in connection to the death of 22-year-old Dominque […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Authorities chasing suspect in Kanawha County, West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says law enforcement is chasing a suspect in Kanawha County. According to dispatchers, the pursuit started outside Charleston around 5:36 p.m. and eventually moved into city limits. Metro 911 says the suspect was driving in the Greenbrier Street area around 5:45 p.m. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office and […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Ironton Tribune

Statues stolen from Fatima shrine returned to church

Found at Huntington pawn shop; Theft took place prior to Jan. 20. Three statues that were stolen from the Our Lady of Fatima Shrine last month have been located and returned to the Ironton Catholic Churches. Daniel Hartwig, with the Knight of Columbus in Ironton, who has done restoration work...
IRONTON, OH
WOWK 13 News

Crash closes Route 60 in Putnam County, West Virginia

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A vehicle crash has closed a portion of Route 60 in Putnam County. Putnam County dispatchers say the two-vehicle crash happened near the intersection of Route 60 and Main Street in Hurricane. Both the eastbound and westbound lanes are shut down at this time, dispatchers say. There is no word […]
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Stolen box truck recovered at crash scene; man arrested

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – An early morning crash Wednesday involved a large Freightliner box truck that was stolen from a hotel, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. When deputies arrived on scene in the 500 block of Campbell’s Creek Drive around 5:30 a.m., the box truck...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Homicide investigation underway in Greenbrier County

UPDATE: February 8, 2023 at 2:40 P.M. | RAINELLE, WV (WVNS) — Sergeant Murphy with the Rainelle detachment of the West Virginia State Police reports an active homicide investigation is underway. On February 7, 2023, Sgt. Murphy was contacted by Greenbrier County 911 about a suspicious death in Rainelle, WV. Once on scene, Sgt. Murphy […]
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV

