Read full article on original website
Lobbyists Crime
1d ago
You ever noticed almost ALL these thugs are career criminals? When a system doesn’t work properly a successful business reevaluates.
Reply
2
Related
lootpress.com
Burglar leads police to himself after stealing tracking device
ELKVIEW, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Authorities have arrested a Charleston man after his involvement in a breaking and entering situation on Tuesday. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department reports that on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at around 7:40am, an overnight breaking and entering situation was being investigated at Xpec Power Inc. at 4998A Elk River Road in Kanawha County.
Fayette County thieves sentenced to prison
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Two men involved in various instances of theft and destruction of property throughout the Fayette County area were sentenced to prison earlier this week. Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti Jr announced on Tuesday that Austin R. Redden – 30-years-old of Oak Hill, WV –...
KCSO warns Kanawha County, West Virginia residents about scammers impersonating deputies
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is getting reports that phone scammers are calling residents trying to get money transfers. KCSO says these scammers are claiming to be deputies and using their actual names. The majority of calls have been accusations of people missing jury duty and/or having active warrants or unpaid […]
WSAZ
Investigators: Man wanted for defrauding victims out of thousands
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Deputies in Kanawha County need your help finding a man who they say has defrauded victims out of several thousands of dollars. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, John Bragg II, 45, is wanted for questioning and believed to be in the area.
wchstv.com
Protesters gather at W.Va. Capitol to push for answers following death of Laney Hudson
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Protests continue for Laney Hudson, a 13-year-old girl who was struck and killed by an off-duty Cabell County deputy in his cruiser in late December. Friends and family have been protesting, mostly in Huntington, since Hudson's death. On Thursday, they decided to make the trip...
WTRF
West Virginia Tudor’s Biscuit World employee arrested for threatening to shoot up restaurant
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — An employee at a Boone County Tudor’s Biscuit World is in custody after threatening to shoot up the restaurant. According to a criminal complaint, dispatchers were told that an employee, later identified as 34-year-old Tiffany Hill, of Danville, was threatening to shoot up the open restaurant after a manager brought her into their office to talk about an incident where she allegedly cussed at a customer she thought was stealing.
wchstv.com
Kanawha deputies work to reunite veteran with class ring lost more than 50 years ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The search of a vehicle by Kanawha County detectives may reunite a veteran with his class ring after it was lost more than 50 years ago. While conducting a theft investigation in the Cabin Creek area on Wednesday, deputies located a high school class ring with a gradation year of 1965, according to a news release Thursday from the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.
Man accused of involuntary manslaughter in Charleston, West Virginia, pleads not guilty
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A man arrested in connection to an August 2022 shooting pled not guilty on Wednesday. According to court records, 24-year-old Marcus Linville pleaded not guilty to charges of Wanton Endangerment, Involuntary Manslaughter and Prohibited Person in Possession of a Firearm. Linville was arrested in connection to the death of 22-year-old Dominque […]
Tree falls on vehicles, injures person in Charleston, West Virginia
UPDATE (3:27 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9): Charleston Police say that the tree fell on two cars adjacent to Chamberlain Elementary School in Kanawha City. One man was taken to the hospital with injuries. The scene should be cleared of debris soon. Appalachian Power is working on restoring power to the area. “The primary focus […]
Authorities chasing suspect in Kanawha County, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says law enforcement is chasing a suspect in Kanawha County. According to dispatchers, the pursuit started outside Charleston around 5:36 p.m. and eventually moved into city limits. Metro 911 says the suspect was driving in the Greenbrier Street area around 5:45 p.m. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office and […]
wchstv.com
W.Va. attorney general files federal lawsuit to protect owners of pistol braces
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Millions of gun owners across the country have pistol braces to help stabilize their weapons. Now the federal government is taking a closer look at these items. West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is leading a coalition to file a lawsuit to get the federal...
wchstv.com
Man who was stabbed at Elkview McDonald's files suit against restaurant's owner
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Charleston man who deputies said was stabbed and robbed by a now former Elkview McDonald’s employee has filed suit against the restaurant’s owner, saying it should have screened the man's background before he was hired and learned of his criminal past.
Ironton Tribune
Statues stolen from Fatima shrine returned to church
Found at Huntington pawn shop; Theft took place prior to Jan. 20. Three statues that were stolen from the Our Lady of Fatima Shrine last month have been located and returned to the Ironton Catholic Churches. Daniel Hartwig, with the Knight of Columbus in Ironton, who has done restoration work...
wchsnetwork.com
Deputies seek publics help finding vehicle, driver who forced accident
Alum Creek, W.Va. — Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office wants the publics help finding a vehicle and identifying its driver who was involved in a crash in Alum Creek. A Kanawha County deputy was investigating the crash last Thursday on Childress Road just before noon. Video surveillance showed a...
Gallia County, Ohio, school on lockdown after alleged threat made on game system
GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Green Elementary School is on lockdown Wednesday morning after the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office received information on an alleged threat made through a gaming system. According to Sheriff Champlin, authorities are investigating and believe there is no cause for concern at this time and deputies will remain at the school […]
Crash closes Route 60 in Putnam County, West Virginia
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A vehicle crash has closed a portion of Route 60 in Putnam County. Putnam County dispatchers say the two-vehicle crash happened near the intersection of Route 60 and Main Street in Hurricane. Both the eastbound and westbound lanes are shut down at this time, dispatchers say. There is no word […]
Mingo County, West Virginia man pleaded guilty to federal drug crimes
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A Mingo County man pleaded guilty to the distribution of methamphetamine on Wednesday. According to The United States Department of Justice, Paul Thomasson, 57, of Delbarton, admitted to selling methamphetamine to a confidential informant on Oct 4, 2021, and Oct 12, 2021. Federal court records say, Thomasson is scheduled to be […]
WSAZ
Stolen box truck recovered at crash scene; man arrested
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – An early morning crash Wednesday involved a large Freightliner box truck that was stolen from a hotel, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. When deputies arrived on scene in the 500 block of Campbell’s Creek Drive around 5:30 a.m., the box truck...
Homicide investigation underway in Greenbrier County
UPDATE: February 8, 2023 at 2:40 P.M. | RAINELLE, WV (WVNS) — Sergeant Murphy with the Rainelle detachment of the West Virginia State Police reports an active homicide investigation is underway. On February 7, 2023, Sgt. Murphy was contacted by Greenbrier County 911 about a suspicious death in Rainelle, WV. Once on scene, Sgt. Murphy […]
McDonald’s employee stabs customer in neck during restroom robbery
ELKVIEW, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A employee of the Elkview McDonald’s was arrested last month for stabbing a restaurant patron in the neck after following him into the restroom area. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at around 4:30pm, Sheriff Deputies were dispatched...
Comments / 2