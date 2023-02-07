ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emory, VA

Appalachian Power hosts open house to discuss transmission upgrades

ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — Electric transmission upgrades are heading to Washington and Smyth counties. Appalachian Power hosted an open house Tuesday evening seeking community input on route options to rebuild the electric transmission line. A 27-mile project for Washington and Smyth counties. Appalachian Power is upgrading the transmission system...
SMYTH COUNTY, VA
HOPE for Bristol to monitor air quality due to landfill gases and emissions

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — A Bristol group concerned about emissions released from the Bristol, Virginia landfill now have some special equipment to monitor those gases. The landfill gases and odors in the air from the landfill are causing concern for nearby residents, so much so, that they are taking matters into their own hands.
BRISTOL, VA
Johnson City Police Department investigating serious crash involving pedestrian

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Johnson City Police Department is investigating a serious crash involving a pedestrian that happened early Tuesday morning. Police said a man was attempting to cross University Parkway, when he was struck by an eastbound pickup truck. Authorities said the pedestrian has been transported to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Ruffus Milner sees opportunity in season ending injury

Unfortunately, season-ending injuries are a part of sports. For ETSU Forward Jalya Ruffus Milner, her playing career came to an end on the floor in a heap during a game two weeks ago against Samford. But Ruffer Milner sees this injury as an opportunity in a new role as a...
Man charged with arson after fire in Chilhowie

CHILHOWIE Va. (WCYB) — A man was arrested and charged with arson after a fire in Chilhowie Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities. According to police chief Andrew Moss, fire crews were called to a structure fire at 1404 West Lee Highway at 12:30 p.m. the Chilhowie Fire Department, along with fire departments from Adwolfe and Saltville, responded and were able to quickly contain the fire.
CHILHOWIE, VA

