Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cameo Theater to Host Billy Idol and Bret Michaels with Rebel Rock Street ShowJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Enjoy a cup of Joe at Dragon's Coffee and More in Tazewell VirginiaCheryl E PrestonTazewell, VA
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in VirginiaTravel MavenBristol, VA
Join the Excitement at Bristol Casino's Dealer Hiring Event: Apply Today!John M. DabbsBristol, VA
Janie's Place: Bristol's Newest Sensation in Classic Southern FoodJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Related
wcyb.com
Tennessee Comptroller audit finds issues at ETSU with way some money was handled
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Tennessee Comptroller's audit of finances at East Tennessee State University found problems with the way some money was handled. Auditors said the university was late in mailing notices to several students whose accounts were past due and did not send the accounts to a collection agency on time.
wcyb.com
Appalachian Power hosts open house to discuss transmission upgrades
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — Electric transmission upgrades are heading to Washington and Smyth counties. Appalachian Power hosted an open house Tuesday evening seeking community input on route options to rebuild the electric transmission line. A 27-mile project for Washington and Smyth counties. Appalachian Power is upgrading the transmission system...
wcyb.com
HOPE for Bristol to monitor air quality due to landfill gases and emissions
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — A Bristol group concerned about emissions released from the Bristol, Virginia landfill now have some special equipment to monitor those gases. The landfill gases and odors in the air from the landfill are causing concern for nearby residents, so much so, that they are taking matters into their own hands.
wcyb.com
Tennessee firefighters launch statewide campaign for PTSD treatment funding bill
KINGSPORT, Tenn. — Local firefighters are joining a statewide effort to promote a bill aimed at helping them deal with PTSD on the job. Kingsport was stop one in East Tennessee, part of the "Walk for Dustin". Three flags are traveling from fire department to department, collecting signatures along...
wcyb.com
The Mall at Johnson City closed until further notice due to repairs to water lines
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Mall at Johnson City is closed until further notice due to ongoing repairs to water lines. The announcement was made on social media Thursday. The mall has been closed since Wednesday. No timetable was given as to when the repairs would be completed.
wcyb.com
Affidavit: Carter County infant suffered broken skull, underwent CPR, on ventilator
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Update: An infant underwent CPR, suffered from a fractured skull, and is on a ventilator according to an affidavit in Carter County sent to News 5. According to the affidavit, the 8-month-old boy's mother, Christina Niles, admitted to throwing a toy truck and striking...
wcyb.com
6 people taken to hospital after possible exposure in Wise County, authorities say
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Update: Six people, including 5 minors and an adult were transported to the hospital Wednesday night after an unknown exposure, according to authorities in Wise County. Wise County Sheriff Grant Kilgore said first responders were dispatched to a home on Chantilly Road in the...
wcyb.com
Washington Co. investigators asking public's help identifying suspect
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying the person who passed counterfeit currency at Dollar General in Gray on February 1. Anyone who recognizes the man in the photo is asked to call the Washington County...
wcyb.com
YouTube sensation Cleetus McFarland to return to Bristol Motor Speedway in April
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — YouTube sensation Cleetus McFarland is coming back to Bristol Motor Speedway in April 2023. Speedway officials said he will be "bringing his friends and they are going to get dirty." The inaugural Danger Ranger on Dirt will be on April 22. This will feature McFarland...
wcyb.com
Johnson City Police Department investigating serious crash involving pedestrian
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Johnson City Police Department is investigating a serious crash involving a pedestrian that happened early Tuesday morning. Police said a man was attempting to cross University Parkway, when he was struck by an eastbound pickup truck. Authorities said the pedestrian has been transported to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
wcyb.com
Ruffus Milner sees opportunity in season ending injury
Unfortunately, season-ending injuries are a part of sports. For ETSU Forward Jalya Ruffus Milner, her playing career came to an end on the floor in a heap during a game two weeks ago against Samford. But Ruffer Milner sees this injury as an opportunity in a new role as a...
wcyb.com
Man charged with arson after fire in Chilhowie
CHILHOWIE Va. (WCYB) — A man was arrested and charged with arson after a fire in Chilhowie Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities. According to police chief Andrew Moss, fire crews were called to a structure fire at 1404 West Lee Highway at 12:30 p.m. the Chilhowie Fire Department, along with fire departments from Adwolfe and Saltville, responded and were able to quickly contain the fire.
wcyb.com
Man facing multiple charges following crash into Bristol CVS, police say
Police in Bristol, Tennessee, are investigating after they say a man crashed a car into a CVS store. Police say the crash happened just before 1 a.m. Wednesday at the CVS along East Cedar Street. Investigators say they have a man in custody, and he is facing multiple charges. Charges...
Comments / 0