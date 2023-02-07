Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Heartwarming Connection Between Barber and Child with Down Syndrome Captured on VideoSara IrshadCincinnati, OH
Columbus garage-rock band A-Go-Go to headline at Ace of CupsThe LanternColumbus, OH
NFL Superstar Announces RetirementOnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
Ohio residents are paying for houses with cash in these two citiesEllen EastwoodOhio State
Super Bowl The Chiefs, DearWiseWomen share their opinion, who is going on to the Super BowlDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Related
Dates announced for 2023 Taste of Cincinnati
The festival, started in 1979, is the nation's longest running culinary arts festival and attracts over 500,000 people each year.
The Historic Restaurant In Toledo That Offers Guests Scrumptious Food and Fascinating Story to Go Home With
Tony Packo’s Cafe gained worldwide fame when M*A*S*H character Maxwell Klinger, who was played by Toledo native Jamie Farr, made mention of Packo’s as his favorite restaurant.
WLWT 5
Three Cincinnati restaurants named among the most romantic in the country
CINCINNATI — Looking to make Valentine’s Day plans? Three Cincinnati restaurants are among the most romantic in the nation, according to a new report. OpenTable, an online restaurant reservation service, released its list of 100 most romantic restaurants in America for 2023. The list is created by analyzing...
WKRC
Bibi the hippo celebrates 24th birthday at the Cincinnati Zoo
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - One of the most famous animals at the Cincinnati Zoo is celebrating her birthday Tuesday. Bibi, the mother of Fiona the hippo, is celebrating her 24th birthday Tuesday. Bibi was born in February 1999 in St. Louis, Missouri, according to the Cincinnati Zoo. Bibi gave birth to...
WKRC
Milillo's Pizza in Hamilton announces closure
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Hamilton pizza place Milillo's Pizza has announced that they are closing, although the owner's aren't yet sure exactly when. Milillo's posted on Facebook that the business will be closing, after a listing was found online that the pizzeria was up for rent. "We did not authorize the...
dayton.com
Dayton Donut Festival On Tour kicks off Friday with 12 participating shops
Donut lovers get ready! 🍩 Dayton Donut Festival On Tour presented by Planned2Give is kicking off Friday, Feb. 10. The festival is a self-guided donut tour and costs $30 per booklet. Each booklet includes coupons to 12 donut shops in the Dayton area. The coupons are valid for two donuts, said Jeff Jackson, co-founder of Planned2Give.
13abc.com
Noodles & Co. on Monroe set to open Monday
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Noodles and Co. comes to Toledo next week. The pasta-focused casual dining chain will open a new location at 5299 Monroe St., the site of a former Moe’s Southwest Grill. From indulgent Wisconsin Mac & Cheese to better-for-you Zoodles and other noodles, every bowl is...
Step aside, groundhog: Root Beer Stand opening day is true marker of spring
Step aside, Punxsutawney Phil, the true indication that spring is on its way has dropped: The announcement of The Root Beer Stand's opening day.
WKRC
Prep work begins for Harvest Home Fair, looking for volunteers
CHEVIOT, Ohio (WKRC) - It is time to start planning for the biggest little fair in Ohio. The Harvest Home Fair does not happen until September, but prep work has begun. Organizers say many of the people who have been involved in the past are stepping down from their important roles, so new blood is needed.
WKRC
Business picks up at local pizzeria after it announces closure
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Since announcing its plans to close, a longtime local pizza parlor is the hottest spot in town. Milillo's opened in Hamilton in 1968. Owners announced their closure Tuesday. They say construction in the area hurt the restaurant, along with the pandemic and higher prices for ingredients.
Fox 19
2023 Tri-State fish fry guide
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Fish fries are a tradition at many Tri-State churches during the season of Lent. Here are some fish fries you might want to indulge in starting Friday, February 22, through the last Friday before Easter Sunday. If you would like to add a fish fry to this...
WKRC
Organization expert says get rid of your file cabinets
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Right now is the prime season for getting everything together for your tax returns. For many of us, that means digging through mountains of paper. But you could be clinging onto paperwork that's just taking up space. Our expert Lisa Woodruff of Organize 365 help sus declutter.
Watch: Corryville barber goes viral with haircut video of boy with Down syndrome
Vernon Jackson gives free haircuts to kids with special needs through his GIFTED program. Every third Monday and Wednesday of each month, Jackson holds GIFTED events at Noble Barber & Beauty.
Cincinnati Chili Recipe
Cincinnati Chili is the ultimate comfort food for people who love spaghetti, cheese and chili. Follow our easy Cincinnati Chili recipe and make the decadently delicious dish at home this weekend.
cincinnati-oh.gov
A Dog? A Wolf? A Coyote!
Did you think you saw a stray dog running across your yard? Or maybe you thought you saw a wolf walking through the woods. We're here to tell you, it's likely neither of those things, but is actually a coyote!. Coyotes are not the same as wolves. They are much...
WKRC
Postal Service picks Union Terminal to be highlighted on new stamps
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The U.S. Postal Service picks Cincinnati to kick off sales of a new series of stamps honoring historic train stations. Union Terminal will be one of the stations highlighted in the new series called “Noteworthy Railroad Stations.”. Besides Union Terminal, there will be 19 other stations...
Fox 19
Three puppies stolen during break-in at Mt. Healthy pet store
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Three puppies were stolen from a Mt. Healthy pet store late Monday. Animal House Cincinnati posted videos on its Facebook videos showing three people coming onto the property of their Hamilton Avenue store around 11 p.m. Two of three people can be seen in one video jumping the fence and making their way up to a set of stairs.
Discovering the Best Pizzeria in Ohio - A Journey Through Pizza Heaven
Ohio is renowned for its mouth-watering pizza, with countless pizzerias vying for the title of the best. After extensive research and myriad slices consumed, it is safe to say that the best pizzeria in Ohio can be found in the heart of Mason — Tony’s Pizza Palace.
WLWT 5
Noticing more coyotes in the Greater Cincinnati area? Here's why
Coyote sightings (or hearings) are on the rise across Ohio, including in the Greater Cincinnati area. There are not more of them, they're just more active this time of year, according to officials with the Ohio Division of Wildlife. It's coyote mating season across Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. Video above:...
Bring Erica Home: The journey to find Erica Baker 24 years later
* Editorial Note: The video shown above originally aired on February 7, 2022 KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — If you have lived around the Dayton area at any point during the past 24 years, the name Erica Baker probably sounds familiar to you. The last time the 9-year-old girl from Kettering was seen was 24-years-ago in […]
Comments / 0