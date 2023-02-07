ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WLWT 5

Three Cincinnati restaurants named among the most romantic in the country

CINCINNATI — Looking to make Valentine’s Day plans? Three Cincinnati restaurants are among the most romantic in the nation, according to a new report. OpenTable, an online restaurant reservation service, released its list of 100 most romantic restaurants in America for 2023. The list is created by analyzing...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Bibi the hippo celebrates 24th birthday at the Cincinnati Zoo

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - One of the most famous animals at the Cincinnati Zoo is celebrating her birthday Tuesday. Bibi, the mother of Fiona the hippo, is celebrating her 24th birthday Tuesday. Bibi was born in February 1999 in St. Louis, Missouri, according to the Cincinnati Zoo. Bibi gave birth to...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Milillo's Pizza in Hamilton announces closure

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Hamilton pizza place Milillo's Pizza has announced that they are closing, although the owner's aren't yet sure exactly when. Milillo's posted on Facebook that the business will be closing, after a listing was found online that the pizzeria was up for rent. "We did not authorize the...
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

Dayton Donut Festival On Tour kicks off Friday with 12 participating shops

Donut lovers get ready! 🍩 Dayton Donut Festival On Tour presented by Planned2Give is kicking off Friday, Feb. 10. The festival is a self-guided donut tour and costs $30 per booklet. Each booklet includes coupons to 12 donut shops in the Dayton area. The coupons are valid for two donuts, said Jeff Jackson, co-founder of Planned2Give.
DAYTON, OH
13abc.com

Noodles & Co. on Monroe set to open Monday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Noodles and Co. comes to Toledo next week. The pasta-focused casual dining chain will open a new location at 5299 Monroe St., the site of a former Moe’s Southwest Grill. From indulgent Wisconsin Mac & Cheese to better-for-you Zoodles and other noodles, every bowl is...
TOLEDO, OH
WKRC

Prep work begins for Harvest Home Fair, looking for volunteers

CHEVIOT, Ohio (WKRC) - It is time to start planning for the biggest little fair in Ohio. The Harvest Home Fair does not happen until September, but prep work has begun. Organizers say many of the people who have been involved in the past are stepping down from their important roles, so new blood is needed.
CHEVIOT, OH
WKRC

Business picks up at local pizzeria after it announces closure

HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Since announcing its plans to close, a longtime local pizza parlor is the hottest spot in town. Milillo's opened in Hamilton in 1968. Owners announced their closure Tuesday. They say construction in the area hurt the restaurant, along with the pandemic and higher prices for ingredients.
HAMILTON, OH
Fox 19

2023 Tri-State fish fry guide

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Fish fries are a tradition at many Tri-State churches during the season of Lent. Here are some fish fries you might want to indulge in starting Friday, February 22, through the last Friday before Easter Sunday. If you would like to add a fish fry to this...
ERLANGER, KY
WKRC

Organization expert says get rid of your file cabinets

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Right now is the prime season for getting everything together for your tax returns. For many of us, that means digging through mountains of paper. But you could be clinging onto paperwork that's just taking up space. Our expert Lisa Woodruff of Organize 365 help sus declutter.
CINCINNATI, OH
2foodtrippers

Cincinnati Chili Recipe

Cincinnati Chili is the ultimate comfort food for people who love spaghetti, cheese and chili. Follow our easy Cincinnati Chili recipe and make the decadently delicious dish at home this weekend.
CINCINNATI, OH
cincinnati-oh.gov

A Dog? A Wolf? A Coyote!

Did you think you saw a stray dog running across your yard? Or maybe you thought you saw a wolf walking through the woods. We're here to tell you, it's likely neither of those things, but is actually a coyote!. Coyotes are not the same as wolves. They are much...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Postal Service picks Union Terminal to be highlighted on new stamps

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The U.S. Postal Service picks Cincinnati to kick off sales of a new series of stamps honoring historic train stations. Union Terminal will be one of the stations highlighted in the new series called “Noteworthy Railroad Stations.”. Besides Union Terminal, there will be 19 other stations...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Three puppies stolen during break-in at Mt. Healthy pet store

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Three puppies were stolen from a Mt. Healthy pet store late Monday. Animal House Cincinnati posted videos on its Facebook videos showing three people coming onto the property of their Hamilton Avenue store around 11 p.m. Two of three people can be seen in one video jumping the fence and making their way up to a set of stairs.
MOUNT HEALTHY, OH
WLWT 5

Noticing more coyotes in the Greater Cincinnati area? Here's why

Coyote sightings (or hearings) are on the rise across Ohio, including in the Greater Cincinnati area. There are not more of them, they're just more active this time of year, according to officials with the Ohio Division of Wildlife. It's coyote mating season across Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. Video above:...
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Bring Erica Home: The journey to find Erica Baker 24 years later

* Editorial Note: The video shown above originally aired on February 7, 2022 KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — If you have lived around the Dayton area at any point during the past 24 years, the name Erica Baker probably sounds familiar to you. The last time the 9-year-old girl from Kettering was seen was 24-years-ago in […]
KETTERING, OH

